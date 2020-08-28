Michone named Bears XC coach

MAHS’s new coach eager to learn and lead

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Michone Coleman, right, runs multiple times a week with her son Bryson. Bryson is a senior at Mount Airy High.

Mount Airy High School recently introduced Michone Coleman as the new head coach of the cross country team.

This time last year, Michone Coleman stood on the sidelines of a cross country meet cheering on her son, Bryson.

As Bryson and dozens of other runners leave a cloud of dust behind, Michone noticed coach Clarence Cropps, clipboard in hand, bouncing around different areas of the trail. She was familiar with Cropps as her son ran for the Mount Airy Sports Hall of Famer each of his first three seasons. Michone and Cropps also crossed paths frequently while running recreationally.

The plan for Bryson’s senior season was similar to the past three. However, Michone couldn’t have predicted a year ago that instead of being on the sidelines for the 2020 season, she and Cropps would swap spots.

Cropps announced his retirement from coaching back in June. The 2020 season was approaching and a new coach had yet to be hired, so Coleman decided she would step up and head the program.

Michone joined Mount Airy City Schools in 1995, teaching English as a second language and coaching cheerleading at the high school. After three years of coaching, she took a year off as she completed her master’s degree. She moved to the middle school shortly after and taught/coached there for a few years before giving up coaching all together.

“I know it’s a big change coming from cheerleading to running,” she said. “It really is a passion of mine. I run three to five times a week and have competed in a lot of the local races.”

Michone began running seriously about eight years ago as a way to get exercise and stay active. Her husband, Mark, competed in the Annual Rosy Cheeks race in 2011 and spoke very highly of it.

As a result, Coleman began running more and more often in 2012 as a way to get active. She later competed in the Rosy Cheeks event that year.

Running became a family affair for the Colemans. At the 2012 Rosy Cheeks race, the Colemans didn’t want to leave Bryson at home so they asked Michone’s parents to look after him at the race. Just as Michone was inspired to start running after seeing Mark enjoy it so much, Michone’s father, Jim Littleton, decided to pick up the activity after seeing her at the 2012 race.

“Now we all run,” she said.

Michone and her family run multiple times a week and try to plan longer runs for the weekend. This has been going on for years.

Even though she does love running and stays active year-round, Michone said it’s been challenging getting into coaching since everything happened all at once.

“I was named head coach the week before we began teacher workdays,” Michone said, teaching now at both the middle school and high school. “I was on vacation, so we didn’t get to have any practices before the school year.”

Michone was able to start workouts with the team this past week. She reported that six student-athletes have attended workouts, with another two or three planning to attend future workouts.

Surprisingly, the one thing that hasn’t been too much of a factor for Michone is COVID-19. Most sports are bending over backwards to hold workouts that allow for student-athletes to remain socially distant from one another and safely compete.

“The only time it becomes an issue in cross county is in the actual races because of how they line you up at beginning,” Michone said. “We really don’t have any contact other than that and we are really not having any issues.”

The amended sports calendar released by the N.C. High School Athletic Association names cross country as the first sport that can begin practicing. Official practices can begin as early as Nov. 4, and meets can begin as early as Nov. 16.

Cross country programs are allowed a maximum of 10 meets, with no more than two being held in a week. The final date for regular season contests is Jan. 8.

The weather will certainly be much different than a traditional cross country season, but Michone doesn’t see that as an issue.

“I run year-round, so running in the winter really doesn’t bother me,” Michone said. “I actually kind of prefer it.”

Though her season isn’t starting the way she could’ve imagined, Michone is excited to learn more about coaching and looks forward to working more with the team going forward.

She even had a special guest make an appearance at the team’s workout this week: Coach Cropps.

“He came to practice Monday and we talked for a while. He said he was available anytime I wanted help. He’s been very supportive and I know he’s always there.

When he announced his retirement, Cropps talked about how he spent a lot of time volunteering with the program before officially becoming a coach. Now that he’s called it a career, Cropps said he’s still willing to help out whenever he can.

“I think the program is going to be in good hands,” Cropps said. “We talked for a while, and I gave her some pointers. She’s never done this before, but she was very enthusiastic about learning all she could. She’s got a good group of kids to work with so I think she’ll do well.”

