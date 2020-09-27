Mount Airy’s All-Decade Football Team: Offense

Shay Wilson (20) finds an opening in a 2013 game against East Surry.
News File Photo
Sihem Smith (54) pulls out to lead an outside run for tailback Davontae Dobson in 2014.
News File Photo
Donavon Greene talks with coach J.K. Adkins at the 2018 Kickoff Classic at BB&T Field, the home stadium of Wake Forest University, where Greene now plays for the Demon Deacons.
News File Photo
Mount Airy QB Ian Holder (2) has plenty of time to make a safe hand-off to Johnathon Smith (6) thanks to blocking from Zach Smith (72) and the Bears offensive line.
News File Photo
Malik Frost (8) uses blocking from teammate Patrick Blevins (66) for a big gain in a 2016 game against Surry Central.
High school sports in North Carolina are still more than a month away from returning to official competition.
I looked to the past in an attempt to provide content to the dedicated fans that are used to seeing their favorite sports right about now.
Prep sports seasons conclude with athletes being named to All-Conference, Region and even State teams as a way of recognizing the top players in a respective sport. In a similar fashion, I hope to assemble All-Decade sports teams using some of the most talented local student-athletes from the past 10 seasons.
The All-Decade series began with an in-depth look at players from Surry Central High School, followed by North Surry and then most recently East Surry. Now, it’s time to travel back a few years and highlight some of Mount Airy’s best football players from the past decade.
The Mount Airy Granite Bears competed in the dual Northwest 1A/2A Conference from 2010-12 and have stayed in the Northwest 1A Conference since the 2013 realignment.
Kelly Holder became the winningest coach in Mount Airy football history before hanging up his whistle following the 2017 season. J.K. Adkins joined the program following Holder’s retirement and has served as head coach for two seasons.
The Bears hold an overall record 104-28 over the past 10 seasons. In this time, Mount Airy has boasted six seasons of 10 or more wins, peaking with a 14-1 record in 2017 that saw the team reach the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1AA State Championship game.
Mount Airy won five outright conference championships last decade and one shared championship.
Players are listed by position with their year of graduation in parentheses.
Quarterback – Ian Holder (2018)
2017 East-West All-Star Game selection, 2017 Northwest 1A Conference Offensive Player of the Year, All-Conference selection on offense in 2016 (as a receiver) and 2017 (as quarterback), 3,138 yards passing, 35 passing TDs, 129.3 career QBR, 1,991 yards rushing, 26 rushing TDs, 760 yards receiving, 11 receiving TDs, only player in MA history to throw for 1,000 yards and run for 1,000 yards in the same season, 5,889 total yards
Signed with Morehead State University
Running Back – Johnathon Smith (2020)
Holds Mount Airy school records for career points, career TDs, points in a single game (44) and TDs in a single game (7), All-Conference selection in 2017, 2018 and 2019, No. 2 in school history and No. 47 in N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) history for career yards rushing (5,352), No. 2 in school history and No. 71 in NCHSAA history for yards rushing in a single game (364), also recorded 644 carries, 79 rushing TDs, 26 games of at least 100 yards rushing, 6 games of at least 200 yards rushing, 2 games of at least 250 yards rushing, 470 yards receiving, 5 receiving TDs, 3 fumbles recovered for a TD, 1 punt return, 2 kickoff returns, 2 2-point conversions, 1 passing TD
Signed with Winston-Salem State University
Running Back – Shay Wilson (2015)
Northwest 1A Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2013, All-Conference selection in 2013 and 2014, recorded 3,113 yards rushing on 407 carries, 38 rushing TDs, 15 games of at least 100 yards rushing, 4 games of at least 200 yards rushing, 2 games of at least 250 yards rushing, 2 receiving TDs
Running Back – Malik Frost (2017)
All-Conference selection in 2015 and 2016, recorded 2,501 yards rushing on 312 carries, 32 rushing TDs, 14 games of at least 100 yards rushing, 529 yards receiving, 5 receiving TDs, 1 kickoff return for a TD, 1 2-point conversion
Signed with Mars Hill University
Wide Receiver – Donavon Greene (Dec. 2018)
AP All-State selection in 2018, Shrine Bowl selection in 2018, NC Preps All-State selection for all classifications in 2018 and 1A only in 2017, 2017 Northwest 1A Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, All-Conference selection in 2017 and 2018
Recorded 2,395 yards receiving on 102 receptions, 31 receiving TDs, 9 games of at least 100 yards receiving, 132 yards rushing, 3,026 all purpose yards, 2 pick-6’s, 2 kickoffs returned for a TD, 1 fumble recovered for a TD, 1 2-point conversion, 1 safety
Signed with Wake Forest University
Wide Receiver – Caleb Horton (2015)
All-Conference selection in 2013 and 2014, 1,368 yards receiving on 69 receptions, 10 receiving TDs, 3 games of at least 100 yards receiving, 2,004 all purpose yards, 14 total TDs, 3 2-point conversions. Also earned all-conference in basketball.
