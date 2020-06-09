Sports Dead Period to end June 15

Athletes compete in a free throw competition at the 2018 Eagles Nest Basketball Camp at Surry Central High.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy soccer players take part in a team camp during the summer of 2019.
Cory Smith | The News
CHAPEL HILL — The door has officially been opened for the return of high school athletics in North Carolina.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors met via the Zoom platform on Friday, June 5, to discuss the latest updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services in order to guide member schools regarding summer activities.
On Monday, June 8, the NCHSAA announced the current dead period will be lifted on June 15. Athletics were originally suspended on Friday, March 13. The original restart date was April 6; however, the date was later pushed back to May 18 and then again to June 15.
The Association released the first part of a multi-phased approach to slowly reopen athletic activities. In the Summer Guidance document, the NCHSAA issued three belief statements on the decision to end the dead period:
“The NCHSAA believes the safety and health of student athletes is vital for our member schools to begin summer workouts.
The NCHSAA believes it is essential to the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of students to return to physical activity and athletic competition as soon as deemed safe.
The NCHSAA believes that prior to allowing use of facilities, schools must review facility use agreements, especially in the areas of sanitation requirements and liability.”
The NCHSAA Staff has been working closely with the NCHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) on recommendations for member schools regarding summer activities that align with N.C. DHHS directives. The guidance utilizes a phased approach for NCHSAA athletes and is intended to help school administrators, coaches, parents, students, and communities navigate a gradual reopening of high school athletic activities.
Key strategies for the guidelines include: frequent, effective hand hygiene; social distancing of at least six feet; disinfecting of high touch areas; avoid touching of the face; symptomatic individuals or individuals with exposure to COVID-19 within the past 14 days must not participate; development of plans specific to each school’s venues and facilities.
Even with the dead period ending, each Local Education Agency (LEA) is responsible for the official return date for interscholastic athletics in their respective district. The NCHSAA said it is to be understood that Superintendents and local Boards of Education control when they will allow activities to resume in athletic facilities and venues.
“We will be making this decision very soon,” said Dr. Kim Morrison, Superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools. “I am speaking with the other superintendents tomorrow (June 9) and having a coaches Zoom call Wednesday morning (June 10). We will access and make sure we have a solid plan for safety and sanitation in place. Then we will make our decision.”
Surry County Schools created a “Return to Learn“ task force that has worked for more than four weeks on making sure school campuses are safe for students, faculty and staff to return. According to SCS Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves, the task force has a subcommittee focused on health, safety, support and extracurricular activities. This subcommittee is being led by Dr. Paige Badgett, Principal at North Surry High, and consists of the lead school nurse, parent, SRO and Athletic Director.
“Our [high school] principals and our subcommittee will review the guidance from NCHSAA tomorrow morning (June 9) and review with our Board of Education later in the week for a final decision on our local plan for high school athletes,” Reeves said in an email on Monday.
“We must make sure that we have the scaffolds in place for our all of our students to Return to Learn safely,” he continued. “We must make sure that all employees, custodians and coaches are aware of our guidelines and that we have all safety protocols in place. We will be working with our local health department to make sure that our local plan is in compliance with all local and state guidelines.”
In addition to approving these guidelines, the NCHSAA Board of Directors kept in place the June 29 – July 5 Dead Period. However, for this summer only, Board Members approved the elimination of the NCHSAA Dead Period scheduled for the week of the N.C. Coaches Association Clinic, Monday, July 20 – July 26.
Schools and coaches are reminded that, per NCHSAA policy, participation in summer activities must not be required and cannot be a prerequisite for “making” a team.
