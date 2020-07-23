Wildcats names Chris Johnson coach

Becomes 4th-ever coach for West Stokes

Staff Report

New West Stokes’ football coach Chris Johnson is seen with his wife Kelly, who works for Mount Airy City Schools as an elementary school STEAM coach.

<p>West Stokes recently announced Chris Johnson as the Wildcats' new head football coach. Johnson spent the past decade as the head coach of Forbush High.</p>

West Stokes recently announced Chris Johnson as the Wildcats’ new head football coach. Johnson spent the past decade as the head coach of Forbush High.

KING — For the first time since 2002, someone other than Jimmy Upchurch will lead the West Stokes football team out of the tunnel on Friday nights.

On Tuesday, West Stokes High School announced that Chris Johnson would be the school’s new head coach.

Interviews were conducted in the weeks following Upchurch’s retirement on June 27. Johnson was approved to be West Stokes’ fourth football coach in the school’s 21-year history at a closed Stokes County Board of Education meeting on July 20.

“I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Johnson said with a chuckle. “I’m going to a great place with great community support. I’ve always been envious of the support Jimmy (Upchurch) has had and what he has accomplished since coming to the school. He has done a phenomenal job and built a winning mentality with the program. You can see the community and businesses are very proud of their Wildcats as you ride through King and see the yard signs out everywhere. He has made West Stokes a very desirable job of the football community, and I’m happy to now be a part of that.”

Johnson started his coaching career at McDowell High School a year after graduating from Western Carolina University in 1996. He then joined an all-star coaching staff at Surry Central in 1997 that included Monty Southern, the current head coach for the Golden Eagles; Kelly Holder, who went on to become the the all-time leader in career wins at Mount Airy; and none other than Jimmy Upchurch himself.

After serving as an assistant coach at Central for two years, Johnson left with Holder in 1999. Johnson served as the Granite Bears’ defensive coordinator under the new head coach. He stayed 11 years and helped the Bears reach consecutive state championships in 2008 and 2009.

The Bears won the state title in 2008 and finished as state runner-up in 2009. Johnson coached a defense that allowed less than 10 points a game over a four-year stretch (2006-2009).

He accepted the Forbush job in 2010 and coached the Falcons into the state playoffs one year later. In his 10 seasons with the Falcons, Johnson accumulated an overall record of 44-67 with five playoff appearances.

Last season, Forbush finished 7-5 overall and tied for third in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference behind champion West Stokes and North Surry. The Falcons lost in the first round of the state playoffs to eventual 2A state champion Reidsville.

The seven wins were the most victories the program has had since 2004, when the school finished 11-2 under Pat Mitchell.

“We are excited to have Coach Johnson join our athletic department as our next head football coach,” said West Stokes athletic director Travis Gammons. “His knowledge and passion for the game is contagious. Being conference opponents, we have had an opportunity to see how hard, prepared and disciplined his teams compete and are extremely happy that he is now a Wildcat.”

Johnson met with the current staff on Tuesday and said he hopes to keep as many of them who will stay.

“Jimmy had a great staff last year and you don’t start 1-3 and make it to the regional finals without the support of your coaching staff,” added Johnson. “The team was head and shoulders above everyone in the league for the past two seasons and that is a tribute to what Jimmy had built with his coaches and players.”

Johnson is set to meet his new players at Thursday’s workouts. He is hopeful the Wildcats will actually have a season in 2020 since schools are opening with online classes and all athletics have been delayed until at least September 1.

“For the kid’s sake, not mine, I certainly hope we can play,” said Johnson. “I think our communities are ready and want sports back. I have my fingers crossed that it will happen.”

Johnson and his wife of 13 years, Kelly, reside in Mount Airy with their 9-year-old son, Charlie. Kelly Johnson works for Mount Airy City Schools as a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) coach at the elementary level. Coach Johnson said they are both very excited to be Wildcats.