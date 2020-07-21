Martin joins Ohio Bobcats coaching staff

July 21, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

North Surry grad accepts first DI coaching job

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Seen here coaching Hargrave Military Academy in 2020, North Surry and Catawba College alum Lee Martin recently announced he accepted an assistant coach position at Ohio University.

Success has followed Lee Martin at each stage of his basketball journey.

One of the top prep coaches in the country, Martin recently announced his move to the Division I college ranks. Martin, a 2008 graduate of North Surry High, officially accepted a position as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Ohio University.

Martin served as head coach of the Hargrave Military Academy basketball program for three seasons beginning in 2017. Prior to that he served as the associate head coach for two seasons and as an assistant coach for two years before that under. As an assistant, Martin coached under A.W. Hamilton, who now heads the men’s basketball program at Eastern Kentucky University.

“We are very excited to welcome Lee and his wife, Meredith, to the Bobcat family,” said Jeff Boals, head men’s basketball coach at Ohio University. “Lee comes from Hargrave Military Academy and has had great success as a player, assistant coach and head coach there. Lee has great character, is a hard worker and has many relationships throughout the country. He will come in and make a positive impact on our program.”

Martin will be reunited with Lamar Thornton (assistant coach) and Jake Ness (director of Basketball Operations) on the Ohio University staff. Both Thornton (‘15- ‘16) and Ness (‘15- ‘17) were assistant coaches at Hargrave with Martin.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join a staff that will already feel like family,” Martin said. “Coach Boals is one of the best basketball minds, but also one of the best people in the entire country. His programs are always tight-knit and competitive; I’m eager to learn and grow under his tutelage.”

In Hargrave’s prestigious history, Martin leaves behind a three-year run of success that cemented his name among the top in the profession. He ends his Hargrave career with a 113-12 overall record in three seasons, during which the program’s home winning streak surpassed 100 straight wins. His winning percentage at Hargrave (.904) puts him in exclusive company, lining up with the successful runs of Hamilton and current N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts.

Martin’s teams advanced to the National Tournament each year of his tenure. This includes an Elite 8 appearance in 2019 and a Final Four appearance in 2020.

Under his watch, Hargrave broke the school record for points in a single game with a staggering 173 points scored on March 1st, 2019. Martin’s teams finished in the top four of the final national poll each year of his tenure.

Twenty-eight of Martin’s players went on to the Division I level in his three years as head coach. During his entire seven-year career at Hargrave, he played a role in 69 of his players continuing on to play DI ball – including nine that were ranked as top 100 recruits. Players from Martin’s teams went on to some of the top college basketball programs in the country including teams from the ACC, SEC, Big Ten and Big 12.

Martin was a standout athlete before beginning his coaching career. He starred at North Surry High School, earning all-conference nods three times and was named All Northwest and First-team All-District in 2008.

He ranks sixth on the North Surry all-time scoring list with 1,244 points. He was fourth on the list when he graduated. Martin is also 11th in North Surry history for steals in a season with 47. He was inducted into the North Surry High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

After North Surry, Martin enrolled at Hargrave for a postgraduate year in 2009. He played under then-head coach Keatts and assistant coach A.W. Hamilton that season and helped guide the Tigers to a 27-2 record and an appearance in the National Championship game.

“My time at Hargrave, both as an athlete and a coach, stand out as some of the most important years of my life,” Martin said. “I can’t adequately thank the entire Hargrave community for their support behind the scenes. The faculty and staff, COL Brown, Mr. and Mrs. Davenport and the Board of Trustees have truly become a second family to me.

“I also need to thank my wife Meredith for all of her sacrifices and support over the years. I’m excited to join the Bobcat nation, but Hargrave will always hold a special place in my heart as the place that shaped me into the man that I am today.”

Martin earned multiple Division I offers after his year with Hargrave, eventually signing a full basketball scholarship with Catawba College. He helped lead his Catawba team to a conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in the 2009-10 season and was named team MVP following the 2012-13 season.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith