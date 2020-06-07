Soccer, social distancing style

Luca, left, and Laura Livengood participate in a social-distancing soccer clinic at Tharrington Park. Submitted Photo Mount Airy Parks and Recreation is offering soccer clinics ‘social distancing style” in an effort to help local youth exercise while staying safe during the pandemic. Submitted Photo

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to think outside the box when it comes to aspects of everyday life.

The state still may not be fully reopened, but Mount Airy Parks and Recreation is still committed to providing safe ways for local youth to stay active.

The recreation department began offering soccer clinics this week in an attempt to offer some sort of athletic program for the youth of Surry County that will meet CDC guidelines and health department recommendations.

“The clinics have been well received so far and we hope these opportunities will help bridge the gap until our standard youth sports leagues are able to return,” said Peter Raymer, athletic program supervisor for the Parks and Rec department.

“What may be most important of all is the opportunity to get in some much needed exercise,” Raymer said.

The department hosted four clinics at Tharrington Park this past week to much success. Players worked on footwork, dribbling and shooting, all while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The clinic is laid out so the players will be distanced from one another and will not handle any equipment. Because of this, participants are encouraged to bring their own soccer ball.

The clinics are offered for three age groups: 6-7 year-olds, 8-10 year-olds and 11-13 year-olds.

There are four sessions scheduled to take place this week. Two will be held on Tuesday, June 9, and an additional two will occur Thursday, June 11.

In order to reserve a spot those interested must call Reeves Community Center at 336-786-8313 one day prior to each clinic. At this time there are only 10 spots per session and so far each session has been at or near capacity.

A new waiver/registration form will be required for all participants. The department asks participants to print the form and bring it to the clinic with payment. Cost is $10 and cash and check payments will be accepted in exact amounts only on the day of the clinic. A drop box for payment and registration will be on site.

Parents/guardians must remain on site during the clinic.

Social distance soccer is the latest activity put on by the department in a “soft opening” amid the pandemic. In addition to the soccer clinics, the recreation department has begun offering outdoor adult fitness classes and reopened the indoor and outdoor pools at Reeves Community Center while adhering to social distancing.

