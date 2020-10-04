No surprise Landis latest in history wipe

This 2006 photo of Joe DiMaggio’s MVP plaque shows how tiny the player’s name is in relation to the name of the former commissioner across the top.
Jennifer Szymaszek | AP Photo
On Friday, baseball announced that the name of a former commissioner will be removed from future MLB MVP awards.
Considering all the changes that have taken place in the past couple of years with Confederate statues and monuments being taken down, no one should be surprised at this decision by the Baseball Writers Association of America, which votes for the awards — or that the decision was so one-sided, earning 89% of the 313 member votes counted.
If you ever watched the 1988 movie “Eight Men Out” — with John Cusask, D.B. Sweeney, Charlie Sheen and David Strathairn as players — you are already somewhat familiar with the origin of Kenesaw Mountain Landis, a federal judge who was hired as the first MLB commissioner just after the end of the 1920 season.
In 1919 the Chicago White Sox were the best team in baseball, but poorly paid. A couple of gamblers allegedly convinced some key players that they could make a lot of money by throwing the World Series.
The rumors hurt baseball in 1920, and the team owners got together and hired Landis to oversee the sport as its impartial watchdog.
In 1921, eight members of the White Sox were indicted on conspiracy charges, but were acquitted. Landis used his new power to give all eight players a lifetime ban from the league. This included star outfielder Shoeless Joe Jackson, who at first confessed to being part of the conspiracy, then later said he was coerced into giving that confession and was innocent.
His stats from that World Series show he had an excellent series at the plate and in the field, which doesn’t support the idea of him “throwing” games. He batted .351 in the regular season, then .375 in the World Series with a homer and 6 RBIs. He also threw out five runners from the outfield with his strong arm.
Joe’s plight would inspire another movie, one of Kevin Costner’s baseball trilogy, in “Field of Dreams.”
Racial claims
However, it isn’t Landis’s harsh treatment of Shoeless Joe that has people in an uproar these days. Folks are becoming more aware about his role in delaying the integration of Black players from the Negro League.
When I was back in college via night school a decade ago, I wrote a paper on the Negro League after I was surprised to learn that MLB actually was not segregated from the start. There were Black players in the majors in the 1800s until the owners decided to ban them from the game.
Keep in mind that it was only Black players that were excluded. European immigrants and Native Americans were okay. Jim Thorpe, the Olympic medalist and member of the Sac and Fox Nation, played six years from 1913-19. Charles “Chief” Bender won 200 games and pitched a no-hitter between 1903-17.
After the Great War from 1914-18, Americans were more united after fighting enemies abroad, and some Black soldiers wanted to come back home and play baseball like their white buddies did. The U.S. military was integrated, why not baseball?
With Landis at the helm, however, the color barrier stayed in place. It was only after his death in 1944 and the hiring of a new commissioner that Jackie Robinson played for the Dodgers in 1947, with Larry Doby following in 1948. (Perhaps not surprisingly, this feat came after Americans joined together in another world war from 1941-45.)
Was it just a coincidence that Landis was commissioner during this segregation? Not according to official MLB historian John Thorn.
“He was who he was,” Thorn said. “I absolutely support the movement to remove Confederate monuments, and Landis was pretty damn near Confederate.”
Landis openly broke up exhibitions between Black and white All-Star teams.
In 1942 Dodgers manager Leo Durocher told the local press that MLB had a “grapevine understanding” to keep Blacks out of baseball.
Landis made a public announcement that he had never banned players of color in his 21 years as commissioner.
And yet, Bill Veeck said soon after the remarks from Landis he wanted to buy the Phillies and stock the team with Negro League stars as he saw several great athletes there. He said Landis moved to block the purchase, and MLB took control of the team and sold it to another buyer.
Four years later and two years after Landis had died, Veeck bought the Cleveland Indians and then signed Larry Doby and Satchel Paige.
That doesn’t seem like a coincidence to me.
The award
What about the plaque?
Well, the BWAA said that this year the awards will have no names on them. I wonder if they will choose someone else for next year — or not, out of fear of picking another candidate who later turns out to be unworthy?
We in the press call the honors the AL MVP and NL MVP, but the official name is the Kenesaw Mountain Landis Memorial Baseball Award. If you look at one of the plaques, every year since Landis’s death has seen the award carry his name in letters almost three times the size of the player earning the award. That itself is reason for a change. Why should the name of the honor be more important than the one earning it?
And of course, that leads me to another point in this discussion: Why is the award named after someone who never played the sport? The Cy Young Award is named in honor of the guy who won the most games in baseball history. Why isn’t the MVP Award named after the man who made baseball the national pastime in the 1920s and early 1930s with his Ruthian blasts?
Oh, look at that, his name is also used as an adjective, too.
Yankee Stadium was known as “the house that Ruth built.”
George Herman “Babe” Ruth did more for baseball than any player in the first half of the 20th century, possibly more for the sport than any other player in history.
If the Cy Young Award is for the best pitcher, then the Babe Ruth Award should be for the most valuable player.
This would also be a fitting tribute to a player whose best seasons happened before the BWAA took over the voting on the award in 1931. Despite being the best hitter in the game for a decade (he led the league in on-base plus slugging 12 out of 13 years), Babe won the MVP award only once.
That was typical in that time frame as owners would vote on the award and would not give it to the same player twice, even the great Babe.
So, the player who could have had his name on the award for a decade straight would have his name on the award going forward if I had my way.
Who would you name the award after?
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.