Signed with Wingate University
Offensive Line – Isaiah King (2014)
NC Preps 1A All-State selection in 2013, All-Conference selection on both offense and defense in 2012 and 2013, helped lead an offensive line that blocked for: 2,088 yards rushing and 37 TDs in 2013 – led by a near 1000-yard rusher (Shay Wilson), an 1,100-yard passer with 9 TDs in 2013 (Logan Holder), 3,441 yards and 41 TDs in 2012 – led by five players with at least 400 yards rushing, and a 900-yard passer with 10 TDs in 2012 (Austin Taylor)
Signed with Campbell University, where he was used at DT. In four years he had 142 career tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12.5 stuffs.
Offensive Line – Zach Smith (2018)
NC Preps 1A All-State selection, All-Conference selection in 2016 and 2017, helped lead an offensive line that blocked for: 3,642 yards rushing and 53 TDs in 2017 – led by a 1,500-yard rusher (Johnathon Smith) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Ian Holder), a 2,000-yard passer in 2017 (Ian Holder), 2,931 yards rushing and 42 TDs in 2016 – led by a 1,300-yard rusher (Malik Frost), and a 1,700-yard passer in 2016
Signed with Wofford College
Offensive Line – Benji Hicks (2013)
All-Conference selection in 2011 and 2012, helped lead an offensive line that blocked for: 3,441 yards and 41 TDs in 2012 – led by five players with at least 400 yards rushing each (Zaquan Dobson, Austin Taylor, Andrew Jones, Devontae Dobson, Shay Wilson), a 900-yard passer with 10 TDs in 2012 (Austin Taylor), 2,834 yards rushing and 28 TDs in 2011 – led by three rushers with at least 750 yards each (Kashous Martin, Austin Taylor, Ty Simmons), and a 1,200-yard passer with 14 TDs in 2011 (Austin Taylor)
Signed with Ferrum College
Offensive Line – Ryan Edwards (2018)
All-Conference selection on offense in 2017, All-Conference selection on defense in 2016 and 2017, helped lead an offensive line that blocked for: 3,642 yards rushing and 53 TDs in 2017 – led by a 1,500-yard rusher (Johnathon Smith) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Ian Holder), a 2,000-yard passer in 2017 (Ian Holder), 2,931 yards rushing and 42 TDs in 2016 – led by a 1,300-yard rusher (Malik Frost), and a 1,700-yard passer in 2016
Signed with Catawba College
Offensive Line – Sihem Smith (2015)
All-Conference selection on offense in 2014, All-Conference selection on defense in 2013 and 2014, helped lead an offensive line that blocked for: 2,837 yards rushing and 40 TDs in 2014 – led by a 1,700-yard rusher in 2014 (Shay Wilson), a 1,300-yard passer in 2014 (Logan Holder), 2,088 yards rushing and 37 TDs in 2013 – led by a near 1000-yard rusher (Shay Wilson), an 1,100-yard passer with 9 TDs in 2013 (Logan Holder)
Signed with Jireh Prep
All Purpose – Ben Hinson (2011)
All-Conference selection in 2010, 3,327 yards passing, 37 passing TDs, career 110.2 QBR, 858 yards rushing, 13 rushing TDs, 4,185 total yards, scored 2 2-point conversions, punted 31 times for 967 yards. He passed away in February 2019
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports