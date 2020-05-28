Mauck, Tilley receive student-athlete awards

Mount Airy’s Kathlyn Mauck talks with coach Clarence Cropps at the 2020 1A/2A Indoor Track and Field Championships. Robert Money | The Stokes News Mount Airy’s Drew Tilley (1) advances play into the midfield in an October 2019 match against East Surry. The News Mount Airy senior Drew Tilley.

Mount Airy High School recently announced the winners of the school’s top student-athlete awards.

The awards are presented to one male and one female senior student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average.

The Delana Chilton Award winner went to Kathlyn Mauck. The daughter of Shane and Emily Mauck, Kathlyn has been a member of the both the varsity indoor and outdoor track and field teams since her sophomore year.

Kathlyn is a high-jump specialist that won an indoor track state championship as a sophomore. Later that year, she tied for the highest jump in the outdoor championship but lost in a jump-off to win a silver medal. By the way, she competed with a broken arm.

As a junior, Kathlyn jumped higher than any other 1A competitor in the indoor championships. However, she settled for a silver medal when out-jumped by a 2A competitor. Kathlyn would get revenge that spring by winning another state championship, defeating the girl that bested her in the indoor championship earlier that year.

Kathlyn competed in the indoor state championship for a final time this past February. She took home a bronze medal behind two 2A competitors. Kathlyn was unable to compete in her senior season of outdoor track due to COVID-19.

For the boys, Drew Tilley was named the winner of the Alan McGee Award. The son of Andrew and Kristen Tilley, Drew is a four-year member of the varsity golf team and a three-year member of the varsity soccer team.

Drew helped Mount Airy soccer reach the West Regional Finals twice in three years. After spending his freshman year on the JV squad, Drew split time with varsity as a sophomore. He netted three goals during a season that saw the Bears win a share of the Northwest 1A Conference Championship, appear in the Final Four and record a school-record 23 wins.

He moved up to varsity full time for his junior year. He patrolled the midfield and served as the primary corner-kick taker. He only netted one goal but had eight assists that season as well as 48 steals. Mount Airy finished 16-3 that season and were ranked the eighth-best 1A team at the end of the season

Drew split corner-kicking duties with Bryan Valadez and Baelin Watson as a senior, but his 41 were still the most on the team. He finished the year with six goals, nine assists and 95 steals. Mount Airy started the year with 20 straight wins and eventually returned to the West Regional Final for the second time in school history. Despite not reaching the state championship game, Mount Airy was still ranked as the No. 2 team in the division.

Drew was part of the Granite Bears’ conference championship-winning golf team as a freshman. Mount Airy went on to finish the 2017 season as the second-ranked traditional public 1A school in the state and fifth overall at the state championship meet.

The Bears did not compete in the state meet as a team in either of the next two years, but looked to make a return in 2020 before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports