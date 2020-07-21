2019-20 College Signing Roundup

A look at the

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Seven players from East Surry’s 2019 football team signed to play college football this year. This includes both Joshua Joyce and Quincy Smith, seen here with the team in February.

Brett Johnson lines up to catch a pop fly in a 2020 game against Mount Airy. The North Surry grad is set to continue his baseball career with UNC-Asheville during the upcoming school year.

Cory Smith | The News

Brett Johnson lines up to catch a pop fly in a 2020 game against Mount Airy. The North Surry grad is set to continue his baseball career with UNC-Asheville during the upcoming school year.

North Surry's Hannah Moxley, seen here in a 2020 game against Forbush, will continue her basketball career at Catawba College.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Hannah Moxley, seen here in a 2020 game against Forbush, will continue her basketball career at Catawba College.

Surry Central's Sarah Brown, seen here at the 2020 Indoor Track and Field State Championships, looks to add a few pieces of hardware to her trophy case when she competes at UNC-Charlotte this year.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

Surry Central’s Sarah Brown, seen here at the 2020 Indoor Track and Field State Championships, looks to add a few pieces of hardware to her trophy case when she competes at UNC-Charlotte this year.

Seen here spiking against Elkin in 2019, Mount Airy's Kalie Mabe looks to dominate the courts once again when she suits up for Surry Community College this year.

Cory Smith | The News

Seen here spiking against Elkin in 2019, Mount Airy’s Kalie Mabe looks to dominate the courts once again when she suits up for Surry Community College this year.

East Surry Grace Kiser prepares to field a ground ball in a 2020 game against Davie. Kiser is a former all-state softball player that will compete at Elon University this year.

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry Grace Kiser prepares to field a ground ball in a 2020 game against Davie. Kiser is a former all-state softball player that will compete at Elon University this year.

Payton O'Rourke warms up during a 2020 game against South Stokes. The Surry Central graduate will continue his baseball career with Surry Community College this year.

Cory Smith | The News

Payton O’Rourke warms up during a 2020 game against South Stokes. The Surry Central graduate will continue his baseball career with Surry Community College this year.

Mount Airy's Evan Dorsett keeps his eye on a North Surry baserunner in a 2020 game. Dorsett will continue pitching at Surry Community College when he joins the Knights team this year.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy’s Evan Dorsett keeps his eye on a North Surry baserunner in a 2020 game. Dorsett will continue pitching at Surry Community College when he joins the Knights team this year.

The 2019-20 school year saw local student-athletes experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

Some shattered records and took home championship hardware. Others, however, waited all year for their sport to roll around only for a pandemic to cancel the season after just two weeks of competition.

A total of 220 student-athletes from the five local public high schools graduated in 2020. For most of them, high school will be the last time they compete in an organized sport.

A select few of these graduates, 15% to be exact, will continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. Many of the 33 student-athletes have already begun summer workouts with their new school. Others are waiting to see how the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), National Junior College Association (NJCAA) and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) proceed during the pandemic.

This is the third year I’ve covered college signings for The Mount Airy News and the number of college commits has steadily decreased each year. There were 41 signings from the class of 2018 and then 35 from the class of 2019. It’s worth noting that the absence of a spring sports season in 2020 may have hurt the chances of spring athletes on the fringe of being recruited.

Football was the sport most represented for the third-straight year. There were 16 signings in 2017-18, seven in 2018-19 (tying with baseball) and 11 in 2019-20.

Baseball finished second this year with five signings, followed by soccer and softball with four each, volleyball with three, and basketball, cheerleading, golf, swimming and indoor track and field with one each. One particular athlete from Surry Central will compete in both volleyball and softball.

The school with the most signees has changed each year. North Surry led the way in 2017-18 with 15, followed by 13 from Mount Airy, 10 from East Surry and three from Surry Central. Then in 2018-19 it was Mount Airy out front with 11, Surry Central and North Surry with nine each, East Surry with seven and Surry Homeschool with one.

East Surry led the pack this year with 12 signees. Mount Airy was next with 10, followed by Surry Central with seven and North Surry with four.

Even though the class of 2020 had the fewest overall signees of the past three school years, it tied the class of 2018 with the most NCAA Division I student-athletes with eight. Six of these came from East Surry, while North Surry and Surry Central each produced one.

It’s important to note that East Surry graduate Elle Sutphin was scheduled to graduate with the class of 2020 before reclassifying last summer, allowing her to enroll at North Carolina State a year early. As such, she has been added to the class of 2019.

In addition to the eight NCAA DI signees, there were 11 for NCAA DII schools and six for NCAA DIII schools. Of the eight remaining student-athletes, seven will compete in the NJCAA and one in the NAIA.

Surry Community College is the most popular destination with seven signees. UNC-Chapel Hill was next with three signees, and Winston-Salem State University, Lenoir-Rhyne University and Guilford College each had two.

From East Surry: Landon Stevens, Stephen Gosnell and Jefferson Boaz signed with UNC-Chapel Hill for football (NCAA DI-FBS), Dillon Mosley signed with N.C. State for football (NCAA DI-FBS), Joshua Joyce signed with Elizabeth City State University for football (NCAA DII), Quincy Smith signed with Fayetteville State University for football (NCAA DII), Elijah Wright signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University for football (NCAA DII), Seth Keener signed with Wake Forest University for baseball (NCAA DI), Grace Kiser signed with Elon University for softball (NCAA DI), Allie Bruner signed with Surry Community College for softball (NJCAA DII), Avery Tucker signed with Barton College for swimming and diving (NCAA DII) and Landon Barnes signed with Guilford College for golf (NCAA DIII).

From Mount Airy: Johnathon Smith and Jackson Tumbarello signed with Winston-Salem State for football (NCAA DII), Jaedon Hill signed with Methodist University for football (NCAA DIII), Bryan Valadez signed with Lenoir-Rhyne for soccer (NCAA DII), Liam Overby signed with St. Andrews University for soccer (NAIA DII), Baelin Watson signed with Eastern Mennonite University for soccer (NCAA DIII), Colby Baker and Evan Dorsett signed with Surry Community College for baseball (NJCAA DIII), Emma Dowell signed with Newberry College for cheerleading (NCAA DII) and Kalie Mabe signed with Surry Community College for volleyball (NJCAA DII).

From Surry Central: Sarah Brown signed with UNC-Charlotte for track and field (NCAA DI), Abigail Johnson signed with Surry Community College for volleyball and softball (NJCAA DII), Madison Goins signed with Lees-McRae for volleyball (NCAA DII), Jordyn Coe signed with Surry Community College for volleyball (NJCAA DII), Nolan McMillen signed with Mars Hill University for soccer (NCAA DII), Trent Shumate signed with Greensboro College for football (NCAA DIII) and Payton O’Rourke signed with Surry Community College for baseball (NJCAA DIII).

From North Surry: Brett Johnson signed with UNC-Asheville for baseball (NCAA DI), Hannah Moxley signed with Catawba College for basketball (NCAA DII), Olivia Jones signed with Averett University for softball (NCAA DIII) and Kiersten Walker signed with Guilford College for softball (NCAA DIII).

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith