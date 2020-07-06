Sports Hall of Fame nominations now open

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Members of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor class of 2016 get together for a photo at the induction ceremony in the Surry Community College Auditorium in Dobson.

<p>With the induction of each new class into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor, their names are enshrined on this monument in Fisher River Park at Dobson.</p> <p>News File Photo</p>

With the induction of each new class into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor, their names are enshrined on this monument in Fisher River Park at Dobson.

DOBSON — Sports fans are impatiently awaiting the full return of professional, college and high school athletics after pauses of up to three months.

The void of athletics due to COVID-19 has slowly been filled as NASCAR and professional soccer have resumed play via a modified version of their respective sports. However, other sports are still on the sidelines for the time being.

The pandemic has these fans desperate for sports content looking to the past for entertainment i.e. The Last Dance and re-runs of old championship games.

The Surry County Parks and Recreation Department looks to honor local sports figures of the past in the form of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor. Nominations for the 2020 class are now open and will be accepted through 5 p.m., Sept. 14.

Both the Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor were created in 2006 to honor the best and most influential sports figures in county history.

The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals for outstanding achievements in the field of athletics as a player, coach or administrator. Only individuals may be nominated for the Hall of Fame. The individual must be of good character and reputation and must have completed their athletic achievement or service at least five years immediately preceding the date of induction. The five year period may be waived by the Committee under special circumstances. The maximum number for each annual class will be six, who may be living or posthumously honored.

Criteria for inductions into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame are different for athletes, coaches and administrators.

Athletes: An athlete who has received local, state or national recognition must meet at least two of the following criteria: 1. was born or raised in Surry County, 2. attended at least two years of high school in Surry County, 3. had two years of athletic achievement while a resident of Surry County and 4. made a significant impact on sports in Surry County.

Coaches: A coach who has received local, state or national recognition must meet at least two of the following criteria: 1. was born or raised in Surry County and had ten years of coaching achievement while coaching either inside or outside of Surry County, 2. was not born or raised in Surry County but had ten years of coaching achievement while coaching in Surry County and 3. made a significant impact on sports in Surry County.

Administrators: An administrator who has received local, state or national recognition must meet two of the following criteria: 1. was born or raised in Surry County and had ten years of administrative achievement either inside or outside of Surry County, 2. was not born or raised in Surry County but had ten years of administrative achievement in Surry County and 3. made a significant impact on sports in Surry County.

Ring of Honor nominations recognize individuals, teams, corporations/companies or organizations that have made a significant impact on sports through contributions in the field of athletics.

The Surry County Sports Hall of Fame class of 2019 featured: Ernie Beamer, Lonnie W. Bledsoe, Chadwick Casstevens, Tony Duncan, James Hayes, Kelley Karns. The Ring of Honor class of 2019 saw the induction of Catrina Alexander and Linda F. Davis.

As of the last class of inductees in 2019, the Hall of Fame now includes 94 members and the Ring of Honor includes 38.

Nominations will be accepted at the Surry County Parks and Recreation Department, 122 Hamby Rd. Dobson 27017 (Central Permitting Building). Nomination forms can be found:

• On the Surry County Parks and Recreation website at co.surry.nc.us >Parks and Recreation

• At the Surry County Parks and Recreation Department

• By contacting a member of the Hall of Fame Committee.

Hall of Fame Committee members are Paige Badgett, Myra Cox, Donald Davis, Dave Diamont, Ronnie Eaton, Lin Hamilton, Rodney King, John Lawson, Darren Lewis, Adam McComb, Scott Reynolds, Tony Searcy, Robert Smith, Eddie Wilmoth and Jim Wilmoth.

To find out more about the criteria for nominations and the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame, please contact the director of Surry County Parks and Recreation, Daniel White, at 336-401-8235.

