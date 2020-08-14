East’s Keener named HSOT All-West

Former Cardinal one of 50 players honored

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Seth Keener settles into place on third base after hitting a triple against North Wilkes.

Jeff Linville | The News

HighSchoolOT wrapped up its inaugural year naming All-West teams for high school sports by revealing members of the senior baseball team.

Surry County athletes were featured on many of HSOT’s All-West teams for the 2019-20 school year, and baseball is no exception. Recent East Surry graduate Seth Keener upheld the program’s tradition of excellence on the diamond by being named one of the 50 selections on the All-West Senior team.

HSOT judged baseball players on their entire body of work since the 2020 season was cut short. Even without a full senior season, Seth Keener’s resume from the three previous seasons was more than enough to convince the judges.

Keener evolved into a deadly threat on the mound for East Surry. The right-handed pitcher played backup his first two years, learning from two guys now pitching at the Division I level. He had a career ERA of 1.53 and went 9-3 on the mound.

He ascended to one of the top pitching spots his junior year. Keener was throwing up to 90 mph before the 2019 season even began and only got better. He appeared in 14 games and threw 59 innings, allowing just 27 hits and striking out 113 batters while walking 22.

Keener was charged with just nine earned runs that season. He also led the team with more than 900 pitches as East Surry won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship with an unblemished record.

At the plate, Keener had a career batting average of .413 and 25 RBIs. He hit .389 (28-for-72) with 15 runs and 18 RBIs during his breakout 2019 season. Keener helped East Surry go on to reach the West Regional Semifinals of the State Playoffs and finish with a 23-3 record.

Keener, now a member of Wake Forest’s baseball team, was named to the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State Team for the 2019 season. He likely would’ve repeated in 2020 had the season not been cancelled. East Surry possessed a 4-1 record at the time, bringing Keener’s career record up to 70-12.

The statewide selections featured student-athletes from all public classifications as well as private classifications. Keener was one of just six players from a traditional 1A public school to receive All-West honors by HSOT.

Unlike the All-West softball team, players were not categorized by position for baseball.

2020 HSOT All-West Baseball Team

Cameron Arnold, Lake Norman; Carson Arnold, Lake Norman; Luke Barrow, Wesleyan Christian; Danny Beal, Reagan; C.J. Boyd, Reagan; Ian Brooks, Swain County; Hunter Bryson, Providence; Nicholas Capozzi, Polk County; Michael Carico, Glenn; Cameron Clonch, Mooresville; Trey Cooper, Randleman; Braxton Davis, Southwestern Randolph; Andy Duran, Queens Grant;

Konni Durschlag, Mallard Creek; Tanner Gresham, Hopewell; Bryson Hammer, Alexander Central; Travis Hamrick, Watauga; Three Hillier, Asheville; Duncan Howard, Glenn; Gus Hughes, Grimsley; Coby Ingle, Rockingham County; Cooper Ingle, A.C. Reynolds; Harris Jackson, Montgomery Central; C.J. Johnson, Triad Math and Science;

Seth Keener, East Surry; Matt Kemp, Randleman; Cooper King, Carmel Christian; Nick Kuebler, Queens Grant; Cade Kuehler, Cuthbertson; Corbin Lanowitz, Walkertown; Rhett Lowder, North Stanly; Kyle McKernan, Marvin Ridge; John Miralia, Providence Day; Wayne Mize, East Rowan; Connor Monroe, West Forsyth; Gavin Mortenson, Northwest Guilford; Parker Mullen, Rosman;

Drew Needham, Providence Grove; Joey Rezek, Northwest Guilford; Chandler Riley, Cox Mill; Jacob Shafer, Southwest Guilford; Caleb Smith, Atkins; Sawyer Smith, South Stanly; Jack Stevens, Hibriten; Hayden Summers, Northwest Guilford; Austin St. Laurent, Western Alamance; Trey Truitt, East Mecklenburg; Crawford Wade, Myers Park; Brent Walls, Cherryville; Aaron Williams, Davie County.

