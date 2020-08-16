Greyhounds’ Martin announces retirement

August 16, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

Surry County Hall of Famer calls it a career

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Tony Martin, center, talks with members of the 2020 North Surry squad during an away game.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Former North Surry baseball coach Tony Martin receives the award for Western Piedmont 2A Conference Coach of the Year back in 2015.</p> <p>Former North Surry baseball coach Tony Martin receives the award for Western Piedmont 2A Conference Coach of the Year back in 2015.</p>

Former North Surry baseball coach Tony Martin receives the award for Western Piedmont 2A Conference Coach of the Year back in 2015.

Former North Surry baseball coach Tony Martin receives the award for Western Piedmont 2A Conference Coach of the Year back in 2015.

<p>Tony Martin, top left, began his coaching career by heading Pony League teams. He’s pictured here with a 14-15 year-old Surry County All-Star team in the late 1980s.</p> <p>Tony Martin, top left, began his coaching career by heading Pony League teams. He’s pictured here with a 14-15 year-old Surry County All-Star team in the late 1980s.</p>

Tony Martin, top left, began his coaching career by heading Pony League teams. He’s pictured here with a 14-15 year-old Surry County All-Star team in the late 1980s.

Tony Martin, top left, began his coaching career by heading Pony League teams. He’s pictured here with a 14-15 year-old Surry County All-Star team in the late 1980s.

The leader of North Surry’s baseball program for the last six years, Tony Martin, announced his retirement from coaching this week.

“It’s been a great ride,” Martin said. “The support from the community has just been immeasurable. We’ve had great players, parents and fans. I can’t thank them and Surry County Schools enough for putting up with a misfit like me.”

Martin is a Greyhound through and through. The 1979 North Surry graduate was star athlete that played football, basketball and baseball for the Hounds. He earned all-conference honors twice in football and three times in baseball.

When Travis Gammons (once both baseball and boys basketball coach) stepped down from baseball in 2014, Martin initially denied an offer to coach baseball. Martin said he wanted to dedicate his time to supporting his kids and their athletic endeavors.

After his family encouraged him to take the position, Martin said it revved his motor back up and he gratefully accepted.

“My family has been very supportive of everything that I’ve been doing with North Surry,” Martin said. “My wife, Deena, is involved with the program and does whatever needs to be done. Whether it be washing clothes or fixing meals. That goes for all the community as well for helping me out with facilities or anything else I needed.”

In six seasons with the Hounds, Martin led the team to a 91-43 overall record (.679 win rate). He averaged 18 wins a season for his first five seasons. The 2020 Greyhounds had a legitimate shot at winning 20+ games this year as many of the players had been on varsity for three years. Two seniors played four years of varsity.

Unfortunately, the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“All I was going to do was turn them loose and tell them go and get it,” Martin said. “We had the offense and the defense as well as some arms that could pitch. We had a really challenging schedule and I was looking forward to defending our conference tournament championship and going deep in playoffs.”

A lot of comparisons were made between the 2020 Greyhounds and the 2015 Greyhounds that Martin took to the West Regional Final in his first year as head coach.

He said the 2015 had good leadership and was very team oriented. The group of nine seniors got along great and believed in one another.

“My goal for North Surry baseball was just to help the players achieve their goals,” Martin said. “I wanted to put a good product on the field for the community and to most importantly help the players have something to be proud of.”

The team’s success that year came from the players slowly building confidence with each win. Before he realized, Martin and the Hounds had captured the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship with a near-unblemished record.

“The community needed it,” said Martin, talking about the historic run in 2015. The players more importantly needed it. That team set the stage for North Surry baseball and we’ve just been working ever since. There is no secret formula.”

North carried that confidence into the postseason. The No. 3 Greyhounds put down opponent after opponent before reaching the state semifinals against Randleman. North dropped the first game in Toast, but became the first team all season to beat Randleman at home to even the series at 1-1. Randleman won game three and later lost in the state title series.

During his tenure as Greyhounds coach, Martin was inducted into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. In addition to his stellar high school baseball career, Martin went on to play baseball for four years at East Tennessee State University.

He helped the Buccaneers to great success during the best six-year run in school history, entering the starting lineup his freshman year. Martin was named a member of the all-conference squad three times during his time at ETSU in which he racked up a record of 175-85.

He still holds ETSU school records for career triples (19), games played in a single season (61) and on-base percentage (.548). At the time he graduated in 1983, Martin held the school record for batting average (.359), runs (193), career steals (75) and walks (113), and he still ranks in the top four in each of those categories today.

In his senior year he became a member of the .400 club with a batting average of .418.

He first got into coaching baseball upon graduation. He coached Pony League in Surry County for seven years. This is where he coached men that would become well known in the county and beyond, such as Danny Gallimore, Darryl Johnson and Surry Central football coach Monty Southern, to name a few.

After Pony League, Martin became an assistant at North Surry to Gary Neal. Neal now coaches for Ronald Reagan High. Martin assisted at the high school for two years before he left to start coaching his kids in baseball, softball and basketball.

Tony and Deena have three children: Lee, Anna and Molly.

Martin said he’s been fortunate to coach alongside other great coaches. Darryl Johnson and Tyler Hiatt have been with him at North since the beginning, but he said there are many others that helped make everything possible.

“We tried to give the team some continuity,” Martin said. “That’s not to say we don’t disagree, but at the end of the day we are all on the same page. We all want to help kids develop. The best part is seeing a kid be the best that they can be.”

“It was a tough decision to step away, but I know the program will be in good hands.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith