NCHSAA advances to Phase 2

East Surry football players maintain social distancing while waiting for their turn to run the bleachers.
Cory Smith | The News
State high school sports are one step closer to returning to normal thanks to the latest announcement from the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
On July 23, the association’s Board of Directors voted to provide Phase Two guidance to member schools regarding summer conditioning and workout activities. These guidelines presented to members of the media on July 28 and will go into effect on Monday, August 3.
A memo from the NCHSAA on July 28 said: “The Phase Two guidance is intended to help you continue or begin to navigate a gradual reopening of high school sports, while helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The NCHSAA Board of Directors understands that implementation decisions schools make this summer regarding sports and other co-curricular activities will potentially impact the upcoming school year. Thus, it is important that you adhere to this current guidance.”
Just like with Phase One, each school system has the discretion to move forward, stay in Phase One or have no athletic workouts at all. The NCHSAA’s decree just means that the Association, in accordance with it’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and utilizing information available from the CDC and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, grants all schools the option to advance to Phase Two.
Many of the guidelines from Phase Two are carried over from Phase One, but there are key allowances that will allow coaches and student-athletes more flexibility in workouts. The major point being that teams are allowed to use sport-specific equipment, including balls.
Phase One limited all fall sports to conditioning work and only permitted use of balls for individual exercises. Balls could not be shared under any circumstances, which made sports like soccer, football, volleyball and tennis virtually unplayable.
Balls will now be used in limited capacities in Phase Two. This means athletes are permitted to share within their respective pods and they are required to disinfect equipment often and between usage by different pods.
Soccer players are restricted to using their feet only. No heading or use of any other part of the body will be allowed.
The equipment allowed isn’t limited to balls, as football players are allowed to use things such as tackling dummies, donuts and sleds so long as they are disinfected between pods.
Phase Two does not allow for athletes to make physical contact with others in the pod, and as such restricts the use of protective equipment. Sharing of towels, clothing, shoes or other athletic attire is also prohibited.
Another big change for Phase Two will be the allowance of students in athletic training rooms. Phase One only allowed students to enter athletic training rooms in emergencies only. To enter one now, students must be accompanied by a licensed athletic trainer and disinfecting is required upon leaving.
Licensed athletic trainers/first responders are no longer required to attend workout sessions, but it is strongly suggested they attend when available.
The NCHSAA reminds schools that certain guidelines from Phase One are still in effect, including:
- Adequate cleaning schedules must be created and implemented for all athletic facilities. Bathrooms, if opened, must be disinfected after use. Prior to an individual or groups of individuals entering a facility, hard surfaces within that facility must be disinfected (chairs, furniture in meeting rooms, weight room equipment, bathrooms, athletic training room tables, etc.).
- Hand sanitizer (containing >60% ethanol or >70% isopropanol) must be plentiful and available to individuals as they move from place to place. Appropriate clothing/shoes must be worn at all times to minimize sweat from transmitting onto equipment/surfaces.
- Schools must continue to develop strategies to prevent groups from gathering at entrances/exits to facilities to limit crossover and contact. Strategies include staggering starting/ending times, signage to direct one-way flow of traffic for designated entrance/exit and encouraging staying in vehicles until start of workouts
- Workouts/conditioning limited to no more than 90 minutes. Attention to heat and humidity factors is required.
- Gatherings in outside venues are limited to no more than 25 people. Gatherings in gymnasiums are limited to no more than 10 people.
- Records must be maintained of the groupings to facilitate contact tracing, if required. Smaller pods can be utilized for weight training.
- There must always be a minimum distance of six feet between each individual. If this is not possible indoors, then the maximum number of individuals in the room must be decreased to obtain a minimum distance of six feet between each individual
- All coaches and students must be screened daily for signs / symptoms of COVID-19 prior to participating, including a temperature check.
- Anyone with a temperature of 100.4° F or higher, or who reports any COVID-like symptoms must not be allowed to participate; must be sent home; and, should be directed to their primary care practitioner (Family Medicine, Pediatrics or Internal Medicine) for evaluation and potential need for further testing.
- Responses to screening questions for each person must be recorded and stored
- The head coach (or designee) is responsible for collection of the data from each day’s screening. Ideally this would be the same individual each day for consistency. Students or coaches who have a positive pre-workout screening must not be allowed back until they have a note from their healthcare provider indicating that they do not need to be tested or that their symptoms are not due to COVID-19.
- If a person on the team tests positive for COVID-19, all members of that pod and those who had close contact with that individual should: 1. Quarantine (stay at home) until 14 days after your last exposure, unless you have a negative PCR COVID-19 test. 2. Check your temperature twice a day and watch for developing symptoms of COVID-19. 3. If possible stay away from people who are at higher-risk for getting very sick
- To resume workouts, an athlete or coach must meet each of the following criteria: 1. No fever for 72 hours without fever reducing medications, since recovery. 2. Resolution of respiratory symptoms. 3. At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. 4. A note of clearance from a licensed medical provider (MD, DO, NP, PA).
- Coaches, staff, managers, etc. must maintain 6-feet physical distancing and should give strong consideration to wearing cloth face coverings at all times
- Athletes are strongly recommended to wear a cloth face covering when not actively engaged in physical activity and maintain 6-feet physical distancing. Face masks should not be worn during activities that inhibit breathing, (i.e. swimming, distance running, or other high aerobic activity)
Coaches of schools that have not participated in Phase One are strongly encouraged to ensure a gradual return to activities, considering the condition of students who may have been physically inactive this summer. Additionally, it is important to, “teach,” the daily monitoring protocol and ways that workouts will incorporate the “3 W’s” of mitigating COVID-19: wear a cloth covering over your nose and mouth, wait six feet apart and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.
Schools and coaches are reminded that, per NCHSAA policy, participation in summer sports/activities cannot be required.
The Staff, Board of Directors and SMAC remain committed to administering sports/activities this Fall, provided it can be done safely and in accordance with guidance from our state educational and medical partners. Decisions relative to the September 1 start date, will be made later in August.
A full list of guidelines can be found at https://bit.ly/2El0Wga
