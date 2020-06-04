Badgett, Moxley receive top honors

Hannah Moxley was awarded North Surry’s top athletic award, the 2019-20 Don L. Smith Female Student-Athlete of the Year, for her success in volleyball, basketball and soccer. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News Nick Badgett beats the North Forsyth secondary in a 2019 win for the Greyhounds. Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Hannah Moxley settles a goal kick in the Greyhound midfield in a match earlier this year. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

North Surry High School selected two three-sport student athletes in the class of 2020 as recipients of the school’s top athletic awards.

North Surry Athletic Director Chris Butler outlined the following criteria for the outstanding athletic awards:

• A senior that participated in at least one athletic program all four years

• Displays leadership and sportsmanship on and off the court

• Maintains a high level of achievement in the classroom

• Represents North Surry as an ambassador for all students

• Is the epitome of a student athlete

2019-20 Ron King Male Student Athlete of the Year: Nick Badgett

Nick Badgett did whatever was asked of him to get his team a win, whether that be in football, basketball or baseball. In his combined 10 seasons playing a varsity sport, his teams never missed the playoffs.

Nick joined the varsity football team as a sophomore and was thrust into a starting role as a receiver. He finished first in the conference in yards per reception (minimum of 25 receptions), second in the conference in yards receiving, fourth in receiving touchdowns. This was enough to earn him his first of three All-Western Piedmont 2A Conference selections. North Surry also won the WPAC Championship in 2017, the team’s first in 17 years.

Badgett would lead the WPAC in receptions, yards receiving, receiving TDs and yards per reception as a junior. He nearly repeated as the conference leader in four categories as a senior. He did lead the WPAC in receptions, but finished second in yards receiving (despite surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career), average yards receiving and receiving TDs.

Badgett now holds six North Surry school records for receiving: career yards receiving (2,729), career receptions (133), career receiving TDs (29), single-season yards receiving (1,064 in 2019), single-season receptions (60 in 2019) and single-season receiving TDs (14 in 2018).

Football’s record book isn’t the one that will have Badgett in it. Nick is also the No. 12 on the North Surry all-time scoring list with 1,151 points.

He spent three years as a starter on the basketball team and was the only freshman pulled up to varsity during the Greyhounds’ state runner-up season in 2016-17. He joined the starting lineup as a sophomore and became a focal point of the offense. He scored 320 points that year. He took on more responsibility as a junior and averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals.

After two seasons of sub-.500 records, Nick helped the Greyhounds to a 16-9 record as a senior. He was surrounded by more scoring talent and was able to play as a true point guard. His scoring average dropped to 13.3, still good enough for second on the team, but he led the team in average offensive rebounds (2.1), total rebounds per game (5.0) and assists per game (4.6).

He passed the 1,000-point mark as a senior and was named to all-conference and all-district teams. He made the all-conference team all three years on varsity.

Badgett was a four-year varsity member of the Greyhounds’ baseball program and helped the team to a WPAC Tournament Championship in 2019. North Surry’s teams finished with 50 wins over the past four years despite a shortened senior season.

He was selected for the WPAC All Conference team as a sophomore and junior, with a legitimate shot of three-peating with his senior season. North Surry finished as WPAC regular season runners up in 2018 and 2019. For those two years, he had a .337 batting average, a .389 on base percentage, 35 hits, 13 RBI, 26 runs and a .862 fielding percentage. Full baseball stats for his freshman and senior years were not available on MaxPreps.

Badgett is currently undecided on what institution he will attend but plans to major in Criminal Justice.

