FMSAC Sports returning

Kevin Cokley, Ph.D., can’t help but be amazed by how much his hometown has changed in certain aspects. In others, not so much.

It’s been more than 20 years since Cokley was a resident of Pilot Mountain, where he played Cardinal football with the likes of current East Surry coaches Randy Marion, David Johnson and Andy Jessup. Cokley also was a talented track star, dedicated member of the marching band, senior class president and voted as the most athletic and most talented member of the class of 1987.

Cokley isn’t able to return to Pilot Mountain nearly as much as he’d like since he lives more than 1,000 miles away. He serves as a Distinguished Teaching Professor of African and African Diaspora Studies at the University of Texas at Austin.

Despite the distance, Cokley’s still able to make an impact in the community of which his parents still reside. The opportunity came in the form of a message from his childhood friend Marion, who also serves as East Surry’s athletic director.

Marion reached out to Cokley, whose family used to take Marion to and from football practice, in hopes that the professor would share some of his knowledge with coaches at East Surry High School. Marion didn’t ask for advice on football or track, both of which Cokley excelled in, but rather requested Cokley lead a discussion on something far more important: the life of a minority student residing in Surry County.

Cokley made time in his hectic schedule to speak with East Surry coaches, administrators and members of the Surry County Schools Board of Education via Zoom on Thursday morning.

“We are now at a historical moment where people are having these conversations,” said Cokley, who was named one of Relevant Magazine’s 25 essential Black voices on mental health and wellness. “As a Black psychologist and as a professor, I have never been in more demand than right now.”

Due to the current state of race relations of the United States in 2020, Cokley, who earned his Ph.D. in counseling psychology from Georgia State University in 1998, has served as a consultant for just about every person, school or organization that’s requested it.

For example, Cokley said he’s recently spoke with lawyers about the role that implicit bias has in criminal justice and law, large groups of mental health professionals that want to understand how racism might impact their abilities to do work as therapists, various corporations and, of course, his students at UT Austin.

“A brother has been busy…and I’m tired. I’m really tired,” Cokley joked. “But when Randy approached me about this opportunity, I said, ‘you know what, as tired as I am, I have to take advantage of this opportunity.’”

“This is really special to me. I’ve been a professor for about 22, 23 years or so and have never forgotten my roots or where I come from.”

Marion said his motivation for contacting Cokley was to gain a better insight and understanding of the needs of minorities in the community.

“I just want you all to know that it means the world to me that you are taking time out of your schedules to hear from me because it is important to me that our young student-athletes of color feel like they have coaches that love them, that care about them and that are willing to have these very difficult conversations that the entire country is having,” Cokley said.

Cokley talked about how, growing up in Pilot Mountain, it was sort of taboo to talk about things such as race, religion and politics. He recalled a time when he was in high school and said that something such as interracial dating often attracted a lot of attention. Even though no one publicly said it, there was a commotion when it occurred.

Conversations about topics once considered tabooare being held more often in today’s world than when he was growing up, Cokley said. There are stories his mother and father, who were raised in Mississippi and Georgia respectively, just now tell him about.

“My dad was telling me just the other day about how, when he and my mom were dating, they would go to restaurants and they weren’t allowed to go through the front door. They would have to go through the back of the restaurant just to get food. They never told us these kinds of stories growing up.”

Another instance of this was when the miniseries, “Roots,” was released during Cokley’s childhood. He was intrigued by the series and wanted to watch it, but his mother forbade it. He said he didn’t understand at the time why she wouldn’t let him watch it.

It’s something that’s become clearer over time to him as he’s been able to empathize with his parents’ decision.

“I’ve come to understand that the miniseries hit too close to home for her,” Cokley said. “Again, being from Mississippi and everything she went though, she did not want us to be exposed to that history. While I disagree with that stance now as an educator, I understand emotionally for my mom why she didn’t want us to watch that and see what Black people went through.”

Cokley said sometimes what he says or writes is not exactly what people want to hear and that can have repercussions. He recently authored an article about the Black Lives Matter movement that was published by USA Today.

In the article, he used the example of a conversation he had with his 11-year-old son. While his son played Fortnite with a group of friends in which he was the only person of color, there was an in-game protest due to the murder of George Floyd.

“When his friends sort of brought this up, my son said to them, ‘well, Black Lives Matter,’ because that’s what he’s heard and he knows who his daddy is, whatever,” Cokley said. “One of his friends responded by saying, ‘All Lives Matter,’ and so my son, for reasons that he couldn’t really articulate, that kind of bothered him.”

His son approached both his father and mother, who is also a professor who teaches about race and gender, to discuss why it bothered him so much. After talking things over with their son, Cokley’s wife contacted the parents of the friend in question.

She just expressed to them that she was really disappointed that their son would say this to our son and how it sort of minimized the message of Black Lives Matter. The parents were mortified and they talked to their son and contacted us back to let us know that this was not something that they had conveyed to him. He didn’t really understand that the message that he said was really minimizing to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The point of that anecdote was not to politicize anything, Cokley explained, but rather to illustrate the type of conversations Black parents had to have with their children.

Another conversation Cokley was forced to have with son revolved around the video of George Floyd’s death. The discussion sparked after his son saw the video on social media.

“How did you feel when you saw that video,” Cokley asked his son. “He got so emotional and he was crying as he was trying to find his words to explain what he felt looking at that video. Among other things, he said he didn’t understand why people who were there didn’t try to help George Floyd.”

“Probably the most painful thing that he said that I’ll never forget, and I still get emotional just thinking about it, he said that had he been there, and he’s 11 years old now, he would’ve tried to push that police officer off of George Floyd even if it meant dying. Now, no 11-year-old kid should ever have to be put in a position where they have to think about dying, particularly because of something like that.”

The morning after he published the article mentioning that story, Cokley said he woke up to an email that had the N-word as the subject line. The body of the email was just the same word typed 192 times.

No matter how uncomfortable these conversations might make someone, Cokley stressed just how vital they are to our youth. Avoiding conversations about race helps no one and can be detrimental in the long run.

“Given everything that’s happened, particularly this summer with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, followed by the murder of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was in her apartment and who was gunned down by police officers who were mistaken. and then, of course, followed by George Floyd,” Cokley said. “I don’t know how you could not have these conversations with these young people about what’s going on in our country right now because you best believe they’re talking about it, and their families are talking about it.”

“So, you’ve got to find a way to approach this conversation from a place of humility because you don’t understand sort of what they’re feeling and what they’re experiencing, but you want to show that you want to understand.”

The last portion of the meeting gave members of the East Surry staff a chance to ask Cokley questions. This part of the discussion was confidential and specifics will not be covered.

Cokley did illustrate one final point to everyone in the call.

“I want to be clear…this is not about politics,” he said. “This is about connecting with people on a very human level. “