Goins signs with Lees-McRae

June 28, 2020

Surry Central grad joins the Bobcats

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Madison Goins and her family.

Surry Central graduate Madison Goins signs her NCAA National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Lees-McRae College.

Surry Central graduate Madison Goins signs her NCAA National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Lees-McRae College.

Madison Goins is joined by family and friends at Fisher River Park as she officially signs to play college volleyball.

Madison Goins is joined by family and friends at Fisher River Park as she officially signs to play college volleyball.

Madison Goins, seen here in a 2019 match against North Surry, finished sixth in the state's 2A division with 789 assists as a senior.

Madison Goins, seen here in a 2019 match against North Surry, finished sixth in the state’s 2A division with 789 assists as a senior.

DOBSON — Madison Goins is a competitor, plain and simple.

In the realm of high school athletics, Goins went all out to elevate not only herself but those around her as well. This made Goins a coach’s dream as both a player and leader.

“Madison is such an amazing player and person,” said former Surry Central volleyball coach Brittany Tolbert, who coached Goins for two seasons. “The thing I love most about her is that she’s so determined. She wants to do good and wants to bring up her team up all the time. That’s just the way she is.”

Goins constantly strived to be the best, and because of her work ethic and resilience success often followed her at Surry Central. She helped usher in a level of success not seen in the Golden Eagle volleyball program for more than a decade. Though individual accolades came second to the team’s success, Goins racked up all kinds of accolades during her senior season.

Now, Goins has an outlet in which to continue her evolution as a competitor at the next level. The process was postponed a few months due to COVID-19, but Goins officially put pen to paper on Saturday to become a collegiate volleyball player.

In the company of her friends and family at Fisher River Park, Goins signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Lees-McRae College on Saturday.

“It means a lot to me; I’ve always wanted to sign to play somewhere and continue to play the sport I love,” Goins said. “I want to exceed expectations that people set for me and I felt like I did that. My goal is to go above and beyond.”

Goins’ picked up volleyball in fifth grade. She didn’t come into the sport with the goal of eventually playing in college or even high school for that matter.

“It’s crazy because, at first, one of my former high school coaches that isn’t coaching anymore just reached out and I did it,” Goins said. “I didn’t really know what to expect. Thankfully, the coaches really helped me along.”

Fast forward a few years and Goins is holding the trophy for Western Piedmont 2A Conference Co-Player of the Year as Central’s setter.

“She’s an all-around great player,” Tolbert said. “If I would’ve had another setter as consistent as her, Madison could’ve been playing just about every position. She was even a really good attacker despite not being the tallest player. She was a very smart hitter with deadly placement.”

Her reliability made Goins one of the top setters in the state. Goins reached 1,000 career assists in October of her spectacular senior season. She was inspired to reach the 1,000-mark in high school volleyball after seeing Cassidy Joyner (Surry Central class of 2014) record her 1,000th career kill.

Goins finished the 2019 season with 789 assists. This was the sixth-most of any player in the 2A division and 23rd overall in the state.

In addition to being a consistent setter, Goins had one of the deadliest serves around. She was a talented server in her first two years on varsity as a sophomore and junior, but Tolbert said Goins made a huge leap between her junior and senior seasons.

“She always put in the work and it showed,” Tolbert said.

Madison recorded 112 of her 207 career aces in 2019. This was the second-most in the 2A division and eighth in the state. Even more impressive was Madison’s 25.1% ace percentage. She led the 2A division in serve percentage (min. 305 attempts) and was third overall in N.C. (min. 420 attempts).

“Whenever she was up to serve, I knew it was going to either be an ace or put the other team’s rotation out of system,” Tolbert said.

“I hardly ever served past the net when I started,” Goins said. “When I went to Champion my eighth-grade year, coach said I was never allowed to serve on the ground.”

Her individual accomplishments are special, but Goins put more value in the team’s success.

Prior to the 2019 season, Surry Central had reached the postseason in all but one season but only made it out of the first round twice in the 2010s. That changed when Central surpassed the 20-win mark and finished 12-2 in the WPAC.

The Eagles won their first home playoff game in seven years by defeating East Burke 3-2 in the first round. Next up was the seemingly impossible task of facing No. 3 West Wilkes on the road. West Wilkes was 20-0 at the time and had only lost two sets all year. That didn’t stop Central from pulling off the 3-2 upset.

“I’m so grateful to have the team I was given and the coach I was given,” Goins said. “I think that it was just a once in a lifetime opportunity to have a good team that flowed so great together and a coach to put everything together like a puzzle. Each one of us tried to get better every single day on the court and I think that was amazing. I’ve never had that type of team before.”

The West Wilkes win was just one of Goins’ best memories of high school volleyball. She also mentioned beating 4A Ronald Reagan in 2019, recording her 1,000th assist and her senior night as moments she would never forget.

“Even though we didn’t win senior night, it was amazing to see the girls give everything they had in that match,” Goins said.

Goins hasn’t been able to meet with her new team yet due to COVID-19 restrictions, but said the team has a group chat in which they discuss daily workout plans in preparation for the upcoming season.

“I’m really looking forward to more competition and growing as a player,” Goins said. “I know going to college and playing Division II is going to push me to try and be better.”

Based on discussions Tolbert had with Lees-McRae coaching staff, she reported that Goins will be the No. 2 setter on the team behind a senior. That way Goins can learn behind the experienced player and have a shot at starting as a sophomore.

“I would really like to thank my family for always supporting me, especially my immediate family for always being there and pushing me to do my best,” Goins said. “When I felt like I didn’t do by best, they pushed me and inspired me to be better.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith