‘Social distance soccer’ still kicking

June 26, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

Clinics offered Tuesday, Thursday for ages 6-13

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy Parks and Recreation is dedicated to putting on safe activities to keep locals active during the pandemic.

Even with Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent announcement that North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of the reopening process, state residents are still permitted to exercise in public so long as they meet guidelines outlined by the CDC.

Mount Airy Parks and Rec embraced the guidelines by hosting social distancing soccer clinics for local youth. The department began offering these clinics in early June.

Athletics supervisor Peter Raymer reported that the first eight sessions of the clinic were very successful, both in providing an outlet for soccer fans during the pandemic and adhering to CDC guidelines. After one week off and another of limited sessions, Raymer said the clinics are returning to normal again next week.

“We’re really just trying to provide ways for people to get out of the house and exercise safely,” Raymer said.

Each clinic is meticulously planned in advance in order to keep every participant and spectator socially distanced. Participants never have to handle equipment with their hands, and drills are conducted with at least 6 feet between players.

Players worked on footwork, dribbling and shooting.

“We’ve had to be a little creative with the exercises, for sure,” Raymer said. “I’m glad we’ve got a big enough field that we can host this. We make sure to be very safe while also trying new drills to keep it fun and interesting.”

Participants are encouraged to bring their own soccer ball. If needed, a sanitized ball will be provided.

The clinics are offered for three age groups: 6-7, 8-10 and 11-13.

There are four sessions scheduled to take place this week:

Tuesday, June 30, at 9:15 a.m. (ages 8-10)

Tuesday, June 30, at 10:45 a.m. (ages 11-13)

Thursday, July 2 at 9:15 a.m. (ages 6-7)

Thursday, July 2 at 10:45 a.m. (ages 8-10)

In order to reserve a spot those interested must call Reeves Community Center at (336) 786-8313 one day prior to each clinic. At this time there are only 10 spots per session and so far each session has been at or near capacity.

A waiver/registration form will be required for all participants. The department asks participants to print the form and bring it to the clinic with payment. Cost is $10, and cash and check payments will be accepted in exact amounts only on the day of the clinic. A drop box for payment and registration will be on site.

Parents/guardians must remain on site during the clinic. Check the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Facebook page for weather updates.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith