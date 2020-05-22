Hound family mourns alum’s death

Nic Rodriguez (5) prepares to take the field with fellow captains Darius Duncan (4), Avery Simmons (44) and Alex Gudino (57). Submitted Photo Nic Rodriguez is seen at North Surry’s graduation in 2018. Submitted Photo Nic Rodriguez is joined by friends and teammates at his college signing back in April 2018. Cory Smith | The News Submitted Photo

Former North Surry football star Nicholas Manuel Rodriguez (Class of 2018) died in a tragic storm accident early Thursday morning.

Nic’s former coaches, classmates, teammates and opponents all chimed in to illustrate how big of an impact he had on the Greyhound community as well as everyone he came in contact with.

“His life’s not always been easy and the game of football isn’t easy. I feel like Nic approached football the same way he approaches life: no matter what happens I’m going to keep a smile on my face and outwork people. That’s what Nic did and that’s the impact we still feel. I was fortunate enough to have a whole bunch of dudes that felt like sons, but to me in the most real way, Nic Rod was like mine. I hate that I didn’t get to tell him one more time just how much he meant to me.” –Jordan Tucker, North Surry defensive coordinator

“He embodied what we wanted a North Surry football player to look like. From his effort, his attitude, his toughness, the way he carried himself and the way he affected others. It was kind of a magical time to see it all come together as a coach because you had players leading more than the coaches did…and that makes our job really easy.” –Danny Lyons, former North Surry head football coach

“Nic is everything that’s right about America in that his group of friends was diverse, they all loved each other and they all looked after each other. If we could get that across America we’d have a perfect place.” –Patrick Taylor, current North Surry head football coach

“He loved the game and he always played as hard as he could and he would hit you with everything he had every play.” –Alex Gudino, North Surry ’18

“He was the most loyal guy I ever met. He was my best friend.” –Avery Simmons, North Surry ’18

“When 2017 started, we all had a feeling they would be good but no one gave them a chance. He came up and told me ‘Man, no one’s considering us and that’s wrong. We’re gonna win it all this year.’ I was like ‘Wow man that’s bold.. but I like it! If we do I’ll allow you to come up strong and tell me I told you so!’ And when we beat West to win the conference in late October he did it and I bowed to him and laughed. It was amazing how much he remembered that. That always stuck with me. They also let me be in the center of the team picture along with Coach Lyons which surprised me as I was happy to be in the back. All the boys and Nic especially wanted me there and I’m always humbled by that. It’s my favorite memory of my 12 and soon to be 13 years with the program. He kept those boys in line that year.. whenever one got mad at another player or anything silly he’d grab them by the shoulder or facemask and walk them away. If any other team got mad it was their own fault not ours. He was the definite example of how to be a team leader. We were disappointed he didn’t win Player of the Year but that’s how it goes sometimes. The last time I seen him something made me sure to tell him I loved him. I didn’t know why but now I do. He was a one of a kind person and a great spirit and I will miss him dearly. –Tyler Beamer, North Surry 2011, Greyhound Football historian and statistician

“Nic became a good friend of mine in freshman year of high school. He always managed to light up any room with that smile of his. I remember he was always so excited on game days and no one else could match his energy. I saw Nic in my dreams the morning of his death. He was happy, and of course he had that big smile on his face. I took that as a sign that he will be okay up there. He has left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. All that is left are the amazing memories that I will never forget. Until next time, NicRod #5. –Yannelia Lopez

“Me and Nic played football together and basketball too. He was always like a big little brother to me always smiling, laughing and loving life. He always pushed others to be better in all aspects of life. I just wanna say I loved him like a blood brother and he was family to me.” –Austin Swartz ’18

“I dated Nic from the summer of my sophomore year, til the beginning of my junior. He was a light that never seemed to dim. He was an amazing person, boyfriend, friend, football player, student, and son who would give anything for anyone. He was so genuine and kindhearted, never hated always loved. I know for a fact he is happy and watching over me and everyone else whom he loved. My love for him will never fade and I will cherish every moment with him until I take my last breath. When I saw Nic get his first interception on the football field, he was the happiest I had seen him. Celebrating with his teammates. I went up and said yay, and he said “I should’ve hurdled that guy and made it a touchdown”. He was always striving to be better, but he was already amazing.” –Hettie Freed, North Surry ’20

“Nic was my big cuz and I looked up to him for a lot. We grew up together, he was really like my big brother. We played ball at Flat Rock together and he used to be a lil’ fat chunky boy till he hit that big growth spurt lol. That was my guy, we always talked about how when we get older we’re gon’ be millionaires and help out our families and all that. He always told me to keep my head up, never look back and always stay pushing forward. I promise you he lives through me, he always will. And I’m changing my number next year to 5 in honor of him. I feel his spirit flowing through me now, telling me, ‘Isaac you gotta go harder, work harder than you ever have.’ There is a reason behind everything and I’m tryna understand that but it’s hard right now, but he lives through me and all of us in Surry County. I love you, you my big cousin, big brother, you’re all that and more. I promise you your legacy is not dead because it lives on through me, I love you forever family. #LLN #PLAYFOR5” –Isaac Washington, East Surry ’21

“Nic was a very special soul. He never knew a stranger, instead we were all his family. His smile would light up the room, and make anyone’s bad day change into the best day. This world is really losing a precious soul, loving friend, and an ambitious light to the darkness. Although he is gone from us in the physical sense, he there to guide us and will NOT be forgotten. We love you Nic Rod and we are forever family.” –Madison Allen, North Surry ’20

“We all miss you man! We gonna play this season for you! Love you Nic!” –Elijah Moore, North Surry ’21

“When Nic walked into a classroom, it was impossible not to see him. He was a big football player, but it wasn’t his physique that you noticed first; it was his giant smile. Everyone in our public speaking class last semester gravitated toward him because he had something special. Each time he got feedback on an assignment, he came to talk to me about it, not because he wanted to argue his grade, but because he truly wanted to improve the next time. If I made a joke that no one laughed at (yes, it happens), he always gave me a pity laugh. Whenever I hear about an accident or a tragedy near the college where I teach, I automatically worry I will know a victim. When I saw Nic’s face on the noon news today, I lost my breath. Please pray for Nic’s family, and for all those who love him. May we all make such a big impact in just 20 years.” – Emily Workman, instructor of communication at Surry Community College

“I had Nic my first semester of teaching. He’s definitely one I’ll never forget! Praying for his family and friends.” –Ashley Newman, North Surry mathematics teacher