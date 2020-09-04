Bears hosting BBQ fundraiser

September 3, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy football prepares to make its first appearance of the 2019 season behind the team banner.

Cory Smith | The News

Sports may be delayed a few months, but COVID-19 can’t stop Mount Airy High from hosting its annual barbecue fundraiser.

The event will not offer presale options like years past. This year’s barbecue, scheduled for Sept. 22 from 5:30-7:30 pm, will be drive-thru only to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

Each plate is $10 and includes Lexington-style BBQ, BBQ coleslaw, baked beans, a roll and sweet tea. The food is being cooked by Don’s Barbeque of Lexington.

MAHS is asking those interested to please enter through the lower gate into the school parking lot beside Wallace Shelton Stadium. A payment tent will be located in the parking lot and pickup will be beside the cafeteria.

The Mount Airy athletics Twitter account (@GraniteBears) sent out the following message to raise awareness of the fundraiser:

“Proceeds help support the Mount Airy athletic programs. Even though the seasons have been postponed, the kids need help now more than ever due to lost ticket sales and shortened seasons. We are all ready to watch our sport stars and want to make sure they have the equipment and supplies they need. Thank you for your support!”

The N.C. High School Athletic Association sent an email to member schools Thursday stating the association’s staff and board of directors are currently developing guidelines to incorporate the changes in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2.5 of reopening.

The modified guidelines will be released and go into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith