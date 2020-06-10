NCHSAA Guidelines for Reopening

Mount Airy’s Callisa Watson rises for an attack in a 2018 scrimmage against North Stokes.
CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association is taking a multi-phased approach in reopening interscholastic athletics.
The Association is proceeding cautiously in order to gauge the effectiveness of its new guidelines. Phase One contains a set of general requirements that apply across all sports, with specific requirements for each sport.
The NCHSAA created these guidelines by working alongside it’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and utilizing information available from the CDC and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. This includes rulings on pre-participation evaluation forms, mandates on hygiene and instruction on what to do if a player/coach is diagnosed with coronavirus
Limited COVID-19 testing availability, lack of resources for contact tracing and expanding knowledge of COVID-19 transmission could all result in significant changes to this guidance according to the NCHSAA. The Association will monitor these key data points and will disseminate more information as it becomes available, and prior to moving from phase to phase.
Administrators and coaches must emphasize the need for all coaches and participants who have signs or symptoms of illness to stay home to decrease risk of viral transmission, as they may transmit the virus to vulnerable individuals. Vulnerable individuals are defined as, but not limited to: people age 65 years and older and others with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune system may be compromised by treatment such as by chemotherapy for cancer, certain medication for rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions requiring immune suppression.
Current pre-season conditioning and acclimatization models assume that athletes have deconditioned during the stay at home orders. Therefore, the intensity and duration of training must be moderated and monitored upon return. Towards that end, time limits will be indicated for each phase. It is strongly recommended that student athletes participate in only one session per day during Phase One.
Guidance for Phases Two and Three will be distributed in the coming weeks in consultation with state leaders.
The NCHSAA stated on its website that “It is recognized, however, that the information and circumstances concerning COVID-19 remain fluid and variable. Therefore, these guidelines are subject to change in conjunction with new knowledge of COVID-19 or changing social conditions.”
Due to the possibility of recurrent outbreaks in the coming months, administrators must be prepared for periodic school closures and the possibility of some teams having to isolate for two or more weeks while in-season. The NCHSAA will work to develop policies regarding practice and/or competition during temporary school closures, the cancellation of contests during the regular season, and parameters for the cancellation or premature ending to post-season events/competitions.
Guidelines
Pre-participation evaluation:
- Due to the timing of the Stay at Home Order and restrictions some areas may have participated in mass Preparticipation Physicals as has they have in the past.
- In May, the NCHSAA recognized this issue and allowed for a one-year extension for many student athletes. The approved regulation now states: All student athletes who had a valid Preparticipation Examination (PPE) form dated anytime between March 1, 2019 – May 1, 2020 (used for the 2019-2020 seasons) will be granted a temporary one-year extension through the end of the 2020-2021 academic year. If the student does not have a valid form from these dates, they will need an updated physical form prior to any summer workout or season participation.
- Please be reminded that the student-athlete/family medical history portion of the PPE Form is required annually and must be completed and signed by the parent or legal custodian prior to participation during the 2020-2021 academic year. There is no waiver or extension applied to this requirement.
Facilities Cleaning
- Adequate cleaning schedules must be created and implemented for all athletic facilities. Bathrooms, if opened, must be disinfected after use. Prior to an individual or groups of individuals entering a facility, hard surfaces within that facility must be disinfected (chairs, furniture in meeting rooms, weight room equipment, bathrooms, athletic training room tables, etc.).
- Hand sanitizer (containing >60% ethanol or >70% isopropanol) must be plentiful and available to individuals as they move from place to place. Appropriate clothing/shoes must be worn at all times to minimize sweat from transmitting onto equipment/surfaces.
- Any equipment such as weight benches, athletic pads, etc. having holes with exposed foam must be covered. Students must be encouraged to shower and wash their workout clothing immediately upon returning to home.
- Once facilities are cleaned – individuals must wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with water and soap; or, in the absence of a hand washing station, hand sanitizer may be used before touching any surfaces or participating in workouts.
Entrance/Exit Strategies
- Must develop a plan to prevent groups from gathering at entrances/exits to facilities to limit crossover and contact, including staggering starting/ending times.
Limitations on Gatherings
- Workouts/conditioning limited to no more than 90 minutes in Phase One. Gatherings in outside venues are limited to no more than 25 people. Gatherings in gymnasiums are limited to no more than 10 people.
