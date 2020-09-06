Surry Central’s All-Decade Football Team: Defense/ST

September 6, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

Last decade’s top Golden Eagle defenders, specialists

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Martin Palacios (1) wrestles an East Surry player to the ground in a 2016 game between the Golden Eagles and Cardinals.

News File Photo

<p>Forrest Antwine (42), a 2018 graduate of Surry Central, forces Atkins’ quarterback to throw early to avoid being sacked in a 2017 game.</p> <p>News File Photo</p>

Forrest Antwine (42), a 2018 graduate of Surry Central, forces Atkins’ quarterback to throw early to avoid being sacked in a 2017 game.

News File Photo

<p>2017 Surry Central grad David Peña holds school records for career tackles for a loss and total tackles by a defensive lineman.</p> <p>News File Photo</p>

2017 Surry Central grad David Peña holds school records for career tackles for a loss and total tackles by a defensive lineman.

News File Photo

<p>A 2017 graduate of Surry Central, Riley Dockery was part of a stifling Golden Eagle defense that helped the 2016 team to its first conference championship in more than a decade.</p> <p>News File Photo</p>

A 2017 graduate of Surry Central, Riley Dockery was part of a stifling Golden Eagle defense that helped the 2016 team to its first conference championship in more than a decade.

News File Photo

<p>Aaron Poindexter, a member of Surry Central’s class of 2015, earned All-Conference honors on both offense and defense for the 2014 season.</p> <p>News File Photo</p>

Aaron Poindexter, a member of Surry Central’s class of 2015, earned All-Conference honors on both offense and defense for the 2014 season.

News File Photo

Part of the All-Decade series, in which I work with local coaches to assemble the best possible team using players from the past 10 years.

Surry Central’s offense broke ground as the first unit featured in the All-Decade series. Now it’s time for the Golden Eagles’ defense and special teams selections.

Picks were made by Monty Southern and the Golden Eagles coaching staff. Southern served as head coach for Surry Central for each season of the 2010s. His teams made four playoff appearances and captured one conference championship, the latter of which came in 2016.

Selections are listed by position, with each player’s year of graduation in parentheses.

Defensive End – Wes Brown (2013)

2011 Northwest 1A/2A Conference Offensive Player of the Year, All Conference selection in 2010 and 2011, holds school record for tackles for a loss in a single game (6) and in a single season (20). Defensive stats in two varsity seasons (2009 not in decade, missed senior year due to injury): 110 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 6 sacks, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception

Defensive End – Aaron Poindexter (2015)

“A one-year player with tremendous impact on both sides of the ball,” Southern said. All-Conference selection on both offense and defense in 2014. Defensive stats for one varsity season: 48 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 1 forced fumble, 7 sacks, 1 pass deflection

Defensive Tackle – David Peña (2017)

Four-year varsity player who holds school records for career tackles for a loss (40) and total tackles by a defensive lineman (206). Also had 4 forced fumbles, 6 fumble recoveries, 4 sacks.

Defensive Tackle – Shawmain Fleming (2015)

Played three varsity seasons, but lost half of his sophomore year due to injury and moved during junior season. Varsity stats while at Surry Central: 80 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 sacks, 2 pass deflections and 1 defensive touchdown. Named All-State in Tennessee for 2014 season, ranked 29th in the state at his position

Linebacker – Stephen Bruner (2015)

Holds school record for longest interception returned for a TD (91 yards), second in school history in career tackles (297), 2014 All-Conference selection. Other defensive stats in three varsity seasons: 16 tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 sacks, 4 interceptions, 5 pass deflections, 1 defensive TD.

Linebacker – Forrest Antwine (2018)

Has the fifth most career tackles in school history, 2016 and 2017 All-Conference selection. Other defensive stats in three varsity seasons: 18 tackles for a loss, 7 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 7 sacks, 2 pass deflections

Linebacker – Zack Martin (2015)

All-Conference selection for both offense and defense in 2014, also played a season on the defensive line. Defensive stats in three varsity seasons: 176 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 4 sacks, 1 pass deflection, 2 interceptions

Safety – Alex Martin (2015)

Holds the Central school record for career forced fumbles with 9, All-Conference selection for both offense and defense in 2014, All-Conference defensive selection in 2013. Other defensive stats in three varsity seasons: 231 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, 7 fumble recoveries, 3 sacks, 16 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, 1 defensive TD.

Safety – Riley Dockery (2017)

All-Conference selection in 2016. Defensive stats in three varsity seasons: 214 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 sacks, 10 pass deflections, 3 interceptions

Cornerback – Martin Palacios (2018)

Holds school record for pass deflections (23), 2016 and 2017 All-Conference selection on defense. Other defensive stats in four varsity seasons: 232 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 4 interceptions, 2 blocked kicks

Cornerback – Jared Dimmette (2013)

All-Conference selection in 2010. Defensive stats in three varsity seasons: 119 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 17 pass deflections, 8 interceptions, 1 defensive TD

Placekicker – Orlando Perez (2012)

Holds three school kicking records in just one varsity season: extra points made in one game (10), extra points made in a season (41) and extra point percentage in a single season (95% or 39-of-41)

Punter – Jed Kidd (2017)

Three-year varsity player that was named the All-Conference punter in 2016, holds the school record for the longest punt (64 yards) and is second in school history with a 35.0 yard average

Kick returner – Jared Dimmette (2013)

Holds the school record for the longest kickoff return for a TD (90 yards), averaged more than 30 yards per kick return in three varsity seasons, scored on 5 kickoff returns, also returned punts

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith