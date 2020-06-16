Brown, Mauck named All-West

Kathlyn Mauck is presented with her state championship ring in high jump in 2018.
Cory Smith | The News
Sarah Brown shows off her state championship ring for winning her first outdoor pole vault title in 2018.
The News
Mount Airy’s Kathlyn Mauck talks with coach Clarence Cropps at the 2020 1A/2A Indoor Track State Championships.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Sarah Brown and Kathlyn Kathlyn spent most of their high school athletic careers raising the bar both figuratively and literally.
The two multi-time state champions entered their final season of high school athletics with lofty expectations. Both had a gold medal around their neck at the conclusion of the 2019 Outdoor Track and Field State Championships last spring and were favorites to repeat before COVID-19.
Neither had the chance to end their high school careers how they imagined, but that didn’t stop the accolades from pouring in.
Mount Airy High School named Kathlyn the winner of the Delana Chilton Award in May. Brown was selected as the 2019-20 Surry Central High School Female Athlete of the Year.
Even with the outdoor track and field season cancelled, both young women received statewide recognition for their past success. HighSchoolOT named both members of the inaugural N.C. All-West Outdoor Track and Field team.
Based in Raleigh and produced by the NBC-affiliate WRAL, HSOT named a number of All-East teams for the 2018-19 school year. The site began naming All-West teams following the 2019 fall sports season.
The All-West Outdoor Track and Field team exclusively honored seniors this year because of the pandemic. As such, an athlete’s entire body of work was used to make a decision.
Sarah Brown
Sarah played the role of King Midas during her time at Surry Central by turning everything she touched into gold.
Sarah graduates with five state championship rings in pole vaulting. In eight seasons track and field seasons (four indoor, four outdoor), she never finished lower than third in the state championship meet.
As a freshman, Brown was one of only two competitors to clear 9 feet at the 1A/2A indoor championship. She took silver at 9-00 even and the gold medalist won with a vault of 9-08. She improved to 9-06 by the outdoor season, but she finished with a bronze medal after two other competitors cleared 10-00.
After finishing behind Draughn’s Leanna Seagraves in back-to-back seasons, Brown won her first gold medal by setting a new 1A/2A state record at 11-00 (indoor championships were combined 1A/2A/3A from 2007-2013). Seagraves came into the meet ranked higher than Brown, but would finish second.
From 1999-2018, only one other girl in 2A history had cleared 11-00. Brown became the second by replicating her 12-00 mark from the previous indoor season. This gave Brown the 2A record for outdoor track.
Brown set new records in each sport once again as a junior. She won indoor at 11-06 and outdoor at 12-06.50. Her outdoor mark of 12-06.50 would’ve won a state championship in any division. Only four other girls have vaulted higher in state history and all four competed in 4A.
Finally, Sarah won her fifth state title at the 2020 indoor championships. Her mark of 12-00 would’ve won the state title in all classifications. Brown had a good shot at challenging for the overall state record of 13-03.00 in the 2020 outdoor season.
Kathlyn Mauck
Like Brown, Kathlyn Mauck never finished off the podium when competing in her best event, the girls high jump, for Mount Airy High School.
As a freshman, Kathlyn attended Millennium Charter Academy and won her first state championships there. MCA competed in the Carolinas Athletic Association for Schools of Choice (CAASC) at the time.
Kathlyn took home a gold medal in high jump and another as part of the Lions’ 4×400 relay team.
She transferred to Mount Airy for her sophomore year. Because of her transfer from CAASC to the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), several of Kathlyn’s previous performances weren’t considered when it came time to seed competitors for the 2018 indoor championships.
Kathlyn came into that year’s championships ranked 24-of-31 entrants. This didn’t slow her down as she tied for the highest leap at 5 feet, 2 inches. Kathlyn and Franklin’s Kennedy Conner went to a jump-off which Kathlyn eventually won.
That same day, Kathlyn finished 10th in the 4×400 relay (second in 1A) and eighth in pole vault (fourth in 1A).
Spring rolled around and Kathlyn qualified for the outdoor state championships as expected. She came into the state meet with a broken arm and still managed to leap 5-02. This once again tied for the best jump in the meet, but she fell in the jump-off this time to take silver.
As a junior, Kathlyn once again took home a gold and silver medal. Except this time her silver was in indoor track and gold was in outdoor. She leapt 5-02 in indoor, which was the highest of any 1A competitor, but settled for silver after a 2A competitor beat her by two inches.
Kathlyn delivered in her first NCHSAA outdoor state championship with two healthy arms. Her 5-02 mark when uncontested as she captured her fourth high school gold medal.
Kathlyn’s final state championship appearance ended up being in the 2020 indoor finals, where she once again had the highest 1A jump. She finished third overall behind a pair of 2A competitors.
She was never able to defend her outdoor championship due to COVID-19.
