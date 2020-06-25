Graham is new Bears tennis coach

June 24, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

Former assistant coach will head girls’ and boys’ programs

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Though he volunteered for many years prior, Luke Graham, far left, officially joined the Mount Airy tennis program as an assistant coach in 2018. This allowed him to help coach his son Ryan, pictured here next to Luke.

Submitted Photo

New Mount Airy head tennis coach Luke Graham, far right, with former coach Rodney Pell and the doubles team of Emory Bray and Hunter Eaton at the 2019 NCHSAA Individual State Championships.

Submitted Photo

Emory Bray and Hunter Eaton pose for a photo after winning the 1A Regional Doubles Tournament. From left, former Mount Airy coach Rodney Pell, Eaton, Bray and new Mount Airy tennis coach Luke Graham.

Submitted Photo

Mount Airy High School recently announced the hiring of Mr. Luke Graham as head coach of both the girls’ and boys’ tennis programs.

Though just now taking a head coaching role at the school, Graham, a 1993 graduate of Mount Airy High, has been involved with tennis in the Granite City for nearly two decades. He’s served as a hitting partner for some of school’s most successful male players such as Brandon Frazier, William and Nick John, Matt and Mitch Kessler, Hunt Harrison and Emory Bray.

“I’m proud to be a part of the tradition of the tennis program at Mount Airy and if I can make a difference going forward and hopefully build on that – I feel compelled to do it,” Graham said. “No disrespect to any other school or community, but I wouldn’t want to coach anywhere else.”

Graham officially joined the boys program as an assistant to then-head coach Rodney Pell prior to the 2018 season. Pell stepped down prior to the 2020 boys season and Graham was approached about taking over the program. Graham opted to stay an assistant to Cody Simpson, who served as girls head coach last fall.

“I thought it made more sense with my work schedule to continue to assist Coach Simpson,” Graham said. “I was impressed with what he did with the girls program in his first year, and I enjoyed working with him briefly with the guys.”

However, when Simpson announced earlier this year that he was stepping down from both coaching positions due to a career move, Graham felt compelled to accept the job.

“He (Simpson) got a great job opportunity he didn’t feel like he could pass up. I know he’s excited and I’m genuinely happy for him as well,” Graham said. “It’s a difficult balance at times with my work schedule, but I didn’t want to pass up the opportunity when asked again.”

Graham wasn’t born a Granite Bear, moving to Mount Airy in the fourth grade, but he quickly acclimated to the city’s culture. He was introduced to tennis by his mother and grew up taking lessons from Polly Cox at Cross Creek Country Club.

Graham went on to play in United States Tennis Association (USTA) junior tournaments as a teenager and later competed for coach James Hayes at Mount Airy High. He also played basketball for the Granite Bears.

After graduating high school in 1993, Graham attended UNC-Wilmington. It was here that he earned a Business Management degree. He returned to Mount Airy after receiving his degree to work for his father Scott’s asphalt paving company. Graham is still employed by the construction contractor that acquired his dad’s company back in 1999.

His dad later ran for office and became a city commissioner before succumbing to cancer in 2014.

Graham’s wife Ashley also bleeds blue. She also graduated from Mount Airy in 1993 and currently works at Mount Airy Middle. Their son, Ryan, grew up in the Mount Airy City School System and in 2018 graduated from the high school, where he played basketball and tennis. Ryan recently completed his sophomore year at Appalachian State University.

“I’m extremely proud to be a graduate of Mount Airy High School,” Graham said.

Graham is excited to start working with the girls’ program as well as take on a larger role with the boys.

“I hope to create some competition and unity between the two, with regards to workouts, when COVID-19 guidelines loosen up,” he said. “I’m obviously familiar with the boys we’ll have returning next spring and I’ve worked with multiple girls that are going to be on the varsity this year, so a lot of familiarity there as well.”

“Not being able to share tennis balls is obviously going to limit the live ball hitting, drilling and serving we’re going to be able to do. Our focus will be primarily on conditioning, technique and footwork.”

