Jim Belton leaves impact at MAHS

Jim Belton, center, presents wrestling coach Cody Atkins with a state championship ring for wrestler Tristan Mabry in 2015, with the late athletic director Donald Price in the background. Jeff Linville | The News Jim Belton, right, and coach Cody Atkins, center, present Cameron Pack with his 2015 state wrestling championship ring for his win in the 170-pound class. Jeff Linville | The News Jim Belton presents then-principal Sandy George with state championship rings for the 4x800m relay team of Kirsten Parries, Davi Barbour, Jordan Hiatt and Alex Mayes, who broke the state 1A record in 2012. Jeff Linville | The News The Lady Bears show off their state championship rings in 2011, the first of three straight years Mount Airy won the 1A dual-team title. Jeff Linville | The News

Mount Airy athletics lost one of its biggest supporters this week with the passing of James Edward Belton.

Jim’s two sons were standout tennis players for Mount Airy High School, but his love of athletics went far beyond his own kids. Jim dedicated his life to treating everyone in the school district like his family.

Eric, the younger of Jim and Sharon’s two sons, has heard stories all week about the man that worked selflessly to promote athletics in the Granite City.

Eric said each story speaks to just how much the community loved his father, but he felt one statement in particular best summed up how Jim felt about Mount Airy.

“Your father truly had the heart of a Bear.”

“I’ve seen so many people this week I don’t actually remember specifically who said it, but it’s stuck with me all week,” Eric said.

Jim dedicated himself to assisting local athletics in any way possible though the Mount Airy Youth Foundation (MAYF).

According to its website, the MAYF is a fundraising organization dedicated to providing, with parity, the best possible facilities, equipment, uniforms, supplies, and support for the Mount Airy High School athletic programs. Since the mid-1980s, the MAYF has raised in excess of $1.5 million for Mount Airy athletics.

Jim spent more than 20 years with the Mount Airy Youth Foundation. He was one of 18 directors in the organization up to 2009 when he took on the position as secretary-treasurer.

Drew Belton, Jim’s oldest son, said his father was willing to drop everything he was doing to serve the community. Drew said it didn’t make a difference if it was the football team finding ways to raise money for uniforms or a tennis player needing a state championship ring because his father treated everyone the same.

One big contribution the Foundation has made is raising enough funds to provide all city high school and middle school students with athletic passes for free admission for athletic events.

“He would always ask everybody what he could do for them,” Drew said. “He would get home from work and sit down for hours to work on envelopes for students to take home or for the Youth Foundation to mail. Seeing how he was always there for us and always willing to help shaped me to how I am today.”

Dr. Ken Peavy and his father Al, who helped create the foundation, both worked with Jim over the years. Dr. Peavy described Jim’s work ethic by using a quote from Larry McMurtry’s 1985 novel Lonesome Dove, explaining how Jim “never shirked a duty.”

“His work never stopped. I literally texted him last week about a project,” Dr. Peavy said.

Eric called his father’s love for Mount Airy City Schools “relentless.”

“He made sure that he always took care of family, then church and next thing was Mount Airy City Schools,” Eric said. “We used to joke and say that the Youth Foundation was dad’s baby. He would come home work and talk about what the Foundation had going on and what meetings there were to attend.”

MAHS athletic directors Abby Gallimore and Angela Mayfield echoed the notion of Jim’s unconditional love for helping the Granite Bears.

“He is genuinely a good man,” Gallimore said. “He ensured MA athletics had everything we needed. He was always at the events standing out selling passes. Sitting in the top of the bleachers during basketball games. He was one of our biggest fans. Whether it was the middle school or high school, he wanted the best for our student athletes. He always seemed to go over and beyond.”

Mayfield said that Gallimore hit the nail on the head with her description of Jim Belton. Mayfield added that Jim was a “great supporter of our school and our athletic programs. Our interactions were always very pleasant. I really enjoyed working with him. He will be greatly missed.”

Jim investment in Mount Airy athletics didn’t stop at getting the necessary resources for programs to thrive. He was genuinely passionate about every sport and went out of his way to show his support.

When the oldest was in school, Drew was a state qualifier for the tennis championship back when William John was a two-time state champion (2004-05). A few years later, Eric was an all-conference starter for the Bears when Nicholas John was leading the team to back-to-back dual-team championship (2009-10).

Even after the boys graduated, Jim kept up with each team’s season and attended games/matches/meets of all kinds. It was said that the way people cheer for their own kids is the way he would cheer for everyone.

“It would light him up,” Eric said. “He would tell me about certain people contending for a wrestling championship and I would just ask, ‘We had someone qualify in wrestling?’ He knows because he always followed. It didn’t matter who it was or who their family was, if they had a chance to play collegiately, he would be so excited.”

“He was able to do this because of his passion. He loved it.”

Jim Belton having the, “heart of a Bear,” didn’t just cover his love for Granite Bear athletics. Eric said he interpreted that saying in many ways, but one of the most important has to do with his father’s caring nature. The image of a mother bear doing whatever she could to protect her cubs reminded Eric of how his father provided for his family.

“He’s the epitome of what a dad should be, what a leader of a family should be,” Eric said. “Knowing how well he touched the students’ lives and teachers’ lives, knowing how he could reach and touch people in ways many people never saw was always impressive to me in a way and instills a sense of happiness and pride in me.”

Both Drew and Eric went on to play collegiate tennis after high school. Drew attended Mars Hill University and Eric at Bridgewater College. Even then, with one school three hours northeast of Mount Airy and another three hours southwest, the Belton children knew they could count on their parents for support.

This is a sentiment that survived even after their athletic careers were over.

“We were both in a lot of things through high school and growing up,” Drew said. “He did everything he could to show his support. I could count on one hand the times he missed tennis matches or basketball games in the six years I coached at North Surry.”

Jim Belton lived his life in the service of others and motivated by a caring, family-driven heart. Eric remembers talking to his father with fear that he may not measure up to Jim’s legacy, to which his father replied, “As long as you’re doing the best you can, you’re doing alright.”

Many of those mourning Jim’s passing had the pleasure of knowing him for decades. Seeing Jim’s level of dedication over a long period of time left people with no doubt that he cared about them.

Jim’s three young grandchildren, Jax, Breccan and Lleyton Belton, may not have known him as long as everyone else, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t a positive influence in their lives.

“One thing that is going to stick with me about today was how much an impact my father made on my children,” Eric said. “[Breccan] placed his flower on the casket and just looked at me and said, ‘Daddy, I want him.’ … I hope I can have that kind of an impact on my kids and their kids someday.”

“Something that he tried to instill in my brother and me that kids come first,” continued Eric. “No matter what your dreams and goals are, if you can’t take care of family first none of it matters. Without family you have nothing to lean on.”

Hearing all of the great things their father did for this community strengthened Drew and Eric’s desire to continue their father’s legacy in Mount Airy. Eric’s two kids and Drew’s son will all go through the Mount Airy school system just as their fathers did.

“It’s definitely been a very welcoming and humbling thing as a son to sit here and hear about the positive impact that your father had on people,” Eric said. “It sets a precedent of what we need to do to help this community going forward. Mount Airy has been a big part of my family’s life and it will carry on as part of my family for years to come.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith