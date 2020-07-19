No football, but marching bands a maybe

Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — High school football won’t be played this fall across Virginia, and might not be in Surry County, but marching bands could be fine.

The National Federation of State High School Associations, which oversees such groups as the NCHSAA that makes rules in North Carolina, recently commissioned a study to see what dangers could come of blowing air into wind instruments used in school bands, such as those used in halftime shows at football games.

Teaming up with the NFHS are the College Band Directors National Association, the National Association of Music Merchants, the D’Addario Foundation and more than 125 performing arts organizations.

Initial results of this aerosol study have yielded data that could help prevent the cancellation of performing arts activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, says the NFHS.

This is the first of three stages of results for the study, which was launched in May. More findings incorporating a wider range of activities are expected to be released later this month.

Researchers are using respiratory emissions analysis on subjects playing four different musical instruments – clarinet, flute, horn and trumpet – as well as a soprano singer to identify aerosol release pathways and to measure particle size and concentration.

Similar tests will now be run to find aerosol rates for additional music instruments and activities, as well as speech, debate, theater and an aerobic simulation.

Condensation inside brass instruments such as the trumpet and trombone can build up enough to cause a warbling sound during playing. Therefore the instruments have a fluid release lever, commonly called a spit valve.

Because this condensation could include virus-laden water molecules, the study suggested using absorbent floor coverings such as puppy house-training pads where the players are seated.

Other common sense rules would apply such as non-breath performers such as percussionists and the conductor would wear a mask at all times. And musicians would face forward when playing and not aim sideways toward their fellow students.

Teachers can reduce their own emissions by using a portable amplifier to keep their voices at a low conversational volume.

Where possible, existing HVAC systems in activity rooms should be fitted with HEPA filters, which will increase air filtration appropriate to the size of the rehearsal space.

Also, many instruments can use a mute in practice that not only lowers the sound of the instrument, but blocks the flow of air going directly outward. The study found that bell covers – ideally fashioned from multi-layered, high-denier nylon material and placed over the bell of an instrument – made a substantial impact on performers’ aerosol pathways.

“This endeavor, which has brought together an unprecedented number of music organizations, is seeking scientific solutions to keep music alive in the classroom through the pandemic,” said Mark Spede, CBDNA president and Clemson University director of bands.

And by allowing the schools to continue rehearsal in their band rooms, the bands can prepare for outdoor marching events, if any are held.

“This study is the first of its kind and will be able to supply scientific data to allow us to find ways to return to the performing arts classrooms and performance halls,” said Dr. James Weaver, NFHS director of performing arts and sports, who co-chairs the study with Spede. “We have brilliant researchers and a global coalition that are working hard to find science-based solutions to return to activities during a global pandemic.”

These preliminary results are to be used strictly for general consideration and will be updated as new information becomes available. To view a full report of the preliminary results, please visit: www.nfhs.org/articles/unprecedented-international-coalition-led-by-performing-arts-organizations-to-commission-covid-19-study.

Thanks to a handy risk estimator tool developed by UCB, administrators and band directors who wish to assess the aerosol transmission risk relative to the unique elements of their rehearsal spaces can do so here: https://tinyurl.com/covid-estimator. (Note: scientific input values will change as the study develops.)