Meredith honored by NEC

June 23, 2020 Cory Smith Sports 0

East Surry and St. Francis grad honored as top Scholar-Athlete

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Scott Meredith (2) pulls up for a jumper over Duke University’s Wendell Carter Jr. in a December 2017 game. Meredith finished the game against the No. 1 ranked Blue Devils with 8 points in 19 minutes.

JD Cavrich Photography LLC

<p>Scott Meredith (10) attacks the basket in a 2014 game against Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy.</p> <p>The News</p>

Scott Meredith (10) attacks the basket in a 2014 game against Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy.

The News

<p>A two-sport stud in high school, Scott Meredith is seen here with East Surry’s then-assistant baseball coach Chad Freeman at game two of the 2014 State Championship Series.</p> <p>The News</p>

A two-sport stud in high school, Scott Meredith is seen here with East Surry’s then-assistant baseball coach Chad Freeman at game two of the 2014 State Championship Series.

The News

SOMERSET, N.J. — East Surry graduate Scott Meredith (Class of 2014) ended his career as a Division I student-athlete with a bang on Tuesday.

Meredith, a native of Pilot Mountain, recently completed his final year of NCAA eligibility in men’s basketball at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa. He was named one of two Northeast Conference Male Scholar-Athletes of the Year, joined by fellow Red Flash student-athlete Gregory Heider.

According to a release on the SFU Athletics website, the NEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award is in its 14th year. The award is sponsored by the league’s Faculty Athletic Representatives and is presented to the male and female student-athletes who have exhausted their athletic eligibility, graduated and compiled the highest grade-point average in the Conference at the conclusion of the academic calendar.

The two tied for the highest grade-point average among all male student-athletes in the Northeast Conference. Both men and the two female Scholar-Athletes of the Year, Delaney Beck of Wagner College and Adriana Forcucci of Sacred Heart University, also finished with matching 4.0 cumulative GPAs.

“I’m highly impressed by this quartet of student-athletes and their remarkable accomplishments,” said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. “It takes an incredible amount of commitment and ability to come close to a 4.0 GPA while also meeting the demands of Division I athletic competition. Speaking on behalf of the entire NEC, we are so proud of what this group has accomplished and can’t wait to see what the future holds in store for them.”

Meredith is a four-year letter winner and two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree. He made 90 appearances for the Red Flash, seeing action in 13 games as a freshman, 26 as a sophomore and all 31 games as a junior.

Scott missed the 2018-19 season due to injury. He took a redshirt year and enrolled in Saint Francis’ Masters of Business Administration program for his final year of eligibility.

Meredith logged 20 appearances during the 2019-20 season, aiding a Red Flash team that advanced to the NEC Championship Game for the third time in his five years. He will fulfill an accounting role for Ernst and Young, a business management consulting firm in Pittsburgh, and is set to begin his professional career in September.

“What a great way for Scott to end his career at SFU,” said head basketball coach Rob Krimmel. “He will go down as one of the hardest workers on and off the court that SFU basketball has ever seen. His passion for being great in all that he does is a quality that we will miss. His work ethic and dedication will no doubt lead him to be successful in life. I am proud of all that Scott accomplished during his time at SFU. He was the true definition of a ‘student-athlete’.”

Before his college days, Meredith was a two-time member of the North Carolina All-State team (2013 and 2014) and was named 2014 Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year for East Surry. He set the career scoring record for the Cardinals with 1,351. Meredith’s record stood for nearly six years and was just recently broken in January 2020.

After basketball season was over, Meredith went on to become the co-winner of the Conference Player of the Year Award for baseball, along with teammate Tyler Marion, on a team that went 31-0 before losing in the state championship series.

He went on to play one season at Hargrave Military Academy, setting the single-game scoring record there with 55 points on the strength of 18 3-pointers.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith