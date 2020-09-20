East Surry’s All-Decade Football Team: Defense/ST

East Surry graduate Demidrick Hargrave (18) disrupts an attempted pass in a 2015 game.
Isaac Washington hoists the Cardinals’ championship banner following the 2019 1AA Championship win over Tarboro. Washington was named Northwest 1A Conference Defensive Player of the Year in his final season with East Surry.
Staymon Johnson (2) drags a Bessermer City player down in a 2015 playoff game.
Two-time Northwest 1A Conference Defensive Player of the Year J.T. Lichtenberger (34) lays out to block a Starmount punt in 2013.
Gage Edwards (27) uses a stiff arm against a Mount Airy player in a 2014 win over the Bears.
2011 Northwest 1A/2A Conference Specialist of the Year Dustin Holder sends a punt past the outstretched hands of the charging Newton-Conover defenders.
East Surry’s Christian Shinault (60) stonewalls the Mount Airy fullback in a 2013 game.
Part of the All-Decade series
The most recent installment of the All-Decade series highlighted key weapons from East Surry’s high-powered offensive teams of the past decade.
The Cardinals’ defense played an important role in the team’s four conference titles (three outright, one tied) and three runner-up finishes in the past 10 seasons.
East has also been fortunate to have a number of talented players raise the standard of its special teams unit, both in the kicking and return department. This edition of the All-Decade series honors some of those players.
Selections are listed by position, with each player’s scheduled year of graduation in parentheses. Student-athletes must have completed their final season of high school football to be considered eligible.
Defensive Line – Christian Shinault (2014)
All-Conference selection in 2011, 2012 and 2013, recorded 280 total tackles, 183 solo tackles, 41 TFL, 16 sacks, 16 QB hurries, 8 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions, 2 pass deflections
Defensive Line – Mitchell Edwards (2019)
Northwest 1A Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, All-Conference selection in 2017 and 2018, recorded 254 total tackles, 172 solo tackles, 40.0 TFL, 12.0 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 7 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries, 4 fumbles recovered for a TD. Also played offense and recorded 1,100 yards rushing, 19 rushing TDs and 2 2-pt conversions
Defensive Line – Isaac Washington (Dec. 2020)
Northwest 1A Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, in two varsity seasons recorded 191 total tackles, 118 solo tackles, 38.0 tackles for a loss, 18.0 sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 fumble recovered for a touchdown
Will forgo senior season (moved to spring 2020) to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville
Defensive Line – Dylan Sawyers (2019)
All-Conference selection in 2017 and 2018, recorded 159 total tackles, 104 solo tackles, 20 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries
Linebacker – JT Lichtenberger (2015)
Northwest 1A Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014, All-Conference selection on defense in 2013 and 2014, All-Conference selection on offense in 2014, recorded 297 career tackles, 226 solo tackles, 31 TFL, 9 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 5 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 5 blocked punts. Also played offense and had 573 yards rushing, 8 rushing TDs, 152 yards receiving, 1 receiving TD
Signed with N.C. Wesleyan College
Linebacker – Staymon Johnson (2016)
Northwest 1A/2A Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2015, All-Conference selection in 2014 and 2015, recorded 225 total tackles, 143 solo tackles, 28.0 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Signed with Emory & Henry College
Linebacker – Hoyt Bullington (2020)
Two-time Defensive Player of the Game of the 1AA State Championship (2018, 2019), All-Conference selection in 2018 and 2019, had 236 total tackles, 137 solo tackles, 23.0 TFL, 7.0 sacks, 3 QB hurries, 3 forced fumbles, 6 fumble recoveries, 1 pick-6, 1 pass deflection, 1 safety.
Defensive Back – Gage Edwards (2016)
All-Conference selection as a junior in 2014, recorded 110 total tackles, 85 solo tackles, 2 TFL, 7 interceptions, 12 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 blocked punts, 3 safeties. Also played offense and had 591 total yards and 6 TD receptions. Passed away in February of his junior year
Defensive Back – Logan Ray (2019)
All-Conference selection on defense in 2017 and 2018, All-Conference selection on offense in 2018, recorded 132 total tackles, 100 solo tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 interceptions, 6 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pick-6. Also played offense and had 913 yards rushing and 12 rushing TDs
Signed with N.C. State University
Defensive Back – Demidrick Hargrave (2016)
All-Conference selection in 2014 and 2015, recorded 94 total tackles, 68 solo tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 pick-6, 13 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries
Linebacker/Defensive Back – Quincy Smith (2020)
All-Conference selection on defense in 2016 and 2019, All-Conference selection on offense in 2016, recorded 200 total tackles, 127 solo tackles, 17.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 4 interceptions, 1 pick-6 4 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles. Also played offense and had 16 total TDs. In school history, Smith is: No. 5 in career TD receptions (14), No. 6 in career yards receiving (1,009) and No. 9 in career receptions (46)
Signed with Fayetteville State University
Placekicker – Ryan Sutterby (2018)
113 career points, 95 career PATs second in school history (first at time of graduation), six field goals, 75 kickoffs for 2,524 yards, 62 PATs in 2017 is fourth in school history (second at time of graduation)
Punter – Dustin Holder (2012)
2011 Northwest 1A/2A Conference Specialist of the Year, punted 46 times for 1,719 yards, averaged 37.4 yards per punt with a long of 52 yards
Signed with Gardner-Webb University
Kick Returner – Stephen Gosnell (Dec. 2019)
All-Conference selection on offense from 2017, 2018 and 2019, 36 kick returns for 1,053 yards, 5 special teams TDs
Signed with UNC-Chapel Hill
