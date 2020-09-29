Mount Airy’s All-Decade Football Team: Defense/ST

Julius Coram (39) sacks the Carroll County quarterback for a big loss in 2012.
2018 graduate Robert Brown (1) scored 328 points during his tenure as Mount Airy’s kicker.
Gabriel King was named to the Northwest 1A All-Conference squad three times and was even named Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.
The Bears’ Benjamin Reales (59) gets a big stop against Polk County’s in a 2017 game against the Wolverines.
Mitchell Brown (6) makes a field goal for Mount Airy during the 2013 season.
Mount Airy’s Grey Tucker (54) and Quentin Frost (12) team up to stop this Polk County ball-carrier in a 2017 playoff game.
Part of the All-Decade series
The most recent installment of the All-Decade series highlighted some of the key offensive players from past 10 years of Mount Airy football.
Mount Airy was one of the most consistently talented teams in the region from 2010-19. The Bears won five outright conference championships, one shared conference championship and one regional championship during the 2010s.
Pairing an eccentric offense, strong defense and special teams over the past decade made the Bears a triple threat.
This edition of the All-Decade series highlights some of the most talented players from Mount Airy’s defense and special teams.
Selections are listed by position, with each player’s year of graduation in parentheses.
Defensive Line – Gabriel King (2017)
NC Preps 1A All-State selection in 2016, Northwest 1A Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, All-Conference selection in 2014, 2015 and 2016, All-Conference selection on offense in 2014 and 2015. He recorded 277 total tackles, 196 solo tackles, 52 tackles for a loss, 17.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 fumble recovered for a touchdown
Defensive Line – Julius Coram (2013)
All-Conference selection in 2010 and 2011; recorded 205 total tackles, 149 solo tackles, 39 TFL, 24.0 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 1 pass deflection, 4 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries, 2 blocked punts, 1 safety
Defensive Line – Tucker Corbin (2018)
All-Conference selection in 2017; recorded 154 total tackles, 104 solo tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 pass deflection
Defensive Line – Ryan Edwards (2018)
All-Conference selection on defense in 2016 and 2017, All-Conference selection on offense in 2017; 208 total tackles, 157 solo tackles, 39 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, 6 QB hurries, 3 pass deflections, 5 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 safety
Signed with Catawba College
Linebacker – Clayton Cogdill (2017)
All-Conference selection in 2014, 2015 and 2016; 313 total tackles, 194 solo tackles, 13 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 6 QB hurries, 2 pass deflections, 6 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt
Linebacker – Johnathon Smith (2020)
2018 Northwest 1A Conference Defensive Player of the Year, All-Conference selection on defense in 2018, All-Conference selection on offense in 2017, 2018 and 2019; recorded 194 total tackles, 149 solo tackles, 20 TFL, 7.0 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 11 pass deflections, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries
Signed with Winston-Salem State University
Linebacker – Grey Tucker (2018)
All-Conference selection in 2016 and 2017; recorded 248 total tackles, 142 solo tackles, 5 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 interception, 1 pick-6, 1 fumble recovered for a TD
Signed with Shenandoah University
Linebacker – Benjamin Reales (2019)
All-Conference selection in 2017 and 2018; recorded 204 total tackles, 139 solo tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Defensive Back – Ian Holder (2018)
NC Preps 1A All-State selection in 2017, All-Conference selection on defense in 2015, 2016 and 2017; 146 total tackles, 114 solo tackles, 6 TFL, 11 interceptions, 28 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
Signed with Morehead State University
Defensive Back – Austin Taylor (2013)
NC Preps 1A All-State selection in 2011, All-Conference selection on defense in 2010, 2011 and 2012, All-Conference selection on offense in 2012; recorded 178 total tackles, 125 solo tackles, 12 TFL, 16 interceptions, 46 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Defensive Back – Jokton Moore (2012)
NC Preps 1A All-State selection in 2010, All-Conference selection in 2010 and 2011; stats from his two seasons this decade (2010 and 2011): 177 total tackles, 132 solo tackles, 5 TFL, 7 interceptions, 12 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries
Placekicker – Robert Brown (2018)
NC Preps All-State selection in 2017 (for all classifications and 1A teams), All-Conference selection in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. In the N.C. High School Athletic Association, Robert is: No. 4 in career points scored (328), No. 5 in career extra points (238), No. 6 in points scored in a single season (119 in 2017), No. 6 in career field goals (30), No. 10 and No. 16 in consecutive made extra points (54 and 44), also recorded 33 touchbacks
Signed with Campbell University
Punter – Mitchell Brown (2014)
NC Preps 1A All-State selection in 2012, Northwest 1A/2A Specialist of the Year in 2012 and 2013, All-Conference selection in 2012 and 2013; 35 punts for 1,295 yards, average punt of 37.0 yards, long of 67 yards, No. 7 in NCHSAA record book for consecutive made extra points (58), 100 made PATs, 17 made field goals, 25 touchbacks
Signed with Campbell University
Returner – Donavon Greene (Dec. 2018)
Recorded 14 kickoff returns for 417 yards, an average of 29.8 yards per return, 2 kickoffs returned for a TD, 6 punt returns for 82 yards, an average of 13.7 yards per return
AP All-State selection in 2018, Shrine Bowl selection in 2018, NC Preps All-State selection for all classifications in 2018 and 1A only in 2017, 2017 Northwest 1A Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, All-Conference selection on offense in 2017 and 2018
Signed with Wake Forest University
