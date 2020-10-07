A look at the Bears ‘21 football schedule

Bears coach J.K. Adkins is set to begin his third season with Mount Airy in 2021. Adkins holds a 20-5 overall record at Mount Airy.
Mount Airy’s Holden Poindexter (2) is set to return to the gridiron for his senior season this spring after missing the 2019 season with an injury.
A month remains before high school sports can officially begin practices. Many sports that would usually be in season this time of year won’t even compete until 2021 rolls around.
But with football schedules recently released, I wanted to take a brief look at who each of the local schools will be competing against during the abbreviated season.
Complete preseason breakdowns for each school will come closer to the start of the season.
North Surry’s schedule was featured in the Sept. 30 edition of the News, while Surry Central Surry’s schedule was included in the Oct. 2 edition and East Surry in the Oct. 4 edition.
Now it’s time to preview what awaits the Mount Airy Granite Bears in 2021.
Broken Streaks
The 2021 season will see the end of two streaks between Mount Airy and teams from the Western Piedmont 2A Conference: North Surry and West Stokes.
North Surry and Mount Airy have played one another 61 times since North’s first football season in 1959. This is the first season ever that the schools both have a team and will not play one another. Mount Airy led that stretch 41-19 (with one tie).
Annual games against West Stokes began in 2009 when the schools were both part of the Northwest 1A/2A Conference. Mount Airy leads the series 8-3 all-time and 5-2 since West joined the WPAC in 2013.
The Bears will also break streaks against two longtime foes outside the WPAC: Starmount and Elkin.
Starmount and Mount Airy have met 52 times since first playing in 1971. This includes three meetings in the playoffs: 1985, 1997 and 2004.
Starmount won the 2019 game 27-21. The Bears took the four previous meetings.
Mount Airy leads the series 27-25.
One of Mount Airy’s oldest rivalries is against Elkin. The first game between the Bears and Buckin’ Elks took place in 1925. The teams battled for parts of the ‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s before facing off annually from 1967-2008. The series picked back up in 2015 and ran through 2019.
Mount Airy leads Elkin in the series 41-13 (with two ties).
Spring 2021 schedule
Mount Airy is permitted two non-conference games in 2021 since there are only six teams in the NW1A Conference.
The first will be a home game against North Iredell on Feb. 26. The Bears hold an 11-5 record against the Raiders, with the first meeting dating back to 1989. Mount Airy opened the season against North Iredell from 1989-93 and then 1997-04. North Iredell served as the second game of the season in 1994-96.
Mount Airy won the last meeting against North Iredell 34-0.
One has to dig a little bit deeper to find Mount Airy’s record against Pisgah, the Bears Week 2 opponent in 2021. Pisgah and Mount Airy have played one another three times. Pisgah won 31-28 in 1968, the year Mount Airy went on to win the AAA Western State Championship.
The Granite Bears defeated Pisgah 42-14 in the 1969 regular season. The last meeting took place in the first round of the state playoffs in 1972, which Pisgah won 42-12.
The Bears begin Northwest 1A Conference competition on March 12 by traveling to Danbury to take on North Stokes. The Bears lead the all-timer series against the Vikings 44-1. The teams met annually from 1972-1981 and then 1985-present. North Stokes’ only win in the series came in 1995.
Mount Airy defeated North Stokes 49-0 at home in 2019. North Stokes hasn’t scored on Mount Airy since the 2012 season.
Mount Airy returns home on March 19 to host South Stokes. The Bears are 26-6 against the Sauras and have won 11-of-12 meetings since 2004. South’s only victory in that time came in 2011.
The Granite Bears won the 2019 matchup 52-0 in Walnut Cove. The past three Bear wins in the series have come by at least 50 points.
Week 5 will see the Bears travel to face Winston-Salem Prep on March 26. Mount Airy is 5-0 against Prep, with the teams meeting annually since 2015. Following the 2015 season in which the Bears 31-18, each Mount Airy victory has come by at least 30 points. The Phoenix-Bears game in 2019 ended 50-20.
Another school Mount Airy is undefeated against is Bishop McGuinness. The Bears have won all 15 games against the Villains. The first meeting between these schools was the only time the game was decided by single digits. Since the 2014 season, Mount Airy has outscored Bishop 332-12.
The regular season will conclude with Mount Airy hosting East Surry. Since the Northwest Conference became exclusive to 1A schools in 2013, there has only been one season in which neither Mount Airy or East won the outright conference championship. That season was 2016, when there was a three-way tie between East, Mount Airy and Walkertown.
East Surry won the 2019 Surry Super Bowl 42-10. Mount Airy leads the all-time series against East by a margin of 37-19.
Mount Airy football historian Doug McDaniel contributed to this story.
