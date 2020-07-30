Bears football an all-time great program

Mount Airy included on MaxPreps top 100 list

The 2017 Mount Airy Bears prepare to take the field before the West Regional Final against Murphy.

<p>Mount Airy players pose for a team picture prior to the 2019 season.</p> <p>News File Photo</p>

<p>Legendary Mount Airy coach Jerry Hollingsworth held the school record for career wins (177) for nearly three decades. Hollingsworth, who coached the Bears from 1969-1990, passed away earlier this year at the age of 76.</p> <p>Doug McDaniel | Special to the News</p>

Mount Airy’s football team has performed at a high level for the better part of the past century.

The Granite Bears have made an impact not only in Surry County, but across the state of North Carolina. Mount Airy’s championship pedigree predates many of the current area high schools’ existence, with the Bears first football game taking place in 1915.

As it turns out, Mount Airy’s success ranks highly in the national ranks as well. MaxPreps, which is used by state athletic associations nationwide for most high school sports, recently came out with a list of nation’s winningest high school football programs. Mount Airy was one of the select few teams in the country to receive this honor.

MaxPreps used records assembled on footballfridaynights.com to determine Mount Airy’s position on the all-time list. The site reports that the Granite Bears have played 1,096 total games and have an all-time record of 738 wins, 324 losses and 34 ties. This means the Bears are tied at No. 62 on MaxPreps’ list, with Refugio High in Texas also reporting 738 wins.

Being on the list is an impressive feat on its own, but the Bears are actually a little bit higher on the list than MaxPreps gives them credit for. Mount Airy football historian Doug McDaniel, a 1973 graduate of the the high school, has a more complete version of the school’s records thanks to countless hours combing through primary sources from the past 105 years.

With the most recent discovery of a 1915 win over Galax, McDaniel has record of 1,112 Mount Airy games and the Granite Bears’ all-time record at 745-332-35. This ties the Bears with Rockhurst (Missouri) and New Castle (Pennsylvania) for 59th on the list.

McDaniel provided a number of statistics from Mount Airy’s history to best illustrate the Bears’ success in football. Mount Airy has:

– seven championships at the state level – Class B State Champions in 1935 and 1938, Class A State Champions in 1942, 1946 and 1948, Western Regional 3A Champions in 1968 (there were only regional titles that year) and the 1A State Champions in 2008

– five championship runner-ups at the state level – Class B State Runner-up in 1941, Class A State Runner-up in 1947, Western Regional 3A Runner-up in 1969, 1A State Runner-up in 2009 and 1AA State Runner-up in 2017.

– 25 seasons of 10 or more wins

– only five seasons below .500 since 1977

– five decades with winning records – 1930’s, 40’s, 80’s, 2000’s and 2010’s

– 21-straight playoff appearances

– 53 seasons of eight or more wins

– 96 games scoring 50 or more points

The only two other schools from North Carolina on the list both won state championships this past season.

The first is Shelby High School ranked No. 23 with 809 wins. Shelby’s first season was in 1910, and the Golden Lions have since won 17 state titles. Six of those titles have come in the last seven seasons, including the 2019 2AA State Championship.

The other N.C. school listed in the top 100 is Reidsville High with 768. Reidsville’s first of 22 state championships came in 1930 and the latest in 2019. An exact start date for Reidsville’s football program isn’t known at this time, although it was the early 1900s according to Football Friday Night.

Georgia’s Valdosta High School holds a commanding lead of 26 wins over the second-place team, Kentucky’s Male High School. Valdosta leads the way with 932 wins since it’s first season in 1913. Valdosta has 24 state championships and six national championships.

Texas is the most represented state of the 101 teams on the list (there was at tie at No. 100) with 12. Pennsylvania follows with 11, then Kentucky with 10, Georgia, Ohio, Oklahoma and Tennessee with seven, Illinois with five and Arkansas with four.

Massachusetts, North Carolina, Louisiana and South Carolina each have three teams in the top 100 and Michigan, Connecticut, California and Indiana round out the schools with multiple entrants. Eleven other states each have one selection.

