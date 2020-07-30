In a 2019 away game, Mount Airy’s Dalton Nance anticipates an opposing receiver’s move.
Cory Smith | The News
Benji Gosnell signals the start of the fourth quarter in an East Surry tradition.
Charles Leftwich | Speical to the News
North Surry tackle Elijah Moore (75) protects his quarterback Chase Swartz in a 2019 game.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Tye Needham gets positive yardage out of an interception in a 2019 playoff game.
Charles Leftwich | Speical to the News
Mount Airy’s Holden Poindexter targets a receiver downfield in a 2018 playoff game.
News File Photo
There are a number of returning football stars in Surry County that are praying for a season this fall.
As of this moment, there’s no guarantee that high school sports will even take place in North Carolina. The Tar Heel State’s neighbors to the north, west and south have made varying decisions regarding the status of public education and its subsequent extracurricular activities.
That said, local teams will continue to move forward with the mindset of sports returning this fall until instructed otherwise.
It’s because of this mindset that Friday Nights in Carolina went ahead and released its preseason All-State rosters for each division. Unlike other sites, Friday Nights in Carolina split its rosters by playoff division. This means each traditional classification (1A, 2A, 3A and 4A) is split in half like it is for the football postseason.
Three local schools combine for 15 spots on the preseason All-State teams for 1AA and 2AA. North Surry has three representatives on the 2AA team, consisting of one player on the first team and two on the second team.
Both Mount Airy and East Surry fall into the 1AA division. Four Granite Bears received All-State honors with two players each on the first and second teams. The defending state champion East Surry has six players on the first team and two on the second for a total of eight.
NORTH SURRY
Carson Hawks
Hawks is a rising senior named to the preseason All-State first team as a wide receiver. He was a member of the FNIC 2AA All-State Second team for the 2019 season as well as the Western Piedmont 2A All-Conference team. He recorded his first 1,000-yard season last year with 1,054 yards receiving (seventh in 2A) and nine receiving touchdowns (tied for 18th in 2A) on 47 receptions.
Tanner Woods
Woods is a rising senior named to the preseason All-State second team as a wide receiver. Even with two other 1,000-yard receivers on the team, Woods hauled in 832 yards receiving (13th in 2A) and seven receiving TDs (35th in 2A) on 35 receptions. He led the Hounds in yards per reception with 23.8. Like Hawks, Woods was an All-Conference receiver in 2019.
Elijah Moore
Moore is a rising senior named to the preseason All-State second team as an offensive lineman. He was a member of the 2019 WPAC All-Conference team and the only returning member of the O-line to do so. Moore and the o-line allowed North Surry to rush for 1,364 yards and throw for 3,516 in 2019. North Surry’s 406.7 yards per game led the 2A division.
MOUNT AIRY
Sam Eberdt
Eberdt is a rising senior named to the preseason All-State first team as a defensive lineman. He was member of the Northwest 1A All-Conference team in 2019. Eberdt tied for the ninth in the division for sacks with 10.0 and was one of only three players in the top 10 to play fewer than 12 games. He finished the year with 49 total tackles, 12 of which were for a loss.
Reece Deaton
Deaton is a rising junior named to the preseason All-State first team as a defensive back. He was Mount Airy’s only sophomore defender to make the NW1A All-Conference team. Deaton’s 120 total tackles were second in the conference, only behind Clemson-commit Zaire Patterson, and 17th in 1A. He was one of only 17 players in the division to average 10 tackles per game. Deaton also had seven passes defensed, an interception and fumble recovery. Deaton said he has received attention from a few college programs, but would like to keep the specifics private until everything is official.
Dalton Nance
Nance is a rising senior named to the preseason All-State second team as a defensive back. Nance was named a member of the FNIC 1AA All-State second team and NW1A All-Conference team at the end of the 2019 season as well. He led the Bears with seven passes defensed and four interceptions, the latter of which tied for 10th in the division. Nance also recorded with 52 total tackles and blocked a punt. Like Deaton, Nance said he has received attention from a few college programs, but would like to keep the specifics private until everything is official.
Holden Poindexter
Poindexter is a rising senior named to the preseason All-State second team as a quarterback. Before missing the entire 2019 season due to an injury, Poindexter was second in the 1A division and 11th in the state overall with 3,195 passing yards in 2018. He also led the division and was tied for fifth overall in passing TDs with 40. For reference, UNC-Chapel Hill starting QB Sam Howell had 3,240 yards passing and 36 passing TDs for Monroe High School that year. Poindexter, as his father said, did it before he could even drive. Poindexter was on the All-Conference team that year and had the attention of schools like Wake Forest and Eastern Kentucky. He dropped a bit off the recruiting radar while injured, but QBhitlist.com still has Poindexter ranked as the No. 12 pro style QB in the class of 2021.
EAST SURRY
Sam Whitt
Whitt is a rising junior named to the preseason All-State first team as an offensive lineman. Whitt was a member of FNIC’s All-State first team as a sophomore and has made the NW1A All-Conference team each of his first two years in high school. Whitt and the offensive line helped East Surry to 6,740 total yards of offense. This was second in the 1A division, third in the state and 31st in the nation. Whitt has attracted the attention of schools such as Appalachian State, Charleston Southern, Western Carolina, The Citadel and Wofford.
MacKenzie Baker
Baker is a rising senior named to the preseason All-State first team as an offensive lineman. He was named to FNIC’s 1AA All-State second team and the NW1A All-Conference squad in 2019. Baker and the offensive line helped East Surry to 6,740 total yards of offense. This was second in the 1A division, third in the state and 31st in the nation. According to coach Trent Lowman, Baker is drawing attention from several NCAA Division II and III schools Emory and Henry, West Liberty, Ferrum and Glenville State.
Isaac Washington
Washington is a rising senior named to the preseason All-State first team as a defensive lineman. He was named to FNIC’s 1AA All-State first team and was the NW1A Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. The Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the 2019 1AA State Championship finished top 25 in the state, in all classifications, with 93 sack yards lost (13th), 14.0 sacks (tied for 17th), 27.0 tackles for a loss (tied for 23rd) and 21 QB hurries (tied for 25th). Washington is a 3-star recruit according to 247Sports. The site also ranks Washington as 40th overall recruit in the state and the 42nd-ranked defensive lineman in the nation. He is committed to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He had offers from eight other DI programs.
Benji Gosnell
Gosnell is a rising junior named to the preseason All-State first team as a linebacker. He was named to FNIC’s 1AA All-State first team and the NW1A All-Conference team in 2019. Gosnell tied for 23rd in the division for tackles for a loss with 14.0 and had 6.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception. 247Sports has Gosnell listed as a 4-star recruit ranked as the eighth overall recruit in the class of 2022 in NC. Gosnell is actually being recruited as a tight end, where he is ranked 10th in the nation for his class. Gosnell currently has 18 Division I offers from (alphabetically): Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, North Carolina State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UNC-Ch, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
Luke Bullington
Bullington is a rising senior named to the preseason All-State first team as a defensive back. He was named to FNIC’s 1AA All-State first team and the NW1A All-Conference team in 2019. Bullington had 59 total tackles last season, 40 of which were solo tackles. His four interceptions tied for the 10th most in the division and his 119 interception yards were ninth. Bullington also had two pick-6’s and a fumble recovery. Lowman said Bullington has the attention of numerous DI-FCS and DII schools including UNC-Charlotte, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill and Campbell.
Derek Sutterby
Derek Sutterby is a rising senior named to the preseason All-State first team as a kicker. He was named to FNIC’s 1AA All-State first team in 2019. In two years as the starting kicker, Sutterby has 175 made extra points. This is good enough for 13th in the NCHSAA record book, and he still has a season to go. Sutterby led the nation in made extra points last season with 110 on 114 attempts. This is second in NCHSAA history. Lowman said Sutterby has drawn the interest of a lot of programs, but stressed that kickers are a position that have to be evaluated in person.
Tye Needham
Needham is a rising senior named to the preseason All-State second team as a defensive back. He was named to FNIC’s 1AA All-State first team and the NW1A All-Conference team in 2019. He tied for the fourth-most interceptions in the division with six. Needham also had a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two passes defensed, and 52 interception yards. Needham finished the year with 68 total tackles, including 54 solo tackles. Needham has drawn attention from several NCAA DII and DIII schools including Emory and Henry, Mars Hill and UVA-Wise.
Layton Allen
Allen is a rising junior named to the preseason All-State second team as a wide receiver. Due to there being three seniors last season that would go on to play DI football, not to mention another teammate that has nearly 20 offers as a tight end, Allen’s time on the varsity squad was limited. Lowman said the following on Allen: “Layton is tall and fast and will be a good deep ball threat, along with being a good route runner and aggressive to the football. He will be a huge asset to our program, adding to the offensive firepower with Benji, Bullington, Needham and more.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith