Central announces football schedule

October 2, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

Golden Eagles to play conference-only schedule in 2021

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The 2019 Surry Central football team celebrates following a win over Atkins.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Jesus Guerrero (17) lines up in the slot during a 2019 Surry Central home game.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Jesus Guerrero (17) lines up in the slot during a 2019 Surry Central home game.

Cory Smith | The News

There is still more than a month to go before high school sports can officially begin practices, and football doesn’t even start practicing until February. But with schedules recently released, I wanted to take a brief look at who each of the local schools will be competing against during the abbreviated season.

Complete preseason breakdowns for each school will come closer to the start of the season.

The first schedule I broke down was that of North Surry. Now it’s time for fellow Surry County 2A school, Surry Central.

Broken streaks

One streak that already was broken in 2019 was Surry Central’s series against Mount Airy.

North Forsyth joined the Western Piedmont Conference before the 2019-20 school year. This caused Central to drop one of its non-conference games, which ended up being the Granite Bears.

The four non-conference games Central kept last season were against Elkin, Wilkes Central, East Wilkes and East Surry.

Elkin and Surry Central had a seven-year streak of playing one another. Elkin led the series 4-3.

The Golden Eagles and Wilkes Central have faced off for at least the past 16 years. MaxPreps records only date back to 2004. Wilkes Central led that series 11-5, but the teams had traded wins each year since 2014.

Former Northwest Conference members Surry Central and East Surry played annually for 59 years beginning in 1961. That streak breaks this year due to the 7-game schedule limit.

Conference schedule

Surry Central will open its conference-only schedule against the same team it faced in the conference opener in 2019: West Stokes. The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back WPAC Championships and have only lost one conference game in the past three seasons. Central defeated West Stokes in 2016, but West has run away with the past three meetings. This includes a 40-10 win in King in 2019.

The Feb. 26 season opener will also serve as Senior Night for the Golden Eagles. Coach Monty Southern wants to ensure the seniors receive recognition at home early in case COVID causes the season to be pushed back again.

After the home opener, Central goes on the road for the next three weeks. The first game of the road trip will be against Forbush.

Central has lost each of the past three meetings against Forbush, including a close 20-14 contest in 2019. The Eagles and Falcons have, for the most part, had close games since the WPAC formed in 2013. Four of the seven meetings have been decided by nine or fewer points, and a team has only won by more than 17 points once (Forbush, 27-7 in 2013).

The Eagles travel to Atkins to face the Camels on March 12. The first meeting between the schools was in 2017 when Atkins joined the WPAC. Surry Central has won all three games against Atkins. The 2019 meeting saw Central win by 38 points, which is the school’s largest margin of victory since 2016 (40-0 vs. Elkin).

Next up are the Yellowjackets. Carver joined the WPAC in 2013 and won the first three meetings against Surry Central. Central broke the streak with a hard-fought 7-6 win in 2016. Carver won back-to-back games in 2017 and 2018, but now Central looks to win consecutive games against the Yellowjackets for the first time thanks to a 30-12 win in 2019.

Central’s only home game of March will serve as Homecoming, with county foe North Surry serving as the opponent. North Surry and Surry Central are 8-8 against one another since 2004. Since the teams departed the Northwest 1A/2A Conference for the WPAC in 2013, North leads the series 4-3. The Hounds have won the last three meetings against Central.

Like Atkins, Walkertown joined the WPAC in 2017. Now, 2021’s home meeting marks just the second time that the Wolfpack will have made the trip to Dobson for a conference game. Surry Central won the first meeting against Walkertown easily, 48-22, in 2017. Walkertown took the last two victories by a one-score margin each time.

The final game of the regular season is an away match-up against North Forsyth. The Vikings just joined the WPAC in 2019. The teams battled to a 14-10 final score in 2019, with North Forsyth emerging victorious.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports