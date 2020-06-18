Surry places 24 on All-Academic team

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — Surry Community College had 24 student-athletes receive spring Academic All-Region honors for their performance in the classroom.

All-Academic honors are presented to Region 10 student-athletes who achieved at least a 3.0 grade point average while earning a minimum of twelve credit hours and participating in a spring semester sport. SCC offers three spring sports: baseball, softball and golf.

“We are excited to have several of our student-athletes honored by Region 10 for their academic performance,” said Surry Athletic Director Mark Tucker. “Our student-athletes have had a very successful academic year in the classroom. It is very disappointing that many of our seasons were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of the situation, we are extremely proud of our student-athletes for their commitment and perseverance. Our coaches are great with emphasizing the importance of academics to our student-athletes on a daily basis.”

SCC’s baseball team led the way with 15 players earning All-Academic honors: Bryson Beeber (South Rowan), Noah Caldwell (Bandys), Dillon Draughn (Starmount), Brantley Durham (Newton-Conover), Colby Guy (East Surry), Alex Hooker (Surry Central), Lemonte Johnson (New Manchester), Josh Maddux (McDowell), John Marion (East Surry), Ethan McLain (Blacksburg), Logan Philemon (East Lincoln), Mitchell Picton (Lincoln Charter), Dylan Poplin (McDowell), Josh Reynolds (North Forsyth) and Clay Taylor (Mount Airy).

Both Reynolds and Taylor posted a perfect 4.0 GPA for the entire academic year.

Five total members of the Surry golf teams were recognized. Zeke Eaton (White Plains Christian), Evan Marion (North Surry), Austin Smith (North Surry) and Will Zeller (Mount Airy) were named from the men’s team. Alysaa Cox (Mount Airy) was recognized from the women’s squad.

Four SCC softball team members were recognized: Taylor Fowler (Branham), Courtney Mullins (South Rowan), Shea Triplett (Starmount) and Makara Woodbury (North Surry).

Surry ranked sixth among North Carolina’s community colleges with 24 spring recipients. The Knights also placed nine members on the fall semester All-Academic team with six members from the volleyball team along with three student-athletes from the golf team. Surry volleyball player Abbey Johnson posted a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the academic year.

A total of 739 student-athletes from 32 member colleges in Region 10 were honored this spring.

