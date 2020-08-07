Ferris to compete in AC Nationals

Mount Airy junior will play in front of MLB scouts, top college coaches

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Jackson Ferris waits for his catcher to signal for a pitch in a spring 2020 game against Elkin.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>On a team with 19 total college commits and 10 pitchers that throw more than 90 mph, Jackson Ferris was named Most Valuable Pitcher for Canes National in the 2020 WWBA 16U National Championship.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

<p>Jackson Ferris hoists the 2020 WWBA 16U National Championship Trophy, which he won with Canes National 16U team.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

North Carolina’s top pitching recruit for the class of 2022 is set to compete in the Area Code Baseball National Tournament presented by New Balance this weekend.

Mount Airy rising junior Jackson Ferris will play for the Washington Nationals’ team during the Atlanta-based tournament. Ferris, along with the top 150 baseball players from across the country in the classes of 2022 and 2023, is part of the underclass games that take place Aug. 8-10.

According to the event’s website, six regional teams travel to Georgia to compete in a three-day tournament at the LakePoint Baseball Complex. The rosters will feature the best baseball players from around the nation competing at the highest level, while being evaluated by scouts from all 30 Major League teams as well as top NCAA coaches. This tournament serves as the beginning of a long interview process culminating with the Major League Baseball Draft the June of the athlete’s graduating year.

Ferris has verbally committed to North Carolina State. He is the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in the state and fourth in the nation, according to Perfect Game. Ferris is reportedly drawing MLB interest thanks to outstanding performances in three national tournaments so far this summer.

The most impressive of Ferris’ tournament performances came in the World Wood Bat Association (WWBA) National Championship. More than 280 teams took part in the tournament in Marietta, Ga. His team, Canes National 16U, currently has 19 players committed to play college baseball. Of the 19, 10 are pitchers who throw 90+ miles per hour.

Canes National won the tournament with a 10-0-1 record. It was the third-consecutive year Canes, based in Fredericksburg, Va., won the tournament. Ferris was awarded the Most Valuable Pitcher award.

Back in June, Ferris and Canes National traveled to Hoover, Ala. for the Perfect Game 16U National Elite Championship. The team was one of 16 teams in the nation to qualify for the Gold Bracket. Canes was eliminated from the tournament by eventual runner-up, 5 Star National 16U Burress from Georgia.

Ferris was named to the All-Tournament Pitching Team. He peaked with a 91 mph fastball, 73 mph curveball and 80 mph changeup.

The most recent tournament Canes National competed in was the Perfect Game 16U World Series in Sanford, Fl. from July 25-29. Ferris’ team finished third in its pool with a 3-2 record, posting wins of 12-1, 7-3 and 8-0. Both losses came at the hands of the top two teams.

In addition to the three tournaments, Ferris took part in the 2020 Jr. National Showcase in Hoover, Ala. Perfect Game assigned Ferris a grade of 10 in its player rating system. The site describes a player awarded a grade of 10 as, “Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect. Ferris was also named a member of the Top Prospect Team.

Perfect Game posted the following showcase report following the event:

“Primary lefthanded pitcher with a long projectable frame to build on, starts with a high leg lift, has a shorter quick arm action working to a three-quarters arm slot with good extension out front, does a nice job hiding the ball through the back creating some deception for hitters.

“The fastball showed exploding life through the zone sitting 87-90 mph and topped out at 91 mph, go-to secondary pitch was the curveball that showed short 1-7 shape with good feel for the spin landing it for strikes, was dominate through two innings getting uncomfortable swings on the fastball. Excellent student.”

