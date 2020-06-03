ESHS names Athletes of the Year

Allie Bruner was named East Surry’s 2019-20 Female Athlete of the Year for her success in volleyball, indoor track and field, basketball and softball. Robert Money | The Stokes News Jefferson Boaz (20) stretches to make a play at first base in a 2019 game against Surry Central. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Allie Bruner dives to keep a rally alive in a 2019 volleyball match. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

East Surry High School honored a pair of exemplary student athletes in the class of 2020 as part of the school’s year-end awards.

2019-20 ESHS Female Athlete of the Year: Allie Bruner

East Surry, Millennium Charter, Mount Airy, North Surry and Surry Central had a combined 219 total student athletes during the 2019-20 school year.

Of the 219, 127 athletes only played one sport, 66 played exactly two sports and 21 played three sports. The remaining five student athletes were part of an elite group to participate in four sports during the school year, meaning a student played two different sports during one season.

Allie Bruner is part of this exclusive group. She competed in volleyball, indoor track and field, girls basketball and softball.

Bruner was the Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year in volleyball and helped East Surry capture both the conference regular season and tournament championships. She finished the years with the seventh-most kills in the 1A division and was sixth in attack attempts. Bruner helped the Lady Cardinals to a 28-4 record that saw East finish as 1A state runner-up.

She doubled up in basketball and indoor track in the winter. In basketball, East Surry took home the NW1A regular season and conference tournament championships. The Lady Cards reached the West Regional semifinals before losing to eventual state co-champion, Murphy, ending the season with a 20-6 record.

She did a little bit of everything in indoor track. At the end of the year, Bruner finished fifth in the girls shot put and seventh in girls long jump at the NW1A Conference Championship.

Bruner was set for a big softball season before it was cancelled due to COVID-19. As a junior, Allie was named to the N.C. Softball Coaches Association All-Region and All-State teams. She will continue her softball career at Surry Community College.

What her coaches had to say:

“Allie has been an important part of not only East Surry softball but more importantly East Surry High School. She has been an amazing student athlete during that time that has lead by example. Allie was homecoming maid of honor, she was the Cal Ripken of our team and the ultimate ironwoman, catching nearly every single inning of her high school career, and was the best defensive catcher that I have ever worked with. I look forward to following her softball career at Surry Community.

“She was also able to display her athletic ability in indoor track as well. Allie would compete in whatever we would ask her to do. She would do hurdles, shot put, long jump and distance. It did not matter to her; she would do whatever helped the team. She was always the ultimate team player, always trying to motivate and lift up her teammates.” –Randy Marion, East Surry athletic director, softball and indoor track coach

“I knew Allie’s freshman year that she had potential to be a great volleyball player, and she lived up to it. She was as smooth as any player that I’ve ever coached, and I always had the utmost confidence in her. She put in a lot of time playing travel volleyball for Surry Storm when she was younger and then Twin City as she was older. She also was a kid who came in early or would stay after to get extra reps, and I think that’s a major reason she’s had so much success in volleyball.

I tried getting Allie to play basketball her freshman year; she’s just a great athlete and had a good basketball build. I was glad she came out her senior year. She’s a great kid to have on any team because she’s always been a team-first athlete, and she keeps everyone relaxed with her personality.” –Caleb Gilley, East Surry girls basketball coach and former volleyball coach, new volleyball coach at Surry Community College

2019-20 ESHS Male Athlete of the Year: Jefferson Boaz

Jefferson Boaz went above and beyond in all three sports where he competed as a senior.

Boaz was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 1AA State Championship Football game in which he set the state championship record for passing yards and passing touchdowns. He also tied the state championship record for total touchdowns in East Surry’s 56-28 win over Tarboro.

He lead the state and was sixth in the nation with 4,615 yards passing during East Surry’s perfect 15-0 season. He also set new state records for most touchdowns responsible for in a season (82) and highest completion percentage in a season (74.2%, min. 275 attempts). He received all kinds of honors in football, including: AP State Offensive Player of the Year, MaxPreps 1st Team All-State, NC Preps All-State Football Team, Friday Nights in Carolina 1st Team All-State and 2019 Small School All-American Second Team.

Boaz carried that success over to the basketball court in the winter. He became East Surry’s all-time leading scorer with 1,882 points by the end of the 18-7 campaign. He led the Cardinals in scoring, rebounding (offensive, defensive and overall), steals and blocks while being second in assists. Boaz was named Most Outstanding Player of the conference tournament for leading East Surry to its first tournament championship in 12 years.

As a junior, Boaz was an all-conference player baseball player that helped East Surry to a 23-3 record. He held a 3-0 record pitching with 3 saves, a 1.28 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched. He finished the season with a .303 batting average, eight home runs, 27 RBI and a .396 OBP.

Before the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, Boaz was off to a 2-0 start on the mound in 2020 with a 0.00 ERA, 13K’s in 8 IP. He finished his career with a 9-1 record and a 1.38 ERA.

He will continue his football career at UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall.

What his coaches had to say:

“There are many, many compliments that can be directed towards Jefferson, but the one I’ll give first is how he increases those around him. Jefferson brings out the best in those that allow him ‘in.’ His attitude and personality have personally helped me be a better coach. He has a knack for bolstering confidence in people and is able to accept constructive criticism and provide feedback and opinions stoically. Jefferson wants to be the best; not for selfish reasons, but because it’s possible and attainable. He has been willing to help anyone around him that shared even just an ounce of that ambition, and has also helped motivate others to strive to gain that drive.

“I will forever remember the many conversations between the two of us that were about my family. Jefferson always asks how they are doing. He asks about what activities my girls are involved in, how my wife’s job is going, what we plan to do over the weekend, etc. Jefferson is much more than the Athlete of the Year, but he is and was without a doubt just that! Congratulations to QB1 on shattering many state records, leading us to an undefeated state championship season, leading the basketball team to a conference tournament title, signing with UNC, and for beginning baseball season on fire before it being cut short. Congratulations Jefferson on being East Surry’s 2019/2020 Male Athlete of the Year.” –Trent Lowman, East Surry football coach

“Jefferson is a once in a generation type of athlete. His combination of size and athleticism doesn’t come around often. He played his best in our toughest games. Jefferson could just absolutely take over a game and carry us. The best part of him however is that he is a better person than athlete. He always had time for young kids wanting to talk to him or mess around with him and represented us in an exemplary fashion.” –Marty Behrens, East Surry boys basketball coach

“It was a joy to be able to coach Jefferson these past four years. He’s such a fun kid to be around, but when it comes game time, he turns to all business and is an amazing competitor. After committing to UNC for football he could have enrolled early and begun his college career, but he still had several goals he wanted to fulfill in basketball and baseball. He was able to accomplish some of those in basketball. In baseball he wanted to help lead our team to a fourth straight NW1A title (which would have been a 1st in ES baseball history) and make another deep playoff run for a chance at our 1st state championship. Unfortunately, COVID-19 denied us those opportunities. However, that doesn’t diminish his accomplishments nor his commitment to our school and our teams.” –Chad Freeman, East Surry baseball coach

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports