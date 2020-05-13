Spainhour named to the NCCA West All-Star Roster

February 25, 2020
The shot was high, long and on the right line.
Then the 40-footer hit the front of the rim, coming up just a sliver of an inch short of getting high enough on the iron to get the ball in the air enough drop through on the bounce and being able to lift Mount Airy to a victory in the first round of the state 1A playoffs.
The Granite Bears held a five-point lead with a little more than a minute left against visiting Cherryville, but lost 67-66 when a shot from nearly half-court missed at the buzzer.
The Bears led by as many as 12 points early in the second quarter before the Ironmen cut it close and kept the game there until midway through the fourth quarter when Mount Airy edged ahead by seven points.
Unfortunately, a series of bad plays came together in the last minute to spell doom.
In the first quarter, senior guard Jordan Newsome outscored the visitors by himself 9-8. He drove the lane for three shots and drained a 3-pointer to lead the Bears to a 17-8 lead.
Grant Routh limped off the court in the first quarter, but his replacement, Peyton Harmon, came in to score two baskets.
The Bears got a big lift off the bench with 20 of their 66 points from reserves, while Cherryville didn’t get any points off its bench.
Routh came back in the game to start the second quarter and hit a 3-pointer for a 20-8 spread, the largest lead of the night.
Then Cherryville’s Lane Harrill hit the first of three bombs in the second quarter as the Ironmen started inching back. Harrill would have 13 by halftime.
Newsome hit another 3 and had 16 of his own at the break.
Unfortunately, his basket with about three minutes to go in the half was the last points for a couple of minutes, allowing Cherryville to tie it at 31.
Newsome had a steal and an assist to Jaedon Hill to give the Bears 37 points and a one-point margin at the break. Newsome also took two charges in the first half.
On the negative side, Cherryville’s Lavonte Hughes repeatedly drove the lane and picked up shooting fouls, going 8-10 and getting Mount Airy players in danger.
That would prove to be a problem in the third quarter.
Cherryville took its first lead of the game at the start of the second half, going ahead 40-39.
Then Newsome scored three straight baskets for the Bears, giving him 22 points for the game and putting Mount Airy back up 45-42.
Then while trying to deny Harrill the ball on a post-up play, Newsome was called for a hold and went to the bench with his third foul. He missed the rest of the third quarter and the first 2:20 of the fourth quarter. Once he came back in, he didn’t have another basket, managing only two free throws the rest of the way.
Still Mount Airy led 49-46 at the end of the third quarter.
Two foul shots from Routh at the start of the fourth made that lead 51-46.
After a couple of free throws from Cherryville, Hill scored in transition. Then the Bears had a chance at a layup and missed, but Caden Fitzgibbons followed it up with a tip in. That was only the third bucket of the game for the sophomore forward, but he followed that up with back-to-back baskets to make it 59-52 about midway through the fourth.
However, that would be the last made basket for the home team.
The Ironmen scored twice to cut the lead to three before Newsome made his two free throws for his final points.
After a Cherryville timeout, Hill stole the ball from Harrill, which led to a foul on Harmon, who made both shots with 2:16 left for a 63-56 lead.
Austin Thompson scored for the fourth time in the quarter, then Jeremy Varela scored to make it 63-60 with 1:33 left.
At 1:18, Hill was fouled, walked to the line and sank both shots for a 65-60 lead.
On the other end, however, Thompson got free for another point-blank shot to make it 65-62.
After a Bear turnover, the defense committed a mortal sin of fouling a jump shooter, lunging at Harrill and letting him jump into the defender on a 3-point try.
Harrill missed the first shot, but made the next two tries to cut the lead to one at 65-64.
The Bears tried to run some clock and managed to get about 14 seconds off the clock before Dre Dobson was fouled with 23.4 seconds left.
Dobson hadn’t scored yet in the game, but hit the first shot. He missed the second, but Fitzgibbons leaped high to grab the offensive rebound. He was fouled with 21.9 seconds left.
His eyes were watering after taking a stray hand to the face, so coach Bryan Hayes called a timeout to let his vision correct.
After the timeout, Fitsgibbons missed both shots, giving the ball back to Cherryville, down 66-64.
Thompson somehow found himself open under the basket again, and a defender reached out and grabbed his wrist to stop him from scoring with 12.4 seconds left.
Thompson hit one of two, but on the miss Cherryville’s guard Hughes chased down the rebound. The visiting coach called a timeout with 11 seconds left.
The Ironmen got a shot up, but missed. Then Hughes flew in and grabbed a second offensive rebound. He tried to shoot the ball back up but had his shot blocked. On the jump ball tie-up, possession went back to Cherryville with 5.0 seconds left.
On the inbounds play, the defense scrambled around and lost Thompson who again found himself under the basket alone and scored with 4 seconds left.
Mount Airy tried to hurriedly inbound the ball, but a defender knocked the ball away. After conferring, the referees said the clock should be reset to 2.4 seconds.
The Bears came out of a timeout and passed the ball ahead to midcourt, but Harrill knocked a pass from Dobson out of bounds. That stopped the clock with just 0.4 of a second left.
A desperation shot from Newsome looked good all the way, but didn’t go down, and Cherryville won 67-66.
Thompson scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. All five baskets were inside 8 feet.
Harrill had 13 of his 19 in the first half; according to the team’s stats on MaxPreps he went into the game averaging 31.5 points. Hughes had 10 of his 11 in the first half, but those two offensive boards were the difference in the last 12 seconds. Varela added 9 points.
Bears Scoring
Jordan Newsome 24, Caden Fitzgibbons 10, Grant Routh 9, Jaedon Hill 8, Peyton Harmon 6, Holden Poindexter 4, Zeb Stroup 2, Dre Dobson 1.
Mount Airy’s Jordan Newsome (12) splits two defenders for one of his four baskets in the first quarter.
After going out limping in the first quarter, Grant Routh (24) comes back out firing in the second quarter.
The Bears’ Zeb Stroup rises up for a shot in the lane in the second quarter.
Dre Dobson (3) sinks a free throw with 23.4 seconds left.
Jordan Newsome (12) leaps high for a shot in the second quarter.
