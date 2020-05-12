ESHS’s Kain Kiser signs with NCCU

The road to success typically isn’t as direct as many would like it to be.

A variety of pit stops and unplanned obstacles add unwanted curves to a path that is anything but simple to navigate. That said, people of all walks of life push through adversity with a specific goal in mind. Some seek money, others fame or influence.

Kain Kiser’s dream has been the same for nearly 16 years: to play professional baseball.

The former East Surry Cardinal (’18) has put in work since high school, playing baseball at the Division II and Junior College levels. On May 7, Kiser took the next step in his journey when he signed to play baseball for Division I North Carolina Central University.

“I just want to thank everybody that helped me and I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” Kiser said.

Kiser continued the school’s rich tradition of pitching excellence during his time at East Surry. A three-year varsity player, Kiser graduated with the fourth-best single-season earned run average (0.73 in 2018) in East Surry history as well as the fifth-best career ERA (1.21).

He was just as dangerous, if not more, at the plate for the Cardinals. He’s tied for second in school history in single-season RBIs (35 in 2018), tied for fourth in career doubles (22), tied for eighth in career RBIs (64) and 16th in single-season batting average (.405 in 2018).

As a senior, Kiser helped East Surry to a 23-3 record. He received his third all-conference selection, was named Northwest Conference Player of the Year and was named N.C. Baseball Coaches Association 1A Player of the Year.

Following his time at East Surry, the right-handed pitcher joined the baseball team at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

“I committed to Lenior-Rhyne pretty early,” Kiser said when discussing his college offers out of high school. He committed to the Bears in the summer before his senior year.

“That ended up being my only offer. I think because I signed really early on it kind of scared other schools away from making an offer.”

As a freshman, Kiser had 32 strikeouts on 11 appearances and four starts for Lenior-Rhyne. This included a high of six strikeouts in a road game against Belmont Abbey.

The Bears finished eighth out of 11 total teams in the Division II South Atlantic Conference in 2019. Lenoir-Rhyne’s overall record for the year was 23-27.

Lenior-Rhyne head coach Tom Fleenor, who held the school record for most wins in a coach’s first five seasons, was fired from the program in April 2019 after being placed on paid administrative leave. LRU immediately announced it would begin the search for a new head coach.

Kiser said a new coach might bring existing players with him to Lenior-Rhyne, likely affecting playing time for everyone. This led to his decision to enter the transfer portal.

“I had a couple of D-I schools look at me when I got into the transfer portal, and I had thought about it” he said. “Then the coach at Winthrop told me about how I would have to sit out a year because of the NCAA’s rules. I prayed about it a lot and felt like moving to a junior college was the right thing for me.”

By moving to a junior college, Kiser would be able to transfer to a D-I or D-II baseball program the following year without having to sit out. This process, known as a 4-2-4 transfer, is the path Kiser ultimately chose as he returned to Surry County to attend Surry Community College for his sophomore year.

Kiser reunited with former East Surry teammates at SCC, including fellow sophomore John Marion and freshmen Colby Guy and Cameron Whitaker.

Kiser ended up committing to North Carolina Central in late 2019.

“Surry treated me well,” Kiser said. “Coach (Chaise) Swisher helped a lot with the process and helped me get my name out there. I had a few offers, but Central seemed like the best place for me.”

The only thing left for Kain to do now was play his sophomore season with the Knights. Offseason workouts flew by and the season began on February 12.

It wasn’t even a month later that the season was cancelled by the National Junior College Athletic Association due to COVID-19 concerns.

Disappointed by the lost season at Surry, Kiser and thousands of collegiate athletes across the country were able to take solace in the fact that they would not be charged a year of participation. That means that Kiser will enroll at NC Central as planned, but with an extra year of eligibility.

He will be classified as a junior academically, but a sophomore athletically. This means Kiser will need to enroll in a graduate program, either at NCCU or another institution, upon completion of his undergraduate degree(s).

There is another option though: getting drafted by a professional baseball team. The endgame could come before Kain uses all of his NCAA eligibility.

“It’s been my goal since I was four, and I’m going to really push to get there and achieve my dreams.”

Kain Kiser was named the Northwest 1A Conference Baseball Player of the Year in 2018. Kiser went on to be selected for the North Carolina Baseball Coaches' Association 1A All-State Team and was State Player of the Year. East Surry graduate Kain Kiser ('18) had stops at both Lenoir-Rhyne University and Surry Community College before signing to play baseball with North Carolina Central University. Surry Community College sophomore Kain Kiser pitches earlier this year during a Knights game before the season was cancelled.

Pitcher joins D-1 Eagles

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com