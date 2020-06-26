Stokes Juniors win in last at-bat

June 26, 2020
By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Evan Cecil led Stokes County Junior Legion team with two hits and two runs scored in Sunday’s game against Wampuscats.

<p>Stokes County’s Brighten Berthrong frames a pitch thrown by Skylar Roberts in Sunday’s game in Davidson County.</p>

<p>Skylar Roberts started and threw three innings giving up one hit and no runs for the Stokes County Junior Legion team.</p>

<p>Evan McCreary pitched four innings and recorded the win for Stokes County on Sunday.</p>

<p>Kaden Fuller reaches second base during the second inning of Stokes County’s game against Wampuscats on Sunday.</p>

LEXINGTON — Stokes County’s Junior American Legion team started its summer season off with a 3-2 nail-biting win over Wampuscats, a team made up with players from Lexington and Davidson County high schools, on Sunday afternoon.

Stokes was able to score the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on a single by East Surry’s Evan McCreary.

“It felt great to get back on the field with my guys,” said Stokes coach Tanner Lomax. “It was tough for all of us being away from the game for so long. I was very pleased with the way we hit the ball as a team and Skylar Roberts and Evan McCreary did well for us on the mound. We definitely have room to grow and things we need to work on, but that’s all part of getting these guys back in the swing of things from being away for so long.”

The team had just four practices together with only one being outside because of the rain; two of those came with Lomax absent because of the high school dead period rule. Still, the team was able to pound out 10 hits against Wampuscats.

West Stokes’ rising senior Brighton Berthrong led the game off with a hit and then stole second, putting him in scoring position with another Wildcat player, Evan Cecile, at the plate. Cecil walked and then moved to second when he and Berthrong performed a double steal, setting the stage for North Stokes’ Bryson Bennett. Bennett hit a line drive to right-center field, pushing Berthrong and Cecile across home plate for a 2-0 lead.

The Wildcats’ Skylar Roberts pitched the first three innings for Stokes County giving up no runs on one hit, but struggled with control, giving up five walks and allowing runners in scoring positions in both the first and third innings.

McCreary entered the game in the fourth inning and he also had some control issues; but once he knocked the rust off his pitching arm, he was able to find the plate. He walked the first two batters and then the ninth batter reached on an error. The Wampuscats’ top of the lineup provided two singles that knotted the score at two until the seventh inning.

Cecil hit a one-out double in the top of the seventh for Stokes Legion. He swiped third base and then McCreary singled, scoring the go-ahead and eventual winning run. The East Surry pitcher struck a batter, then gave up a single to put a runner in scoring position. However, he shut the door on Wampuscats with two strikeouts and a fly ball.

Cecil led Stokes going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two steals, a double, and a walk. Berthrong and Bennett also contributed two hits each with Bennett adding two RBIs.

Tyler Pegram, Kaden Fuller, Tyler Moran, and McCreary all had one hit each.

McCreary got the win from the circle on three hits, five strikeouts, two walks, two runs, but no earned runs over four innings. Roberts gave up one hit, no runs, but walked five in three innings.

“I have very high expectations for this group,” added Lomax. “We have a good mixture of older and younger guys which is great. A few varsity guys who have had that experience and play the game the right way is good to have for your younger guys to look up to. We want to win, but mainly get our guys some games in and help them grow as players and young men. It’s going to be a good summer.”

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.