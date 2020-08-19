The sports world has never been shy about voicing negative opinions.

Everything organization from the recreational ranks to professional leagues is filled with fans itching to criticize coaches, players, commissioners or anyone else that dares upset said fans. It just seems natural as humans to voice our displeasures, ever so minuscule they might be, to anyone that listens.

Why is it, though, that only when angered do we feel the need to be vocal? Oftentimes the voices screaming the loudest are those with something negative to say, while those offering praise do so softly and behind closed doors.

In the years I’ve covered high school athletics, I’ve seen firsthand levels of commitment and enthusiasm that rival what I’ve witnessed at collegiate and professional levels. For these student-athletes, sports provide an escape from the grind of everyday life. Athletics serve as a complimentary activity to school for some, while other young men and women attend school for the sole purpose of competing after hours.

This made it even more painful to see the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) postpone education-based athletics month after month due to COVID-19. I saw all kinds of insults hurled at the association for its decisions. In spite of the hateful messages spewed from the peanut gallery, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker and her staff have remained steadfast to ensuring the safety of young North Carolinians during these unprecedented times.

Is the NCHSAA perfect? Absolutely not.

But considering all that’s transpired in the past five months, Tucker has proven that she is the exact type of leader we need. She and the association have done their best to give member schools a glimmer of hope during the darkest of times, and I think it’s time we recognized that.

Try to think back to when sports were initially suspended on March 12. The NCHSAA announced that morning that stated the state basketball championship games would take place in an abnormal environment devoid of everyone except family and essential staff.

“This decision is not one we make lightly,” Tucker said. “We recognize that participating in a state championship game is often a once in a lifetime experience for our student-athletes, coaches their families and many in the community. However, the NCHSAA must do its part in providing leadership necessary to keep our students, communities and state as safe as possible from the rising threat of COVID-19.”

You could take the first and third sentences from that statement and apply it to most of the NCHSAA’s announcements in the coming months. I wholeheartedly believed Tucker when she said the decision was not one made lightly, and her words and actions over the next few months would support that.

Tucker is former basketball star that holds a spot in the Mars Hill College Athletic Hall of Fame. She went on to serve as an educator and coach at the junior high, high school and college levels. If anyone knows the importance of a basketball championship game, and sports in general, it’s her.

This explains why it was so difficult for Tucker to announce later that day that the basketball championships, along with all spring sports, would be postponed by nearly a month.

“It only came after we felt we had exhausted all other options, recognizing the gravity of the certainty of the threat we all face,” said Tucker, speaking with members of the media a week later. “The decision was made through consultation with our directors, the host facilities and their administrators.”

Speculation ran wild over what would be done to ensure members of the Class of 2020 could return to school and, in turn, sports. To prevent misinformation from spreading, Tucker remained available to the media and athletic directors while also providing frequent updates.

The news wasn’t always positive. On March 23, Tucker announced sports would be pushed past the intended return date of April 6 until at least May 15.

“The NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff will use the next few weeks to weigh our future decisions based on the new directions given by Gov. Cooper, other government leaders, and organizations charged with public health and safety during this unprecedented time,” Tucker said. She did say that, “Such decisions will include the possible resumption of spring sports competition and the possibility of holding the state basketball championships.”

An April 2 video released from the NCHSAA’s Vimeo account embodied Tucker’s leadership during this crisis. She reinforced that the association was planning a modified sports season. Instead of attempting to normalize the situation, Tucker instead addressed the student-athletes and thanked them for their patience.

She said that even though life may not be transpiring at all how they imagined it would, they should stay on top of academic requirements and stay ready for a possible return in May or June.

Tucker shared a story from her former colleague and friend, the late N.C. State women’s basketball coach Kay Yow, to help student-athletes deal with challenging hand they were dealt.

“One of her sayings I remember to this day, and seems most appropriate at this time, is, ‘You can’t change the direction of the wind, but you can adjust your sails,’” Tucker said. “Just as in Coach Yow’s life, this is true for us today. We didn’t plan for the COVID-19 wind … to blow in such way that athletics for this season would be impossible to conduct. However, we can and we must adjust our sails in a positive direction.”

Tucker and I certainly don’t agree on everything, and I can assure you this isn’t an attempt to curry favor with the commissioner. However, I applaud her dedication to maintaining healthy lines of communication with member schools and the media during this crisis.

The call to cancel sports for the 2019-20 school year came on Friday, April 24. The NCHSAA held off on making a decision for weeks while other state athletic associations cancelled spring seasons. Eventually, a decision had to be made in the name of safety. With Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to cease all in-person learning from public schools, interscholastic sports officially ended.

“We had maintained hope for a conclusion to our state basketball championships and a modified spring sports season to help return a sense of normalcy to our communities,” Tucker said. “Now, as we continue to deal with this difficult time, we must do so by applying the lessons that education-based athletics teaches us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, perseverance and resilience. Together, we will be able to put a ‘W’ in the win column.”

Tucker and the NCHSAA was in a similar situation when the pandemic kept getting worse in the states. All summer, Tucker kept media and member schools in the loop of the NCHSAA’s plans for the fall. The association never went more than a few weeks without holding a conference call or issuing public statements

The NCHSAA found itself as one of the only state athletic associations to announce a decision on the 2020-21 school year. In this case, it wasn’t bad to be last. New information was being uncovered daily, and Tucker didn’t want to cancel a season prematurely because she knew the importance of athletics.

The start of fall sports was delayed a time or two before ultimately being postponed to the spring. In accordance with announcements from Cooper, the NCHSAA designed a new sports calendar that pushed athletics back a number of months.

“As I have stated all along, our goal is to return to the athletic fields and courts as soon as possible, but as safely as we possibly can,” Tucker said on Aug. 12. “We know education-based athletics has benefits for young people across our state. It helps the physical, the mental, the emotional, the social well-being of our student athletes.”

The decisions made by Tucker and the NCHSAA since the pandemic have been for the safety of N.C. student-athletes. Some saw the postponement of sports as a loss, citing the same benefits mentioned above and stating that taking athletics away from young men and women would do more harm than good.

I saw this move by the NCHSAA as a sign of hope. Tucker can’t control the actions of others and end this pandemic, but she is doing everything she can to give student-athletes something to which they hold in the face of adversity.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown many people’s true colors – for better or worse. Greed and apathy for others were revealed as true motivators for some, while others focused on fostering the community and bringing about positive change for those most in need. This spilled over into sports, where organizations have been tasked with making decisions heavier than ever before.

I applaud the NCHSAA for its dedication to student-athletes’ safety during this pandemic. The call hasn’t always been the easiest one to make, but Que Tucker and the association have made decisions to best protect today’s youth.

The association is doing its part to ensure a return to normalcy. It’s up to us as well to do our part in ending this pandemic so that can happen, because together we are stronger.

