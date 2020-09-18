East repeats as Conference Cup champion

The N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), in conjunction with Wells Fargo, has announced the final standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup competitions for the 2019-20 sports season.
The NCHSAA recognized East Surry as Northwest 1A Conference Cup Champion for the second consecutive school year.
The Wells Fargo Cup award, sponsored by Wells Fargo and the NCHSAA, recognizes the schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. The Wells Fargo Conference Cup is a companion to the Wells Fargo Cup and recognizes schools with the best overall interscholastic athletic performances within individual conferences.
Wachovia, and now Wells Fargo, has sponsored the conference awards program since 1980. In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points.
The order of schools in the NW1A conference almost mirrored last year’s results.
In 2018-19, East won the competition with 94, followed by Bishop McGuinness with 83.5 points, Mount Airy at 80, South Stokes at 63, North Stokes at 49 and Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy at 30.5.
The one difference in this year’s standings can be found at the second and third spots. Point values are also much lower this year due to the absence of spring championships.
East Surry led at 68.5 points. Mount Airy was next with 58.5 points, then Bishop McGuinness finished third with 58 points, South Stokes took fourth with 32 points, North Stokes finished fifth with 29 points and Winston-Salem Prep finished sixth with 23 points.
The Cardinals captured 6 of 14 conference titles in the included sports to help secure the Conference Cup Championship. Bishop was next, taking four outright Northwest championships and one shared (with Mount Airy). North Stokes was the only other school to win multiple conference titles with two. Mount Airy, South Stokes and Winston-Salem Prep each won one conference championship.
East Surry started the year by sweeping regular season and tournament championships in both girls golf and volleyball.
The Lady Cardinals’ golf team dethroned Mount Airy after a four-year run of titles by the Bears. In volleyball, East Surry won its fourth-consecutive regular season title and seventh-consecutive conference tournament title en route to an appearance in the 1A State Championship Game.
The Cards’ third championship of the fall came on the gridiron. East Surry went perfect in NW1A competition to secure the team’s first championship since 2016 and first outright championship since 2015. East would go on to win the 1AA State Championship.
Mount Airy’s lone conference title came in boys soccer. The Bears split regular season meetings with Bishop McGuinness to share the championship with the Villains. Mount Airy went on to defeat Bishop in the playoffs and made it to the West Regional Final, matching the school record for wins with 23.
Bishop won two of the remaining three fall sports: boys cross country and girls tennis. East Surry took second in boys cross country and Mount Airy third. In tennis, the Bears and Cards tied for second in the regular season.
The only fall sport that neither East Surry nor Mount Airy finished in the top two was girls cross country. North Stokes won its first conference title since 2010 by narrowly defeating the Villains.
All three of the Cardinals’ winter conference championships were repeat performances.
East went back-to-back in both girls basketball and boys indoor track and field.
In indoor track, the Cardinals took the gold medal over Mount Airy in second place and Bishop in third. The Lady Cards’ basketball team had it’s second-straight perfect season in conference play and swept both regular season and tournament titles. The basketball team made a deep playoff run that eventually ended at the hands of state co-champion, Murphy.
The final East Surry conference championship wasn’t just a back-to-back, but more like a back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back … and so on. The Lady Cards swimming dynasty won another conference title in 2020, finishing over second-place Bishop McGuinness and third-place Mount Airy.
Mount Airy was able to edge out Bishop in the final standings of the Conference Cup thanks to high finishes across the board. The Bears took second in football, volleyball (tied), girls tennis (tied), boys basketball, boys indoor track and field, boys swimming, and wrestling (won conference tournament).
North Stokes’ second conference title came in girls indoor track, which was the only winter sport in which neither East Surry or Mount Airy finished in the top two.
Winston-Salem Prep’s only conference title came in boys basketball. The Phoenix dropped the conference tournament championship to East Surry, but later went on to become state co-champion.