“I cannot think of a more complete and decorated player in my 10 years at North Surry. He is a dominant competitor, and was always ready for the situation no matter how big the moment. He competed in all 3 sports at an extremely high level, and I think he is very deserving of the nomination.” –Patrick Taylor, North Surry football coach

“Nick was an incredible athlete to coach because he has that competitive drive that every coach loves to see in their athletes. It didn’t matter if it was sprints in practice, a free-throw competition, or a rivalry game in a packed gym, Nick was going to compete to win every time. By doing so, he also brought out the best in his teammates. One of the best attributes a leader can have is the ability to help make his teammates better and Nick was able to do that on a consistent basis through hard work, competition, and will to win. The traits that Nick demonstrated in the athletic arena will help lead him to be successful in whatever he chooses to do in the future.” -Tyler Bentley, North Surry boys basketball coach

“It has been my privilege and honor to coach Nick Badgett. Super skilled three sport athlete that exemplifies toughness at its best. Very competitive, confident and coachable young man that has put in the work. We congratulate Nick on his accomplishments and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.” -Tony Martin, North Surry baseball coach

2019-20 Don L. Smith Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Hannah Moxley

Hannah Moxley spent 10 of a possible 12 seasons in high school playing a varsity sport and made her presence known in each.

She spent four years with the volleyball program, two on JV and two on varsity. She thrived as an outside and opposite hitter. As a junior, Moxley was third on the team in kills and attacks. North Surry finished second in the WPAC regular season and conference tournament that year.

Statistics from her senior year are not available on MaxPreps. North Surry finished fourth in the conference with an 8-6 record.

Moxley was also a four-year member of the varsity basketball program where her leadership and versatility helped the Lady Hounds win 77 games.

She was one of two underclassmen and one of only seven overall players to play in all 32 games her freshman year. The Lady Greyhounds won 26 games in dominant fashion that year. North went perfect in conference competition to win the regular season and tournament championships in 2017. The season ended with North Surry falling in the 2A State Championship.

Moxley shifted from a role player to starter as a sophomore and began to show her versatility. She finished the year in the top five in average points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. North Surry upset the top two seeds in the conference tournament to win a second-straight WPAC Tournament Championship.

Hannah showed improvement in her previous year’s performance by leading the team in four categories: defensive rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. For assists, steals and blocks she finished in the top three in the conference. She also finished second on the team and fifth in the conference in total rebounds.

As a senior, Moxley earned her third-consecutive All-WPAC selection and once again stuffed the stat sheet for North Surry. The Hounds reached the postseason for the fourth time in Moxley’s career and came within a few plays of upsetting Forbush, one of the top-ranked teams in the state.

She finished with 672 points, 406 rebounds, 271 assists, 192 steals, and 63 blocks. She completed her career as a 3x all WPAC performer (2018, 2019, 2020)

Finally, Hannah was a four-year varsity member of the soccer team where she played midfield. She led the team in assists and was All-WPAC each of her first three years. She later became a team captain for the 2018, 2019, and 2020 seasons.

North Surry went from winning nine total games from 2013-2017 to winning 13 during the 2018 season, Moxley’s sophomore campaign. The Hounds took third in the conference and advanced to the state playoffs for the first time in recent memory.

North Surry won nine games in 2019 but were set for a huge season in 2020 before the season was cancelled. The Lady Hounds were 3-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play when the season was called off.

Hannah Moxley will continue her basketball career with Catawba College in the fall.

“Hannah Moxley is truly deserving of the Don L. Smith Outstanding Female Athlete Award. She has been a three-sport athlete for all four years who has represented North Surry on the playing field with her competitiveness, versatility, leadership, and sportsmanship. Her team and individual accomplishments are numerous and indicate the value she has brought to North Surry the past four years. In the classroom, she maintains a high level of achievement and is the epitome of the term student-athlete. I expect Hannah to continue to demonstrate these qualities and represent Catawba University and it’s women’s basketball program in the same way she has North Surry.” -Chris Butler, North Surry Athletic Director

“I don’t know anyone more deserving of this award than Mox. She’s a phenomenal all-around athlete, great teammate and a great student. To my knowledge, she’s the only three-time all-conference soccer player in school history and clearly would’ve been the only one to do it four times had this season continued. That’s special. Mox doesn’t necessarily have the flashiest stats for soccer that a forward or offensive midfielder would because she played like a true defensive center mid. She was the difference maker a lot of times. If for some reason she had to come out for quick breather you could see a clear difference in the flow of the game. She played that big of a role and she was also that much of a leader. It also didn’t hurt that she could throw the ball to the near post on a throw in. It’s basically like having a corner kick and that gave us such an advantage so many times.” -Eric Jessup, North Surry soccer coach

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith