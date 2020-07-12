Cards, Bears make preseason top-20

July 12, 2020

East favored to repeat as 1AA champs

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy and East Surry captains approach midfield before the 2019 clash of the Bears and Cardinals.

One of the biggest traditions of the high school football preseason is everyone projecting how the upcoming season will turn out.

Let’s be honest — some of us have been doing this since December. We try to factor in all the unknowns with varying levels of speculation to make predictions. One could argue that this has been even more prevalent in 2020 with essentially a three-month break from all sports (R.I.P. to the XFL).

Until an announcement is made regarding the state of high school sports in North Carolina, student-athletes and the journalists that cover them will proceed as normal.

NCPreps was one of the first sites to release statewide power rankings. With only 1A and 2A schools in Surry County, I decided to focus on those polls.

NCPreps.com ranked the top 20 schools in each division. No local 2A schools were included, but three county 1A teams were as was a fourth from the Northwest 1A Conference.

Teams are listed with their 2019 final record and team accomplishments.

1A

1. East Surry (15-0) 1AA State Champion, 1AA West Regional Champion, Northwest Conference Champion

2. Tarboro (14-1) 1AA State Runner-up, 1AA East Regional Champion, Coastal Plains Conference Champion

3. John A. Holmes (12-1) 1A East Regional Runner-up, Albemarle 1A Conference Champion

4. Murphy (10-3) Smoky Mountain Conference Runner-up

5. Robbinsville (15-0) 1A State Champion, 1A West Regional Champion, Smoky Mountain Conference Champion

6. Mountain Island Charter (11-3) Southern Piedmont Conference Champion

7. Swain Co. (11-3)

8. Northampton Co. (11-4) 1A State Runner-up, 1A East Regional Champion, Tar Roanoke Conference Runner-up

9. Mitchell (12-2) 1AA West Regional Runner-Up, Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference Champion*

10. North Rowan (9-4) Yadkin Valley Conference Champion

11. Rosewood (11-2) Carolina 1A Conference Champion

12. Elkin (10-3) Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference Champion*

13. Winston-Salem Prep (8-5)

14. North Stanly (7-6) Yadkin Valley Conference Runner-up

15. Manteo (11-3) Albemarle 1A Conference Runner-up

16. Mount Airy (8-4) Northwest 1A Conference Runner-up

17. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (12-2) 1A West Regional Runner-up, Southern Piedmont Conference Runner-up

18. North Edgecombe (10-4) 1A East Regional Runner-up, Tar Roanoke Conference Champion

19. Princeton (10-2) Carolina 1A Conference Runner-up

20. Gates County (9-5)

2A

1. Shelby (14-1) 2AA State Champion, 2AA West Regional Champion, Southwestern Conference Champion

2. Burns (12-3) 2AA West Regional Runner-up, Southwestern 2A Conference Runner-up

3. Reidsville (15-1) 2A State Champion, 2A West Regional Champion, Mid-State 2A Conference Champion

4. Northeastern (12-4) 2A State Runner-up, 2A East Regional Champion, Northeastern Coastal Conference Runner-up

5. Hibriten (11-2) Northwestern Foothills Conference Champion

6. Salisbury (13-3) 2AA State Runner-up, 2AA East Regional Champion, Central Carolina Conference Runner-up

7. Eastern Randolph (10-3) PAC 7 Conference Runner-up

8. North Lincoln (12-2) South Fork Conference Champion

9. Hertford Co. (11-3)

10. Brevard (11-3) Mountain 6 Conference Champion

11. Clinton (12-2) 2A West Regional Runner-up, East Central Conference

12. Oak Grove (10-2) Central Carolina Conference Champion

13. North Davidson (7-6)

14. Mountain Heritage (11-2) Western Highlands Conference Champion*

15. Southwest Edgecombe (12-2) Eastern Plains Conference Champion

16. East Duplin (7-6) East Central Conference Runner-up

17. Wallace-Rose Hill (7-5)

18. Randleman (13-1) 2AA East Regional Runner-up, Pac 7 Conference Champion

19. Southwest Onslow (10-3) Coastal 8 Conference Champion

20. Newton-Conover (8-5)

*Won their division of a 1A/2A split conference

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith