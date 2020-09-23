NCHSAA offering Endowed Fund Scholarships

September 23, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Thanks to the generosity of many donors, the NCHSAA Endowed Fund offers several scholarships to eligible student-athletes of NCHSAA member schools.

Contact: scholarship_awards@nchsaa.org

NOTICE: To facilitate the NCHSAA’s access to applicants’ educational information needed for the scholarship process, applicants and their parent(s) or legal custodian(s) will need to download and complete the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) form.

This form must be submitted to your School Counselor. Do not send the FERPA form to the NCHSAA office.

Charlie Adams Endowed Scholarship – deadline 2/5/21

Awarded to one senior male high school athlete participating on the varsity wrestling team and one senior female high school athlete participating on the varsity cross-country team at a N.C. HSAA member high school. Recipients will each receive a one-time scholarship award in the amount of $1,500.

Pat Gainey Student Award – deadline 2/5/21

To provide scholarship support for two student-athletes with a focus on need-based applicants. Applicants must be either a senior, male high school athlete participating on a varsity baseball team, or a senior, female student high school athlete participating on a varsity sports team at a NCHSAA member high school within a county of limited financial resources. Each recipient receives a one-time $5,000 scholarship award.

Wilburn Clary Medal Award – deadline 2/5/21

Awarded to one male and one female graduating senior student-athlete participating on a sanctioned varsity sports team during his/her senior year at a NCHSAA member school. The athlete must have participated in at least two sanctioned varsity sports during his/her high school career. Each recipient receives a one-time $2,000 scholarship award.

Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarship – deadline 2/5/21

To provide scholarship support to an outstanding African American, American Indian/Alaska Native and/or Asian Pacific Islander American, or Hispanic American student-athlete participating on a sanctioned varsity team at a NCHSAA member school. Award Process: One male and one female from each of the eight regions will be selected to receive a one-time $750 scholarship each to further their education. From the pool of 16 regional winners, one male and female will be selected as overall state winners and receive an additional $1,000 each.

Jerry McGee Endowed Student Scholarship – deadline 3/13/21

Awarded to two senior year high school student-athletes from NCHSAA member schools each year. This award is unique in that it honors both male and female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves by overcoming adversity and returned to excel beyond expectations in their scholastic athletic sport(s). Each recipient receives a one-time, $1,500 award.

Cheerleading Scholarship – deadline 3/13/21

NOTE: Cheerleading Scholarship application opens Jan. 4, 2021

The applicant must be a member of a cheerleading squad registered for and participating in the NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational event that year. This scholarship recognizes and rewards outstanding cheerleaders exemplifying sound character and academic standing, good sportsmanship, and school spirit by providing financial assistance in furthering his or her college/university education. Four $500 scholarships will be awarded during the NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational with one given to a cheerleader per NCHSAA classification (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A)

Tony Cullen Memorial Scholarship – deadline 4/2/21

To provide scholarship support for one senior male and one senior female high school student-athlete participating on the varsity level lacrosse team at a NCHSAA member high school, planning to attend a college or university in pursuit of higher education. Recipients will receive a one-time award of $1,000 each.

NCHSAA Lacrosse Scholarship – deadline 4/2/21

Awarded to one male and one female senior varsity lacrosse player from an NCHSAA member high school. To be eligible, the student-athlete must be accepted to play lacrosse on the varsity collegiate level of an NCAA or NAIA program (not club level team). Recipients will receive a one-time $500 scholarship.