FMSAC Sports returning

Middle school athletics to begin in November

Gentry Middle celebrated its second-consecutive Foothills Conference Wrestling Championship in 2020.

Addie Phipps (3) blocks a shot from Sarah Mauldin (10) in the 2019 Foothill Conference Championship Game. The two continued their battles on the hardwood as members of the Mount Airy and North Surry High School teams in 2020.

Addie Phipps (3) blocks a shot from Sarah Mauldin (10) in the 2019 Foothill Conference Championship Game. The two continued their battles on the hardwood as members of the Mount Airy and North Surry High School teams in 2020.

Jair Gonzalez rounds a trail corner at the Armfield Civic Center during the 2017 East Surry Invitational.

Jair Gonzalez rounds a trail corner at the Armfield Civic Center during the 2017 East Surry Invitational.

Gentry Middle School celebrates a win in the 2019 Foothills Conference Tournament Championship.

Gentry Middle School celebrates a win in the 2019 Foothills Conference Tournament Championship.

The Foothills Middle School Athletic Conference has announced its plan for the return of interscholastic athletics in the 2020-21 school year.

The proposed FMSAC outline was recently approved. Following in the footsteps of the N.C. High School Athletic Association plan released in August, the FMSAC will offer abbreviated seasons beginning in November.

The eight schools the make up the FMSAC are: Mount Airy, Gentry, Meadowview, Pilot Mountain, Central, Piney Grove, Southeastern and Chestnut Grove.

The FMSAC schedule consists of four modified “seasons” of four weeks each. The first date listed is the first day practices may be held, and the second is the last day games/matches can occur.

No conference championships will be held.

Gate admission will remain the same for all sports: $5 for ninth grade and up and $2 for kindergarten through eighth grade.

Eligibility will be based on high school guidelines. If a student was promoted in the spring of 2020, they are eligible in the fall of 2020. Spring 2021 eligibility is back to normal.

Nov. 4 – Dec.17

Cross Country – Schools compete in one race per week for four weeks.

Soccer – The first play date is Nov. 17. Matches are held on Tuesdays and Thursday and each team will play every other school once. Match time is 3:15 p.m. for girls and boys start immediately after girls. Matches with Mount Airy are 3:30 p.m. With approval, matches may start early due to lack of lighting. No overtime periods or penalty kicks in the case of a tie. Minimal or no halftime.

Tennis – First match is Nov. 16. Girls will play on Monday and Wednesday with 3:45 p.m. start time. Boys will play on Tuesday and Thursday with a 3:45 p.m. start time. Boys tennis and soccer will play at opposite sites (ex. Mount Airy tennis at Gentry, Gentry soccer at Mount Airy).

Jan. 4 – Feb. 12

Basketball – There will be a seven-game season where everyone plays each other once. Games will be held for four weeks and the last play date will be a snow date. Teams will play at opposite sites for boys and girls to help with the crowds. Games will be held Mondays and Thursdays, except for the first week which will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Thursday, Jan. 21, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Feb. 15 – April 1

Football – Games begin the Jamboree at Mount Airy on Wednesday, Feb. 24 and Thursday, Feb. 25. Teams will only compete one of the two nights. From there, teams will play five of the next six Wednesday with one BYE week. Teams will miss playing one other school in the conference. Games begin at 3:45 p.m.

Volleyball – Schools compete in a 7-game season with matches beginning Tuesday, March 2. Matches will be held on Tuesdays and Thursday’s and start at 3:45 p.m.

Swimming – Schools compete in four total meets. The first meet will be held the week of March 8. Availability of the Armfield Civic Center will determine if meets will be dual-meets or tri-meets.

April 5 – May 14

Baseball/Softball – Baseball and softball will play at opposite locations. Teams play each other school in the conference once. The last play date is a rain date. Games will begin on Monday, April 19.

Track and Field – Schools compete in one meet per week for four weeks. Meets begin Wednesday, April 21. Meets start at 3:45 p.m.

Golf – There will be four meets held at four different locations: Mount Airy Country Club, Pilot Knob Park, Hemlock and Cross Creek. Matches will be held on Tuesdays, with the last week reserved as a rain date.

Wrestling – A four-week season will be held in which each school competes seven times. Meets will take place Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings beginning Friday, April 23.

