‘Lanky Lefty’ Ferris commits to Ole Miss

October 1, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Former Mount Airy left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris (class of 2022) recently announced his verbal commitment to Ole Miss.

<p>Jackson Ferris pitches in Mount Airy’s home opener of the shortened 2020 season back in March.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

It’s been an eventful few months for Jackson Ferris.

The class of 2022 left-handed pitcher has made some big changes regarding his future in baseball. After playing two seasons with Mount Airy High School, Ferris announced that he transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, to play with some of the top recruits in the country.

“The move to IMG was a move that my parents and I had talked about for a little bit of time over summer,” Ferris said. “We believed that going to IMG would get me exposure and many other countless things that could help me achieve my goal of going to the pros.”

Perfect Game ranks Ferris as the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in North Carolina and No. 4 in the nation for the class of 2022. Ferris is also ranked No. 15 in the nation overall (all positions included) for his class.

Perfect Game’s scouting report of Ferris:

“Primary lefthanded pitcher with a long projectable frame to build on, starts with a high leg lift, has a shorter quick arm action working to a three-quarters arm slot with good extension out front, does a nice job hiding the ball through the back creating some deception for hitters, the fastball showed exploding life through the zone sitting 87-90 mph and topped out at 91 mph, go-to secondary pitch was the curveball that showed short 1-7 shape with good feel for the spin landing it for strikes, was dominate through two innings getting uncomfortable swings on the fastball. Excellent student.”

In addition to his change in high school, Ferris also announced that he was ending a verbal commitment with North Carolina State and is now planning to attend the University of Mississippi.

“The reasoning behind committing to Ole Miss is the relationship I had with Coach [Mike] Bianco and Coach [Carl] Lafferty,” Ferris said. “Also, the reason behind going to Ole Miss is the facilities they have and how they breed pitchers is exactly what I want.”

There are currently seven players active in Major League Baseball that went through Ole Miss and six are pitchers. This includes fellow left-handed pitcher and 2018 World Series champion Drew Pomeranz.

Ferris’ announcement attracted the attention of Sports Illustrated, who published an article on the former Granite Bear.

Ferris’ stock has risen in 2020 thanks to strong performances in nationwide tournaments. This includes the World Wood Bat Association (WWBA) National Championship in Marietta, Ga. earlier this year. Canes National 16U, Jackson’s team, team won the tournament of more than 280 teams.

Jackson was named Most Valuable Pitcher of the tournament.

In addition to multiple tournaments and showcases, Ferris is slated to compete in the 19th-annual Perfect Game WWBA Underclass World Championship. The Canes National 17U team won the championship in 2019.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith