Surry Central’s All-Decade Football Team

Central quarterback Martin Palacios (1) takes a keeper wide right for a short gain in the first quarter of a 2017 game at Elkin.
News File Photo
Ryan Martin drags an East Surry defender with toward the end zone in a 2017 game.
News File Photo
Eric Ramirez (5) takes a hand-off from quarterback Chandler Johnson in a 2015 game against Salisbury.
News File Photo
A 2017 graduate of Surry Central, Kaleb Dunn holds school records for games played and games won for the Golden Eagles.
News File Photo
Wes Brown was offensive player of the year as a junior and a preseason favorite to repeat as a senior before a season-ending leg injury early in the year.
Local schools would traditionally be a month deep into fall sports by this weekend in September.
By now, football teams would’ve had opportunities to play both home and away games, while volleyball, boys soccer and girls tennis teams would also would have gotten a few matches under their belts.
Instead, the pandemic has student-athletes, coaches and diehard fans hopeful that sports get to return at all.
In an attempt to satisfy, at least in part, the longing so many people have for a return of sports, I decided to look to the past for inspiration. Normal sports seasons conclude with athletes being named to All-Conference, Region and even State teams to recognize the best players in a certain sport. In a similar fashion, I hope to assemble the best sports teams using local student-athletes from the past 10 seasons, with football kicking off the series.
The first school being recognized is Surry Central. The Golden Eagles were members of the Northwest 1A/2A Conference for three seasons from 2010-2012, then joined the Western Piedmont 2A Conference in 2013.
Monty Southern served as head coach during each season of the 2010s. Southern led teams to four playoff appearances and one conference championship, the latter of which came in 2016.
Southern and his coaching staff worked together to assemble this list of the best Surry Central football players of the last 10 seasons. In addition to the offensive, defensive and special teams rosters, Southern also named one all-purpose selection.
The all-purpose player, featured here along with offensive players, is an athlete that is critical to smaller schools. The selection was a standout player in all three phases and could do it all.
Players are listed by position with his year of graduation in parentheses.
Quarterback – Chandler Johnson (2017)
2016 All-Conference, 1,900 all-purpose yards as senior, has No. 1 and No. 2 seasons in school history for yards per completion, highest career yards per completion in school history, senior year QB rating was 94.2, QBR in fourth quarter of conference games rating was 237.2 (only 1 incomplete pass), led team to school-record 11 wins – seven of which were tied or losing in the fourth quarter
Running back – Wes Brown (2013)
2011 Northwest 1A/2A Conference Offensive Player of the Year, 2010 and 2011 All Conference selections on offense and defense, second in school history in career rushing yards. Rushing stats this decade: 2010 – 1,021 yards (6.1 avg) 9 TD’s; 2011 – 1,749 yards (9.8 avg) 21 TD’s; lost his senior year to injury
Running Back – Eric Ramirez (2017)
2016 Western Piedmont 2A Conference Offensive Player of the Year, 2015 and 2016 All-Conference selection. Rushing stats in two varsity seasons: 2015 – 884 yards (4.8 avg) 13 TD’s; 2016 – 1,182 yards. (5.9 avg) 16 TD’s
Running Back – Ryan Martin (2019)
2018 All-conference. Rushing Stats in two varsity seasons: 2017 – 1,013 yards (5.3 avg) 8 TD’s; 2018 1,391 yards. (6.0 avg) 13 TD’s
Wide Receiver – Jed Kidd (2017)
School records for yards per catch for single-season (25.2 in 2016) and career (24.3), 2016 All-Conference selection. Receiving stats in three varsity seasons: 2014 – 8 receptions for 249 yards (31.1 avg) 3 TD’s; 2015 – 15 rec. for. 293 yards (19.5 avg) 3 TD’s; 2016 – 23 rec. for 580 yards (25.2 avg) 4 TD’s
Wide Receiver – Noah Wilmoth (2017)
Two-way starter for three seasons, played slot where he was asked to rush/receive. Career stats for three varsity seasons: Receiving – 600 yards, 8 TD’s; Rushing – 850 yards 9 TD’s
Center – Carter Graham (2018)
2017 All-Conference selection, played center in 2017 and guard in 2016, blocked for three 1,000-yard rushers in two varsity seasons
Tackle – Nick Thomas (2013)
2010, 2011, and 2012 All-Conference selection, only 3-time All-Conference selection this decade, blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers in three varsity seasons, made All-Conference at both tackle and guard
Tackle – Gabe Simmons (2018)
2016 All-Conference selection, starting left tackle for both seasons and also filled in at center due to injury, blocked for three 1,000-yard rushers in two varsity seasons, two seasons as long snapper with 100% efficiency
Guard – Chase Mosley (17)
2016 All-Conference selection, “Played both ways. Time at linebacker cost him some reps at guard, but an exceptional puller who led the way for numerous first downs and TDs,” Southern said.
Guard – Kaleb Dunn (17)
Played all 3 OL positions during his tenure, 4-year starter, called “Mr. Consistency on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” by Southern, holds the school records for games played (47) and games won (27)
All-Purpose – Martin Palacios (2018)
Four-year starter on defense, three-year starter on offense; started on offense, defense, kicker, kick returner and punt returner in 2016 and 2017, added punting duties in 2017; All-Conference selections for offense and defense in 2016, All-Conference selection for offense in 2017.
School Records: Yards per carry (season) – 13.0, yards per carry (career) – 8.1, longest rush – 95 yards, points scored kicking in a single game – 12, extra points scored (career) – 56, highest extra point % (season) – 95%; second in school history for single-game rushing yards – 288 on 16 carries, single season yards per reception – 23.4.
2016 offensive stats: 626 rushing yards, 7 TD; 375 receiving yards, 3 TD. 2017 Stats: 439 passing yards, 4 passing TDs; 1,136 rushing yards, 12 TDs; 17 receiving yards, 1 TD; converted five fake punts
* Defensive stats listed with defensive selections