- The gathering numbers, as mentioned above, include coaches, managers, trainers, etc. Workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students with the same 5- 10 students working out together weekly (same grouping each day) to limit overall exposures. Records must be maintained of the groupings to facilitate contact tracing, if required. Smaller pods can be utilized for weight training.
- There must always be a minimum distance of six feet between each individual. If this is not possible indoors, then the maximum number of individuals in the room must be decreased to obtain a minimum distance of six feet between each individual
Pre-Workout Monitoring
- All coaches and students must be screened daily for signs / symptoms of COVID-19 prior to participating, including a temperature check.
- Anyone with a temperature of 100.4° F or higher, or who reports any COVID-like symptoms must not be allowed to participate; must be sent home; and, should be directed to their primary care practitioner (Family Medicine, Pediatrics or Internal Medicine) for evaluation and potential need for further testing.
- Responses to screening questions for each person must be recorded and stored
- The head coach (or designee) is responsible for collection of the data from each day’s screening. Ideally this would be the same individual each day for consistency. Students or coaches who have a positive pre-workout screening must not be allowed back until they have a note from their healthcare provider indicating that they do not need to be tested or that their symptoms are not due to COVID-19.
- Students, coaches, staff considered vulnerable individuals, or those concerned with contracting COVID-19 must not supervise or participate in any workouts during Phase One.
Exposure of an athlete, coach or staff member to a person who tests positive for COVID-19:
- If a person on the team tests positive for COVID-19, all members of that pod and those who had close contact with that individual should: 1. Quarantine (stay at home) until 14 days after your last exposure, unless you have a negative PCR COVID-19 test. 2. Check your temperature twice a day and watch for developing symptoms of COVID-19. 3. If possible stay away from people who are at higher-risk for getting very sick
Athlete or coach who tests positive for COVID-19:
- The local public health authority must be notified by the head coach (or designee) to help with contact tracing. TO RESUME WORKOUTS, an athlete or coach must meet each of the following criteria: 1. No fever for 72 hours without fever reducing medications, since recovery. 2. Resolution of respiratory symptoms. 3. At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. 4. A note of clearance from a licensed medical provider (MD, DO, NP, PA).
Face coverings:
- State, local or school district guidelines for acceptable cloth face coverings must be strictly followed. There is no need to require or recommend “medical grade” masks for physical activity.
- Coaches, staff, managers, etc. are strongly recommended to wear cloth face coverings at all times and maintain 6-feet physical distancing. Athletes are strongly recommended to wear a cloth face covering when not actively engaged in physical activity and maintain 6-feet physical distancing. Face masks should not be worn during activities that inhibit breathing, (i.e. swimming, distance running, or other high aerobic activity)
- Face masks must not be shared.
- Plastic shields covering the entire face will not be allowed during participation due to the risk of unintended injury to the person wearing the shield or to others.
- Artificial noisemakers such as an air horn or a timer system with an alarm, can be used as a signal in place of a traditional whistle.
Hygiene practices:
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer often, especially after touching frequently-used items or surfaces.
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow. Avoid touching your face, eyes, and nose. Dispose of all tissues.
- Disinfect frequently-used items and surfaces between use. No spitting! – e.g. sunflower seeds, tobacco, phlegm.
Hydration/Food
- No sharing of water bottles. All students must bring their own water bottle, clearly marked with their name. Food must not be shared. Hydration stations (water troughs, water fountains, etc.) must not be utilized by individuals. Designate one person to refill water bottles when needed.
Team travel
- No team travel is permitted during Phase One
Locker rooms and athletic training areas
- Locker rooms are closed during Phase One. Students must report in appropriate attire and immediately return home to shower after participation.
- No students are allowed in the athletic training room. (If an emergency, LAT must be present and appropriate disinfecting must occur afterwards.)
Spectators
- Spectators are not allowed during Phase One. Parents can remain in their cars, if desired. However, there must be no congregating allowed in the parking lot or on adjacent fields.
Physical activity and athletic equipment
- There must be no sharing of athletic equipment —towels, clothing, shoes, or sports specific equipment— between students.
- Students must wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing); Individual clothing/towels must be washed and cleaned after every workout.
- All athletic equipment, including balls, must be cleaned after each individual use and prior to the next workout.
- Individual drills requiring the use of athletic equipment are permissible, but the equipment must be cleaned prior to use by the next individual.
- Physical contact such as high-fives, fist/elbow bumps, and hugs are not allowed.
