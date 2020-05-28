Priddy, Kowalcik receive coaching honors

Dara Kowalcik with the eight Surry Central swimmers that reached the 1A/2A Central Regional Swim Meet.

DOBSON — Surry Central High School recently named its Male and Female Coaches of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year.

Athletic Director Wes Evans announced Dara Kowalcik the Female Coach of the Year and Stephen Priddy the Male Coach of the Year. Kowalcik and Priddy have a combined 31 years of coaching experience with the Golden Eagles.

Dara Kowalcik – Swimming

Kowalcik recently completed her 11th year as the Surry Central swimming coach.

“I was very humbled and surprised by the award as Surry Central has some the best and talented coaches around,” Kowalcik said. “I’m happy that they allow me to play a small part.”

In her time with the Eagles, her teams have captured two conference championships and sent representatives to both the regional and state meets each season. This year, Surry Central’s boys took second in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference while the girls finished third.

Individually, Central swimmers won won conference championships in the following categories: girls 200 medley relay, girls 200 freestyle relay, boys 200 freestyle relay, girls 50 freestyle, boys 50 freestyle, girls 100 butterfly and girls 100 backstroke. Four Golden Eagle relay teams qualified for the regional meet and one, Sara Collins, went on to the 1A/2A State Championship.

“SC has a rich history in the sport of swimming and we have been blessed with amazing swimmers both in and out of the pool,” Kowalcik said. “I am proud of the swim team we field. Swimming is an individual sport for the most part, however we focus on the team aspect of it.”

She also coaches the Dobson Dolphins summer swim team.

“This is where my girls, Jilliann and Lyncee, first started swimming and where we fell in love with the sport two decades ago.”

Stephen Priddy – Wrestling

Stephen Priddy’s 20th season as Surry Central’s wrestling coach will be remembered for years to come, and this award makes it even sweeter.

“Its really a nice honor,” Priddy said. “Coaches at Surry Central are some of the best around, and for some of my peers to think I deserve this is a huge honor. It’s very humbling.”

The Golden Eagles captured their second-consecutive WPAC championship with an undefeated record. Central reached the third round of the dual-team championships, finishing with a 28-4 team record. This brings Priddy’s overall record to 381-139.

“For me it’s more about the success of the team,” Priddy said. “They’re the ones that did it. It’s not just me coaching, either. Josh Price is more than an assistant coach. He helps out so much and has been a great addition.”

This season is also special because of the individual success achieved by members of the team. Freshman Jeremiah Price finished the year 56-1 and took home the 2A 145-pound state championship. Three other wrestlers, Steven Campbell, Brenden Pack and Karson Crouse, also qualified for the state meet, with Campbell winning a bronze medal.

Priddy thanked his four seniors: Aaron Cave, Daniel Valenzuela, Marvin Herenandez and David Laura.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith