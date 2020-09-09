Updated prep sports schedule for 2020-21

New schedules with playoffs, more games

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Cross country runners bolt off the finish line in an August 2019 meet. Cross country is set to be the first sport to return in November.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy senior Delaney Fulk sets a Greyhound teammate in a 2019 match against East Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy senior Delaney Fulk sets a Greyhound teammate in a 2019 match against East Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

Cross Country

First practice: Nov. 4

First contest: Nov. 16

Final regular season contest: Jan. 8

Regional meet: Jan. 16

State championship meet: Jan. 23

Volleyball

First practice: Nov. 4

First contest: Nov. 16

Final regular season contest: Jan. 8

Bracketing: Jan. 9

1st Round: Jan. 12

2nd Round: Jan. 14

3rd Round: Jan. 16

Regional championships: Jan. 19

State championships: Jan. 23

Swimming & Diving

First practice: Nov. 23

First contest: Dec. 7

Final regular season contest: Jan. 30

Reporting deadline: Jan. 30

Regional meets: Feb. 4-6

State championship meets: Feb. 10-13

Basketball

First practice: Dec. 7

First contest: Jan. 4

Final regular season contest: Feb. 19

Bracketing: Feb. 20

1st Round: Feb. 23

2nd Round: Feb. 25

3rd Round: Feb. 27

Regional championships: March 2

State championships: March 6

Boys Soccer

First practice: Jan. 11

First contest: Jan. 25

Final regular season contest: March 12

Bracketing: March 13

1st Round: March 16

2nd Round: March 18

3rd Round: March 20

Regional championships: March 23

State championships: March 27

Football

First practice: Feb. 8

First contest: Feb. 26

Final regular season contest: April 9

Bracketing: April 10

1st Round: April 16

2nd Round: April 23

Regional championships: April 30

State championships: May 8

Boys & Girls Golf

First practice: March 1

First contest: March 15

Final regular season contest: April 30

Reporting deadline: April 30

Regional championships: May 3 or 4

State championships: May 10-11

Boys Tennis

First practice: March 1

First contest: March 15

Final regular season contest: April 30

Reporting deadline: April 30

Regional championships: May 7-8

State championships: May 14-15

Girls Soccer

First practice: March 1

First contest: March 15

Final regular season contest: April 30

Bracketing: May 1

1st Round: May 3

2nd Round: May 5

3rd Round: May 7

Regional championships: May 11

State championships: May 15

Softball

First practice: March 1

First contest: March 15

Final regular season contest: April 30

Bracketing: May 1

1st Round: May 3

2nd Round: May 5

3rd Round: May 7

Regional championships: May 11

State championships: May 14-15

Baseball

First practice: April 12

First contest: April 26

Final regular season contest: June 11

Bracketing: June 12

1st Round: June 15

2nd Round: June 17

3rd Round: June 19

Regional championships: June 22

State championships: June 25-26

Girls Tennis

First practice: April 12

First contest: April 26

Final regular season contest: June 11

Reporting deadline: June 11

Regional championships: June 18-19

State championships: June 25-26

Track & Field

First practice: April 12

First contest: April 26

Final regular season contest: June 11

Reporting deadline: June 11

Regional championships: June 18-19

State championships: June 25-26

Wrestling

First practice: April 12

First contest: April 26

Final regular season contest: June 11

Reporting deadline: June 11

Regional championships: June 18-19

State championships: June 26

