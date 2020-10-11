46th Frank Spencer Classic suspended

NCHSAA regulations force tourneys to be pushed back

Mount Airy basketball coach Bryan Hayes lectures his team during a third-quarter timeout in the 2018 Frank Spencer Tournament.

Greyhound graduate Wesley Nichols gets off a quick layup attempt inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Recent North Surry graduate Nick Badgett (3) swats a Granite Bear shot off the backboard in the 2018 Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.

Mount Airy won the Pepsi Bracket of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic in 2016.

The Frank Spencer Holiday Classic is the latest event to fall victim to COVID-19 cancellations.

The three-day nationally recognized basketball tournament, named after the former sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal, was set for its 46th installation in 2020.

The tournament traditionally takes place between Christmas and New Year’s Day at Wake Forest’s Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum and local high schools. However, hosts Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Friday that the tournament will be suspended due to regulations set in place by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

“The tradition of coming together with friends and family during the holiday break to support WS/FCS athletics will rebound as strong as ever next year when North Forsyth and R.J. Reynolds will again host the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic,” said John Sullivan, WS/FCS district athletics director.

When the NCHSAA tentative plan for sports seasons was released in August — with schools starting basketball practices on Dec. 7 and then beginning games on Jan. 4 — the NCHSAA shot down the idea of tournaments over Christmas break.

When specifically asked about holiday invitationals during an online press conference Aug. 12, Que Tucker, the NCHSAA commissioner, said, “That was discussed. Bringing in teams from out of the area, it becomes problematic.”

When medical personnel question someone now, the patient is always asked if he or she has been traveling, Tucker noted.

These kind of events would be bringing all of these people onto a campus and into shared locker rooms, increasing contact points, she warned.

The amended schedule released in early September solidified the start dates and limited schools to a 14-game schedule. With many schools competing in large conferences, there is no room for any nonconference games.

Local impact

Two local teams took part in the Frank Spencer Classic last year and both were scheduled to compete in the 2020 edition as well.

The first of these schools is North Surry. The Greyhounds are led by Tyler Bentley, who enters his third season as head coach.

”We’re going to miss playing in this year’s Frank Spencer because we like to treat it as an opportunity to play some tough opponents and sharpen up as a team before we get into conference play,” Bentley said. “It’s also a great opportunity to prepare for the postseason because it puts you in that mindset for three consecutive days that you’re playing for a championship.”

As a member of the 8-team Western Piedmont 2A Conference, North Surry is only permitted to play conference games this season.

”It puts a little bit of added pressure on each game but it’s an opportunity that our team is looking forward to. We’re excited to get back out on the court and keep building from the previous season,” Bentley said.

North Surry has won the Frank Spencer Classic twice: 1982 and 1985.

The other local team that was slated to compete in Winston-Salem this year is Mount Airy.

The Granite Bears compete in the 6-team Northwest 1A Conference. Mount Airy will be allowed four non-conference games in 2020-21, but will have to look a little further from home for an opponent since past foes like North Surry and Surry Central aren’t available.

“We are disappointed to hear that the Frank Spencer Classic has been cancelled, but completely understand given the circumstances we are currently facing,” said Bears coach Bryan Hayes. Hayes is also entering his third season at the helm.

“The Spencer is a professionally run tournament and provides our program the opportunity to compete against some outstanding programs. We appreciate being able to participate in the tournament and look forward to competing in it next year.”

Mount Airy won its only Frank Spencer Classic in 2016.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith