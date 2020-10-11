Golden Eagles back on diamond after layoff

October 11, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

Central’s Landon Johnson works on his hand-eye coordination in an infielding drill.

<p>Sophomore Ayden Shropshire tracks a pop fly as he dashes to the spot it will land.</p>

Sophomore Ayden Shropshire tracks a pop fly as he dashes to the spot it will land.

<p>Golden Eagle Kendall White warms up with long throws in the outfield.</p>

Golden Eagle Kendall White warms up with long throws in the outfield.

<p>Surry Central head coach Jeff Edmonds demonstrates an infielding drill for Evan Wall.</p>

Surry Central head coach Jeff Edmonds demonstrates an infielding drill for Evan Wall.

<p>Golden Eagle sophomore Javen Jenkins holds on to the ball after running it down.</p>

Golden Eagle sophomore Javen Jenkins holds on to the ball after running it down.

<p>Golden Eagles, from left, Brady Edmonds, Landon Johnson and Evan Wall work on their infielding posture in a drill on Wednesday.</p>

Golden Eagles, from left, Brady Edmonds, Landon Johnson and Evan Wall work on their infielding posture in a drill on Wednesday.

<p>Sophomore Justin Reeves lunges to make a catch in an outfield exercise.</p>

Sophomore Justin Reeves lunges to make a catch in an outfield exercise.

<p>From left, Spencer LeClair, Kayden Gage and Rylan Hunter keep their distance while dashing from base to base.</p>

From left, Spencer LeClair, Kayden Gage and Rylan Hunter keep their distance while dashing from base to base.

Central’s Landon Johnson works on his hand-eye coordination in an infielding drill.

Golden Eagle Kendall White warms up with long throws in the outfield.

Surry Central head coach Jeff Edmonds demonstrates an infielding drill for Evan Wall.

From left, Spencer LeClair, Kayden Gage and Rylan Hunter keep their distance while dashing from base to base.

Golden Eagle sophomore Javen Jenkins holds on to the ball after running it down.

Sophomore Justin Reeves lunges to make a catch in an outfield exercise.

Golden Eagles, from left, Brady Edmonds, Landon Johnson and Evan Wall work on their infielding posture in a drill on Wednesday.

Sophomore Ayden Shropshire tracks a pop fly as he dashes to the spot it will land.