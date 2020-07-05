SCC pushes V-ball camp back

By Cory Smith

Surry Community College coach Caleb Gilley, seen here coaching East Surry in 2019, will host his first SCC Volleyball Camp as the Knights’ head coach July 20-23.

DOBSON – Due to COVID-19, the Surry Community College Volleyball Camp has been pushed back two weeks to July 20-23 at the Surry Community College gym on the Dobson campus.

The camp, which will be held in two separate sessions, was originally slated for July 6-9 but is being delayed two weeks because of the pandemic.

“We moved it back thinking that maybe we would have a better chance of being able to host it if we pushed it back to the latter part of July. We are doing everything we can to be able to have it,” said SCC head coach Caleb Gilley.

Gilley said the camp will be conducted in accordance with proper social distancing guidelines.

The first session, which will be held each day from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., is for rising 1st to 5th grades. The second session, noon to 3 p.m., is for rising 6th to 8th grades. The camp is open to all individuals in the rising first to rising eighth grades with a cost of $50 per child ($40 for multiple campers in same family) which includes a camp T-shirt.

Camp registrations will begin at 7:30 a.m. (Session I) and 11:30 a.m. (Session II). For more camp information or to request a camp brochure, please contact Coach Caleb Gilley at (336) 408-3278 or gilleycr@surry.edu, or Athletic Director Mark Tucker at (336) 386-3217 or tuckerm@surry.edu.

