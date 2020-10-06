Celebrating National Coaches Day

Surry Central’s Mandy Holt calls a play for the Lady Golden Eagles in the 2019 Western Piedmont 2A Conference Tournament.
Cory Smith | The News
Cardinal wrestling coach Darrin Haywood watches intently as East Surry hosts Mount Airy in a January 2020 match.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy girls basketball coach Angela Mayfield led the Bears to back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Millennium Charter girls basketball coach John Lovill rallies his team against the 17th-ranked Clover Garden Grizzlies.
Cory Smith | The News
Dara Kowalcik and the Surry Central Golden Eagles pose for a picture at the NCHSAA 1A/2A Central Regional Swim Meet.
Submitted Photo
North Surry softball coach Beth Hodges gives advice from third base in a 2020 game against Walkertown.
Cory Smith | The News
Caleb Gilley feels his heart pounding after East Surry’s girls basketball team hit a buzzer-beater to advance to the 2019 1A State Championship.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Mount Airy’s Kylie Hollingsworth celebrates with coach Amy Balthis during a 2019 Bears’ home match against South Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry boys basketball coach Tyler Bentley talks with 2020 graduates Chase Swartz (22) and Brett Johnson while the opposing team shoots free throws.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy soccer’s trio of Hurleys have all received coaching honors. Head coach Will was named Coach of the Year for both the Northwest 1A Conference and the Region in 2019 and Wes was named State Assistant Coach of the Year in 2019. Holden Hurley is a two-time State Assistant Coach of the Year (2013, 2015).
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central baseball coach Jeff Edmonds talks with senior Aaron Cave in a 2020 game against South Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry coach William Hart congratulates Kallie Orosz (19) for a picture-perfect corner kick that led to East Surry’s first goal of the 2020 season.
The impact of a good coach resonates with an athlete even after their playing days are complete.
Whether at the professional or recreational level, coaches play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of their players. Former President Richard Nixon acknowledged this fact and, as a way to celebrate these guiding figures, declared October 6 National Coaches Day.
Proclamation 4157, signed Sept. 19, 1972, states the following:
Over the years, we as a Nation have become increasingly sportsminded. We are intensely aware of the achievements of our professional athletes and have given them well-deserved recognition. We are especially proud this year of the members of our Olympic teams. And we are also enthusiastic about the fine athletes in our high schools, colleges, and universities.
Yet, despite the talent of these men and women and their initial promise, many of them could not have risen to their current performance levels without the guidance and encouragement of those who have coached them at every stage of their progression. Whether or not they achieve athletic distinction, most of those who participate in organized sports will become better citizens because of the lessons they have learned from their coaches and because of the example which their coaches have set for them.
Coaches are highly qualified teachers — in highly specialized fields. But more than that, they are friends and counselors who help to instill in their charges important attitudes that will serve them all their lives. I know from my own experience how much an understanding coach can do to shape the life of a young person. For a coach can help to teach a student the value of teamwork, discipline, and a healthy attitude toward competition. A coach can help a young person learn how to win gracefully and how to grow from defeat. A coach can help build that moral fiber on which our future as a Nation depends.
The coaches of America, in sports and in many other fields of endeavor, do not work for personal glory. Their satisfaction usually comes through the achievements of others whom they have helped. It is appropriate that our Nation join in according them the recognition and honor which they so richly deserve, for they represent the finest elements in the American character.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, RICHARD NIXON, President of the United States of America, in consonance with Senate Joint Resolution 213, do hereby proclaim October 6, 1972, as National Coaches Day. I call upon the people of the United States and interested groups and organizations to observe that day with appropriate ceremonies and activities.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this nineteenth day of September, in the year of our Lord nineteen hundred seventy-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the one hundred ninety-seventh.
(signed) Richard Nixon
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith